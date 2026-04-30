This will be a great episode of the Energy Impacts Podcast with David Blackmon and his guest, Dan Doyle, author and President of Reliance Well Services. Buckle up as David and Dan will be covering the hard truth in the oil and gas markets. Live on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Share

Run of show:



1. Dan Doyle's Background in Oil & Gas

Dan shares his journey from college through various roles in the industry—starting with his father's well-drilling venture in the late 1970s, moving to Texas, experiencing the price crash of the 1980s, a brief detour into filmmaking, and eventually founding his own fracking company. This sets the context for his book "Of Roughnecks and Riches."



2. Media Misrepresentation of the Oil & Gas Industry

A significant portion of the conversation focuses on how the industry has been negatively portrayed in popular media—from shows like Dallas to documentaries like "Gasland" (funded by the Park Foundation). They discuss Josh Fox's discredited documentary that falsely portrayed methane issues and how this shaped public perception. They contrast this with the more balanced portrayal in the TV show "Yellowstone."



3. Environmental Policy & Political Ideology

The hosts discuss how hard-left environmental policies have created barriers to energy production, particularly in New York State, which has banned fracking despite the economic benefits seen in neighboring Pennsylvania. They critique how these policies disproportionately affect the poor and middle class through higher energy costs, while also preventing economic development.



4. New York vs. Wyoming Regulatory Environments

A key comparison emerges between New York's ideologically-driven restrictions on energy production versus Wyoming's practical, business-friendly regulatory approach. They discuss how New York's ban on Marcellus shale extraction has created economic disparity compared to Pennsylvania, while Wyoming actively supports responsible oil and gas development.



5. The Marcellus Pipeline Debate

They discuss the challenges of building a 150-mile pipeline to transport Marcellus gas to New England, which would reduce dependence on imported LNG from Russia and Algeria. New York's resistance to this project exemplifies the broader policy conflicts.



6. Financial Stress in the Oil Business

Dan elaborates on the extreme financial volatility in oil and gas—dealing with dramatic price fluctuations, lease expiration pressures, and the stress of maintaining financing. He shares personal stories about the emotional and family toll of operating in such an uncertain industry.



7. Aubrey McClendon & Industry Dynamics

They discuss the legendary wildcatter Aubrey McClendon, his aggressive leasing strategy during the Eagle Ford boom, and how gas price declines ultimately contributed to his downfall despite his vast acreage holdings.



8. Book Publishing Challenges

Dan discusses the modern book publishing industry—the volume-based approach, the need for authors to actively promote their own work, and how the business has changed significantly. They also discuss the shift toward audiobooks as a primary consumption method.



Check out the book on Amazon https://a.co/d/03oXx4IJ

Connect with Dan on X @DanDoyleOil



Check out the Energy Absurdities Substack at https://blackmon.substack.com/