In this episode of the Energy Newsbeat podcast, host Stu Turley sits down with David Blackmon (Forbes contributor and Energy Impacts podcast host) and Mike Umbro (energy innovator and founder of California for Energy and Science) to explore a groundbreaking solution to California's energy crisis.

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The conversation centers on Geologic Thermal Energy Storage (GeoTES)—a revolutionary technology that harnesses solar energy to heat oil reservoirs, enabling zero-emission, dispatchable power generation while simultaneously producing oil from existing fields.

Against the backdrop of California's soaring electricity prices, refinery closures, and grid instability, the hosts examine how this innovative approach could reshape the state's energy landscape.

They also delve into the regulatory obstacles, climate policy contradictions, and the broader implications of energy independence, revealing how domestic energy production—far from being incompatible with environmental goals—may be essential to achieving them.



Connect with Mike Umbro on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikeumbro/



Check out Californians for Energy & Science: https://www.energyandscience.com/



Connect with David Blackmon on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-blackmon...

Enjoy the show!

Show Notes:

1. Geologic Thermal Energy Storage (GeoTES) Technology

The core focus of the discussion is Mike Umbro's innovative GeoTES project—a novel energy technology that uses solar arrays to heat water, which is then injected into oil reservoirs to create synthetic geothermal systems. This allows for zero-emission, dispatchable power generation while simultaneously producing oil from existing fields.



2. California's Energy Crisis

The hosts extensively discuss California's severe energy challenges:



Electricity prices are among the highest in the nation (second only to Hawaii)

The state imports 25-30% of its electricity and crude oil

Recent grid instability caused spot prices to spike to $200-250 per megawatt hour

Gasoline prices are inflated by state taxes and climate programs (adding ~$1.40 per gallon)

3. Refinery Closures and Their Impact

A critical issue highlighted is California's loss of refinery capacity:



The state had 40+ refineries in the 1980s; now only 7 remain with 5 slated to close

Each refinery closure adds approximately $2 per gallon to gas prices

This forces reliance on floating storage (tanker ships) and imports, increasing emissions

4. Regulatory and Permitting Challenges

Mike discusses the 7-year permitting process in California:



GeoTES wells are classified as oil and gas operations, not geothermal

Obtaining aquifer exemptions and underground injection approvals has been extremely slow

Contrast with Texas, where similar permits take weeks or months

5. Climate Policy Critique

The hosts critique California's climate programs:



Cap-and-Invest and Low Carbon Fuel Standard programs generate billions but fund questionable projects (like the over-budget high-speed rail)

These policies create "environmental leakage"—exporting emissions to other states while importing more expensive, dirtier power

The programs don't achieve their environmental goals while burdening consumers

6. Jones Act Waivers and Energy Independence

Discussion of recent Jones Act waivers allowing foreign tankers to supply California:



These waivers have prevented $10 gasoline prices

More product has been shipped in recent months than the previous 20 years combined

Highlights the importance of domestic energy production

7. Investment and Tax Incentives

Mike explains the financial structure:



The project is self-funded with $4-5 million raised privately

$6 million DOE grant through the Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation Office

Tax incentives available through the Inflation Reduction Act, geothermal tax credits, and solar credits

Potential for private investors through intangible drilling costs (IDCs)

8. Future Potential and Scalability

The broader implications of GeoTES:



We would also like to give our sponsors a shout-out.



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