President Donald Trump rolled out a new American doctrine as it applies to relations with Arab nations in the Middle East during his trip to the region last week. The President laid out this new doctrine in a series of speeches and meetings, most specifically during his speech in Saudi Arabia, at the same time announcing an array of commercial and energy deals designed to help bring it to reality.

The deals - detailed below - will be massive if all the fine print surrounding them comes to fruition. The doctrine - also explored here - would result in what could be accurately called a new energy and commerce-based order for the region. Taken together, the deals and doctrine could result in the “drill, baby, drill” ethos and increased oil production reality Trump has long desired, but on an international basis rather than domestically.

The Deals

Trump’s whirlwind four-day trip made stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Included were an array of economic agreements and corporate pledges announced at every stop, with the energy-related commitments assuming key roles.