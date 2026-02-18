David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Ronald Stein
Collectively, closure of the Phillips refinery in Southern California and the Valero refinery in Northern California provided about 17% of the state’s crude oil processing capacity to provide transportation fuels demanded in California. Thus, transportation fuel shortages are imminent for California, and will be importing those transportation fuels from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

The supply chain of fuels and products refined from raw crude oil will face severe imbalance, leading to higher costs and shortages for future generations.

In the future, 181 new refinery units that are planned or announced in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East will be providing transportation fuel to California's 9 international airports, 41 military airports, and 3 of the largest shipping ports !!!!!!

YES, California will be a national security risk for the entire country !!!

• Fuel for the ships in three of the busiest Ports in America, located in California.

o Port of Los Angeles had more than 1,800 vessel arrivals in 2024, which includes cruise and merchant ships.

o Port of Long Beach handled over 9.6 million container units in 2024, indicating a very high volume of ship activity, plus cruise ships.

o Port of Oakland, which also handles significant cargo volumes, contributes to the total number of cruise and merchant ships needing fuel.

• Jet fuel: With all its 145 airports, including 9 international airports and 41 military airports, the demand is 13 million gallons of aviation fuel daily. Several of those airports have direct pipelines to local refineries. In 2019, California consumed 16.7% of the national total of jet fuel, making it the largest consumer of jet fuel in America.

• Gasoline: For its 30 million vehicles, California is the second-largest consumer of motor gasoline among the 50 states, consuming 42 million gallons a day of gasoline, just behind Texas.

• Diesel: Diesel fuel is the second largest transportation fuel used in California, consuming 10 million gallons a day of diesel to support the state's trucking of products from 3 of the busiest shipping ports in America

environMENTAL
It was great, guys. 👍👍 👏

