David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
Oct 8

I look forward to President Rubio's 8 years in the Oval Office, during which he will oversee the greatest American Renaissance imaginable. Pax Americana will reach from the Arctic Circle to Tierra del Fuego, with every pinko totalitarian dead or in hiding by the time he retires gracefully from office.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 8

Great session

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