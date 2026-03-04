Energy Impacts Podcast: David and Stu Talk Iran
This is a wild and wide-ranging discussion of the current global oil and gas markets with David Blackmon and Stu Turley. We covered stories from Energy News Beat and David's Substack.
If you only have time for one podcast, this is it, as we cover the markets and critical issues on how long this may last.
Starmer to Trump: “You Have No Plan.” Trump Replies: “Have You Been Following Venezuela’s Story?”
At What Price Will the EU Open Russian Gas and Oil Pipelines?
The Price for Oil May Go Up If the Bypass Pipelines Are Hit, and If Ship Insurance Is Not Approved
How Long Can China Survive After Losing Venezuela and Iraq’s Discounted Oil Supplies?
California will be a national security risk for the entire country!
Qatar Halts LNG Production, and the European and Asia Markets Respond
This was a lot of Fun, and we did not cover everything!!!! More big stories - Water is the next big target, and Ukraine allegedly hit a Russian Dark Fleet LNG tanker in the Mediterranean - wow. Texas is quickly being California after seeing the number of Democrat voters