We love to focus on rank absurdities in the world of energy policy here at Energy Transition Absurdities - it is our stock in trade. Today, we will focus on perhaps the single most unintentionally hilarious absurdity from the just completed pretend presidency of Joe Biden and his infamous autopen.

Not, this won’t be about Biden’s ludicrous, year-long pause on permitting for new LNG infrastructure. No, it won’t be about Biden’s draining of half the oil out of America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve for purely crass political reasons. No, it won’t be about Biden’s goofy, hapless Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, although it certainly could be about her, couldn’t it?

No, today’s story focuses on Biden’s equally goofy, equally hapless Secretary of Transportation, the failed Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg. Talk about a target-rich environment, Pistol Pete is a bottomless well of potential material.