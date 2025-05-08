Energy Transition Absurdities

Energy Transition Absurdities

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
11h

This is a great discussion!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
7h

Great job David!!! Doomberg is one knowledgeable individual who identifies as a Chicken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture