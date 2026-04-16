California is running on fumes, and the Federalization of Sable Offshore will only save part of the oil and gas industry. Will the Trump Administration step in and save California from itself? You won't want to miss this episode.

Share

This ain’t your Cats and Dogs living with each other, this is a full-blown apocalypse about to happen.



This is a follow-up podcast to the one I had with Mike Ariza, and this time, David Blackmon and Professor Mike Mische are here to discuss the potential 7 Executive Orders that President Trump must enact to literally save the country.



This is an eye-opening discussion from Professor Mische and Mike Ariza, with real boots-on-the-ground information.



Enjoy the show:

Run of show:

1. California’s Energy Crisis & Supply Shortages

The discussion centers on a critical fuel shortage affecting California, including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. This is driven by the shutdown of major refineries in the state, creating concerns about price spikes, supply disruptions, and impacts on transportation, agriculture, and military operations.



2. Proposed Executive Orders & Defense Production Act

Experts have drafted seven executive orders that could be invoked under the Defense Production Act to address the crisis. These orders aim to:



Increase domestic oil and gas production

Reopen and support refineries

Override California’s regulatory authority for faster response

The discussion suggests these would likely withstand legal challenges

3. National Security Implications

The conversation emphasizes broader security concerns, noting that California has historically been a major fuel supplier for the U.S. military and economy. The loss of refining capacity and increasing reliance on imports pose serious risks, especially in potential conflicts or global supply chain disruptions.



4. Politics & Ideology in Energy Policy

The podcast discussion suggests California’s government has been unwilling or unable to address the crisis due to ideological priorities—particularly climate change policies—which have been prioritized over ensuring reliable and affordable energy supplies.



5. Urgency & Consequences of Inaction

Experts emphasize the critical need for immediate intervention, warning of severe consequences, including fuel shortages, price spikes, economic disruption, and national security risks if action isn’t taken.



Connect with Professor Mische on his LinkedIn here:

/ michael-a-mische-987b30a



Connect with Mike Ariza on X https://x.com/MikeAriza4531



Important Story Links: California will be a national security risk for the entire country!



California Gasoline Supply Outlook: A Disaster in the Making https://californiaglobe.com/fr/califo...



California’s Oil and Gas Crisis: From Military Threat to Mass Starvation



https://californiaglobe.com/fr/from-m...



EXCLUSIVE: Executive Orders for President Trump: Ensuring that US has Necessary Fuels from California to Provide US National Security



https://californiaglobe.com/fr/execut...



That is all.