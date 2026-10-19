David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Barnes Moore's avatar
Barnes Moore
7d

One question - how much land will need to be covered with solar panels to make this project work?

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Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
7d

Fascinating. Thanks for giving it voice.

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