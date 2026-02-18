Doomberg stops by the Energy News Beat and Energy Impacts podcast with Stu Turley and David Blackmon. We are going to cover some of Doomberg’s current articles, including the Energy Crisis in California, and the Global Oil and Gas market update. We will be live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn



The main topics and themes discussed in this podcast are:

1. The energy crisis in California:

The transcript discusses the emerging energy crisis in California, particularly in Northern California. It highlights how the state’s regulatory policies have led to the closure of major refineries, creating a fuel supply shortage.

The discussion covers the potential consequences of this crisis, including the possibility of $10 per gallon gasoline and the impact on the broader West Coast region.

The transcript also touches on the national security implications of California’s energy dependence and the need for a more resilient energy infrastructure.



2. Politics and policy:

The transcript delves into the political dynamics surrounding energy policy, including the potential impact of the SAVE Act on voter ID requirements and the role of the Republican and Democratic parties in Washington.

It also discusses the implications of the removal of the EPA’s endangerment finding for CO2 and the potential for policy whiplash depending on the outcome of future elections.

The discussion touches on the potential presidential ambitions of California Governor Gavin Newsom and the challenges he may face in the Democratic primary.



3. Energy markets and geopolitics:

The transcript explores the EU’s “grid socialism” plan and its potential impact on energy prices and grid stability across Europe.

It also discusses the potential implications of the EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) on US LNG exports and the geopolitical dynamics surrounding energy trade.

The discussion includes an analysis of the Bloomberg article on a purported Russian memo seeking to rejoin the US dollar system, which the speaker dismisses as likely false.

4. Doomberg and media analysis:

The transcript provides insights into the Doomberg brand, its approach to analysis and publishing, and its plans for expansion, including a forthcoming book project.

It also touches on the challenges of being a media guest and the importance of maintaining brand consistency, particularly in relation to thumbnail images and headlines.

Overall, we cover a wide range of energy-related topics, with a focus on the interplay between policy, geopolitics, and market dynamics, as well as the role of media analysis and commentary in shaping the energy discourse.



1. *California’s Energy Crisis*

The transcript extensively covers an emerging energy crisis in Northern California, driven by regulatory policies that have led to refinery closures and fuel supply shortages. Key concerns include potential price spikes (up to $10 per gallon gasoline), regional impacts across the West Coast, and national security implications related to energy dependence and infrastructure resilience.



2. *Energy Policy & Politics*

The discussion examines the political landscape surrounding energy policy, including:



The SAVE Act and voter ID requirements



The EPA’s endangerment finding for CO2 and its removal



Policy volatility depending on election outcomes



Governor Newsom’s potential presidential ambitions and Democratic primary challenges



3. *Energy Markets & Geopolitics*

This section explores international energy dynamics:



The EU’s “grid socialism” plan and its effects on energy prices and grid stability



The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and its impact on US LNG exports



Geopolitical dimensions of energy trade



Analysis of claims about Russia and the US dollar system



4. *Doomberg Brand & Media Analysis*

The transcript discusses the Doomberg media brand, including:



Its analytical approach and publishing strategy



Expansion plans and upcoming book projects



Challenges of media appearances and maintaining brand consistency



The importance of visual presentation (thumbnails, headlines) in media



