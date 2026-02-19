Dr. Matthew Wielicki stops by as a self-proclaimed Earth Science Professor-in-exile. He is one of our favorite follows on X, one to listen to on key issues. His Substack is “Irrational Fear,” and he has 95K Followers on X.



The repeal of the Climate Power Grab by the Trump Administration brings up a lot of questions, and we cover a lot of them today. This podcast went out live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn on both the Energy News Beat and Energy Impacts Podcasts with Stu Turley and David Blackmon hosting.

Dr. Matthew Wielcki has a large X reach, and his substack is fantastic; we highly recommend subscribing.



Throughout the conversation, the overarching theme is the critique of the scientific and policy narratives surrounding climate change, with the guest arguing that the observational data and economic realities do not support the alarmist claims and the resulting policy responses.

The main topics discussed in this Podcast are:



**1. The EPA Endangerment Finding**



The conversation centers on the 2009 EPA Endangerment Finding that declared greenhouse gas emissions endanger public health. The guest argues this finding was "precooked" without proper review and has become the legal foundation for numerous climate regulations under the Obama and Biden administrations. The recent rescission of this finding could undermine the legal standing of these policies.



**2. Global Temperature Record Reliability**



There's significant discussion about concerns regarding the accuracy and transparency of global temperature data. The guest raises allegations about data manipulation and suppression of historical heat wave data, arguing this lack of trust in temperature records undermines the scientific basis for climate policies.



**3. Observed vs. Predicted Climate Impacts**



They talk about examining observational data on extreme weather, hurricanes, and sea level rise, with the guest arguing that actual observed impacts don't match the dire predictions made by climate models. This discrepancy is presented as evidence questioning the validity of the underlying climate projections.



**4. Economic and Social Costs of Climate Policies**



A major focus is the negative impacts of climate policies, including increased energy prices, reduced affordability, and harm to developing nations. The discussion also touches on the "climate industrial complex" and how perpetuating climate crisis narratives maintains funding and business opportunities.



**5. Nuclear Power as a Solution**



The guest advocates for nuclear power as a key solution for reliable, low-emission baseload electricity, contrasting this with the focus on intermittent renewables and discussing regulatory and political barriers to modern nuclear development.



The overarching theme is a critique of climate change narratives, arguing that observational data and economic realities don't support alarmist claims and resulting policies.



Follow Matthew on X at @MatthewWielicki



Check out the Irrational Fear on Substack: https://irrationalfear.substack.com/



