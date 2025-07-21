You won't want to miss this special episode of the Energy Impacts podcast with David Blackmon. Emily Domenech is the Chairperson for the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council in the Trump Administration. With the push for the United States to become not energy independent, but rather Energy Dominant, her role is critical to the success of the United States energy system and subsequently a key factor in the success of the entire United States economy.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introduction

01:21 - Emily Domenech’s Background

03:27 - Outdated Environmental Laws and Delays

05:45 - NEPA Reform Progress

08:01 - Competing with China through Domestic Energy Projects

10:33 - Revitalizing Nuclear Energy

13:22 - Environmental Laws Should Guide, Not Block

15:55 - Abuse of the Endangered Species Act

19:04 - Radical Activism vs. Practical Conservation

20:54 - Chevron Deference and Congressional Clarity

22:27 - Legislative Challenges to Reform

25:13 - State and Local Government Coordination

27:58 - Call to Action for Project Developers

[End]

Enjoy the show!

Transcript:

Federal Permitting Improvement is Critical for Energy Dominance

David Blackmon [00:00:09] Hello everyone, I'm David Blackmon here at Energy Impacts. Thank you for joining us and watching our show. We really appreciate our audience and value you greatly. Today I have a really special guest. Emily Domenech has taken on the incredibly difficult task of being the executive director of the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, which is the federal government's agency. That is looking for solutions and a constant search for solutions to streamline federal permitting processes, find ways to unblock the roadblocks and its solutions in both the executive and legislative branches of government. Emily, it's a pleasure to meet you. How are you today?

Emily Domenech [00:00:58] I'm doing great. It's so nice to be here with y'all.

David Blackmon [00:01:01] Well, thank you. Thank you again. I know it's you're incredibly busy trying to take this thing on before we get in a Q&A about, you know, the issues you're dealing with. Why don't you just take a couple of minutes. Introduce yourself to our audience and talk about how you came to be at the steering council.

Emily Domenech [00:01:21] Yeah. So I'm Emily Domenech. I'm the executive director and chair of the federal permitting improvement steering council or the permitting council. We like to shorten it a little bit so it rolls off the tongue better. But I've been, I was appointed by the president about six weeks ago. So, I'm new to the permiting council, but certainly not new to permitting game. I spent a little over a decade on Capitol Hill. Leading energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and natural resources policy for House Republicans, worked for two speakers of the House, helped negotiate the first changes to NEPA in 40 years with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, and have been a part of the energy and permitting discussion for quite some time, spent a little time working in two federal agencies and previous administrations, and serving on the staff for Governor Rick Perry in Texas. So I've kind of seen permitting. From all perspectives, and I'm very excited to take on this role here, serving as really the sherpa for the large projects going through federal permitting. It's an important role, and I think critical to meeting President Trump's energy abundance and energy dominance agenda.

David Blackmon [00:02:32] Yeah, I've known Governor Perry for a long time, a great man, great, he was a great energy secretary as well, just a great person and was a wonderful governor for our state. I also spent 20 years of my career dealing with these kinds of things, so it's, I'm like you, I have a lot of background in it and know the challenges you're facing. You know, when we look at these permitting delays, there's a lot different competing and interests involved in all of this. But when it comes to energy projects, don't most of the delays that we deal with really emanate out of these major environmental protection laws, Endangered Species Act, the Antiquities Act, archeological sites, things like that. Talk about just what you're having to try to grapple with in terms of the law.

Emily Domenech [00:03:27] So I think people often forget that, you know, our environmental laws, many of which were written before I was born. So over 40 years ago, in an environment that really is not reflective of the economic challenges that we face today as a nation. I think everyone would agree that these laws were well-intended when they were first written, but they need some updating. They're a little out of date. And they also, frankly, have expanded far beyond what Congress originally intended. Through this sort of regulatory churn that we see come out of administration after administration after administration that has really expanded the reach of these laws. I'll use NEPA as an example. You know, it's about a 12 page law and it led to thousands of pages of regulations in previous administrations. That doesn't make any sense. If Congress gives you directives that are clear, you should be able to follow them without adding on thousands of new requirements, that change with every administration, that doesn't work. So, you're right that it really is a suite of environmental laws that impact things across the board. I'll use a couple of examples. We know NEPA is a big part of this process. It slows the process down, requires reviews across a lot of different agencies and coordinated efforts. We know there's the Endangered Species Act, which is, again, a very well-intended law designed to allow us to recover species. Unfortunately, it has a massive failure rate. It has never really, like 2% of species. Ever get successfully recovered through the work we do through the Endangered Species Act. So it doesn't really work. Then we have things like the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the National Historic Preservation Act. Many of these things require review after review after review. And sometimes these reviews are redundant. Sometimes they don't happen. They should be happening in parallel. Instead they happen in... So that brings us to today where we're in a position where some of these major infrastructure projects can take decades to get their federal permit. No one's financing from the private sector if it takes you 29 years to get a permit, which is the average time it took to get a permit for a mine in America until this administration.

David Blackmon [00:05:29] Yeah. And in the administration, as you talk about NEPA, there's already been progress made on NEPAs, right? Pretty substantial progress by Secretary Bergen at Interior. I assume your steering council had a lot to do with that. Talk about what's happened there.

