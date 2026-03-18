Doomberg stops by the Energy Impacts and Energy News Beat podcasts to talk about the Global Oil and Gas Markets Update. Hosted by David Blackmon and Stu Turley, they have a rich history of having way too much fun talking about the energy, oil, and gas markets.

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1. Geopolitical Tensions & Iran-US Conflict

The transcript extensively covers the tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Iran-US conflict, examining how these tensions could disrupt global oil and gas supplies and reshape international relations.



2. Global Energy Markets & Supply Disruption

A significant focus is placed on the potential impact of the conflict on energy markets, including:



Risk of oil and gas supply disruptions

Potential market fragmentation and regional energy markets

Development of alternative energy infrastructure to bypass the Strait of Hormuz

3. International Power Dynamics

The discussion explores the growing influence of China and Russia in the Middle East, their support for Iran, and how the conflict could shift global geopolitical power structures.



4. Media, Propaganda & Information

The transcript addresses challenges in reporting on the conflict, including:



The role of media narratives and propaganda

Difficulty in separating fact from misinformation

How information shapes public understanding

5. Energy Transition & Infrastructure

Commentary on how the crisis might affect the transition to renewable energy, with perspectives that the conflict could actually accelerate investment in traditional energy infrastructure rather than renewables.



6. Policy & Strategic Decision-Making

Analysis of strategies and decisions by key players, including the US government, Trump administration, and energy industry figures.



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