Protests in Serbia against lithium mining, particularly targeting a planned new mining operation by Rio Tinto in the Jadar Valley, have escalated in recent weeks due to environmental concerns and fears over the impact on local communities. Here's what's been happening:

Protests : Many thousands of concerned citizens have gathered in Belgrade, with some protests leading to blockades of railway stations, demanding a permanent ban on lithium mining. The protest on August 10 appeared to have attracted in the hundreds of thousands. These actions have been part of a broader movement against what protesters see as environmental destruction for the sake of economic gain.

Government and Rio Tinto's Perspective : The Serbian government, alongside Rio Tinto, has promoted the project as an economic boon, promising high environmental standards and development of a local value chain for lithium products. However, these assurances haven't quelled public fears.

A Revived Plan - The Rio Tinto mine is a proposal that was scrapped in 2022 in response to similar massive protest actions organized by the same climate alarm NGOs who are pushing a subsidized energy transition requiring massive new quantities of lithium to make their EVs go. It was revived this year after the Serbian government signed an agreement with the globalists at the EU to help boost efforts to mine for “critical raw materials.”

Environmental and Health Concerns : Critics argue that mining would lead to irreversible pollution, affecting water, soil, and local agriculture. Despite the government's environmental impact assessments and health monitoring promises, skepticism remains high.

Political Implications : President Vučić has accused the protests of being part of a 'hybrid war' against his government, suggesting foreign influence in the protests. This has added a political dimension to the environmental debate. “It is part of the hybrid approach” designed to topple the government, Vucic told reporters. “We knew everything in detail. You think you have surprised someone... we have always been restrained, without violence we ensured order in the country, without a problem.”

Vučić Blames “western powers: Vučić said last week he had been tipped off by Russian intelligence services that a “mass unrest and a coup” were being prepared in Serbia by unspecified Western powers that wish to oust him from power, according to an AP report.

EU and Global Context : The project aligns with EU goals for green energy, aiming to reduce dependency on China for lithium. Obviously, this has not swayed local opinion among citizens whose government - both in Serbia and the EU - has long conditioned them to view minerals mining as an inherent evil.

Public Sentiment: X posts reflect a strong anti-mining sentiment, with many Serbians viewing the project as a threat to their land and health, despite potential economic benefits. All thanks to the prevailing narrative of the climate alarm movement.

Vučić’s government has offered to hold a referendum on the issue, though this gesture hasn't been well-received by all protesters who distrust the process. And why wouldn’t they distrust a process managed by government officials who have consistently lied to them about such matters?

The bottom line here is that the globalists and climate alarmists - ok, that’s redundant - are reaping the wind of their own deceitful climate fright scenarios.

