Energy Impacts Podcast: David and Stu Welcome the One and Only Doomberg
Doomberg stops by the Energy News Beat and Energy Impacts podcast with Stu Turley and David Blackmon. We are going to cover some of Doomberg’s current articles, including the Energy Crisis in California, and the Global Oil and Gas market update. We will be live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn
The main topics and themes discussed in this podcast are:
1. The energy crisis in California:
The transcript discusses the emerging energy crisis in California, particularly in Northern California. It highlights how the state’s regulatory policies have led to the closure of major refineries, creating a fuel supply shortage.
The discussion covers the potential consequences of this crisis, including the possibility of $10 per gallon gasoline and the impact on the broader West Coast region.
The transcript also touches on the national security implications of California’s energy dependence and the need for a more resilient energy infrastructure.
2. Politics and policy:
The transcript delves into the political dynamics surrounding energy policy, including the potential impact of the SAVE Act on voter ID requirements and the role of the Republican and Democratic parties in Washington.
It also discusses the implications of the removal of the EPA’s endangerment finding for CO2 and the potential for policy whiplash depending on the outcome of future elections.
The discussion touches on the potential presidential ambitions of California Governor Gavin Newsom and the challenges he may face in the Democratic primary.
3. Energy markets and geopolitics:
The transcript explores the EU’s “grid socialism” plan and its potential impact on energy prices and grid stability across Europe.
It also discusses the potential implications of the EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) on US LNG exports and the geopolitical dynamics surrounding energy trade.
The discussion includes an analysis of the Bloomberg article on a purported Russian memo seeking to rejoin the US dollar system, which the speaker dismisses as likely false.
4. Doomberg and media analysis:
The transcript provides insights into the Doomberg brand, its approach to analysis and publishing, and its plans for expansion, including a forthcoming book project.
It also touches on the challenges of being a media guest and the importance of maintaining brand consistency, particularly in relation to thumbnail images and headlines.
Overall, we cover a wide range of energy-related topics, with a focus on the interplay between policy, geopolitics, and market dynamics, as well as the role of media analysis and commentary in shaping the energy discourse.
Chapters:
01:32 California Energy Crisis
10:21 Military Bases in California
12:57 filibuster and problems with elections
16:12 Endangerment of CO2 findings and its impact
21:12 EU grid interconnect problems and energy crisis
28:25 is the war with Ukraine about to end?
31:46 publications in the EU
36:00 Orban and his re-election
47:46 Upcoming topics around copper
Collectively, closure of the Phillips refinery in Southern California and the Valero refinery in Northern California provided about 17% of the state’s crude oil processing capacity to provide transportation fuels demanded in California. Thus, transportation fuel shortages are imminent for California, and will be importing those transportation fuels from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
The supply chain of fuels and products refined from raw crude oil will face severe imbalance, leading to higher costs and shortages for future generations.
In the future, 181 new refinery units that are planned or announced in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East will be providing transportation fuel to California's 9 international airports, 41 military airports, and 3 of the largest shipping ports !!!!!!
YES, California will be a national security risk for the entire country !!!
• Fuel for the ships in three of the busiest Ports in America, located in California.
o Port of Los Angeles had more than 1,800 vessel arrivals in 2024, which includes cruise and merchant ships.
o Port of Long Beach handled over 9.6 million container units in 2024, indicating a very high volume of ship activity, plus cruise ships.
o Port of Oakland, which also handles significant cargo volumes, contributes to the total number of cruise and merchant ships needing fuel.
• Jet fuel: With all its 145 airports, including 9 international airports and 41 military airports, the demand is 13 million gallons of aviation fuel daily. Several of those airports have direct pipelines to local refineries. In 2019, California consumed 16.7% of the national total of jet fuel, making it the largest consumer of jet fuel in America.
• Gasoline: For its 30 million vehicles, California is the second-largest consumer of motor gasoline among the 50 states, consuming 42 million gallons a day of gasoline, just behind Texas.
• Diesel: Diesel fuel is the second largest transportation fuel used in California, consuming 10 million gallons a day of diesel to support the state's trucking of products from 3 of the busiest shipping ports in America