Emily Domenech [00:05:45] Yeah. So I think, you know, I actually think we're at like a perfect moment when it comes to NEPA, where we have been building in this direction with action by the legislative branch, by the judicial branch, and now by the executive. So we started this off with the reforms to Nepa that were put in place under the Fiscal Responsibility Act back in 2023, that House Republicans negotiated. That allowed us to be able to have a much more favorable environment in the courts. Where we saw the Supreme Court and many other courts across the country limit the scope of where NEPA should be applied, with some really decisive rulings, you know, eight zero rulings in Supreme Court happen very often. So we really saw the court move in that direction. And now we're seeing the executive branch, I think follow up on those three, those two other areas of reforms to move in the same direction. We saw the rescinding of the NEPA implementing regulations from the White House. The Council for Environmental Quality, CEQ, has really been leading the charge on getting rid of all of these old pages and pages and pages of regulations that I frankly, I think, have weighed us down for many years. Instead of trying to edit them around the margins, they decided, you know what, it's time to start fresh. We've now seen every agency do the same. We have eight agencies who have put out their NEPAs either implementing regulations or guidance. Um that allow for these agencies to say hey look follow the follow the law we have a good standard that congress passed and gave us but don't add a lot of bells and whistles to the law let's do what the law requires do it in a timely fashion and provide certainty to project developers you mentioned the department of interior i think they're absolutely leading the charge and they frankly have a lot areas to work on because they have all the agencies that are instrumental in building things out in the west you know fish and wildlife service the bureau of land management. Bureau of Reclamation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, all of these agencies are involved in permitting in one way, shape, or form. So it makes a lot of sense that we're seeing Secretary Burgum sort of take that leading role on. But I think it's all, again, all reflected back to the White House. We are really seeing direction from our staff and our team in the White house to make this process transparent and predictable for project developers. Because we're never gonna be able to beat China if it's gonna take us forever to get these projects started. We've got to start now.

David Blackmon [00:08:01] And that's really the central point of this, right? I mean, people need to understand we're in a really heated competition with China in terms of leadership on energy issues. Our energy security is at risk in many different ways by over-reliance on supply chains from China. We have to be able to get to more of our own domestic resources, don't we, to improve not just energy security. But national security, which I think are kind of inseparable from one another.

Emily Domenech [00:08:33] They certainly are. I think that's part of why I think you've seen such an emphasis on, you know, how do we develop all of our natural resources that we have here in the United States? We have an incredibly abundant country with incredibly available resources that are just waiting to be tapped into. And unfortunately, particularly in the critical minerals and mining space, the federal government has been the primary impediment to developing those. That's backwards. We have to turn that around and we have to be able to turn it around, not just for the Trump administration. You know, I say all the time the members of our council are deputy secretaries across the the agencies, the various federal permitting agencies. I know every single one of them wants to get things built in America. That's not the problem. We have to be able to set up systems that allow these these projects not only to start under this administration, but to continue in the future. That means making the process again, shorter, more transparent, more predictable, so that we can get this these mining projects moving. But I think that's part of why you've seen this White House has really Emphasize. Prioritizing mining projects. And it's something that we at the permitting council have really responded to. We serve to execute the agenda from the White House. It's part of why we've taken advantage of our transparency dashboard for the first time. We've listed 27 projects. Mining projects that have come to us from the White House and various agencies on that transparency dashboard and we're working to get them through federal permitting. In fact, three of them have already completed federal permitting just in this first six months of the administration. So we're really, we're leaning in on America's natural resource production, being a critical part of our national security. And that's without even getting into all the things we need to build in order to compete with China on AI and manufacturing and all of the heavy and nuclear, right? Nuclear for sure. Oh, don't even get me started on nuclear. We have so much work to do there.

David Blackmon [00:10:18] No, talk about that. I mean, this is all vital to the revitalization of our nuclear industry too. I mean it takes, what was it, over 20 years. If you can even get a permit for a new nuclear plant, it's over 20-years, right?

Emily Domenech [00:10:33] So I, in my earlier career, I spent a lot of time on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, which is really invested. They manage the Department of Energy National Labs, where we have all this incredible expertise on everything ranging from basic science research to nuclear to other applied areas of energy. So I spent lot of working with the advanced nuclear industry in my early career. And many of those folks who I met over 10 years ago when I first started working on the Hill our still trying to engage with the NRC to move forward, to get their innovative designs, permits so that they can build across this country. That is too long. We also have to change, you know, I think Congress has taken some really great steps forward when it comes to nuclear. We've prioritized investments in research. We've empowered the Department of Energy to build first of a kind reactors on DOE sites. You saw that reflected in some of President Trump's executive orders on nuclear in the last few months. But we've also sort of directed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to change the way they think. You know, we have the gold standard of nuclear regulation here in the United States, but unfortunately that sometimes leads to a position where the default is build nothing. The safest option is always to do nothing. And unfortunately, that's not the safest option when it comes to our national security in the long run because we have to be able to make these investments, especially because lots of the new innovative technologies coming online are incredibly safe. They are built with safety in mind, they're designed with safety in mind. Our light water fleet is incredibly safe. We have, you can go to the nuclear industry and see those fast facts. So we default to this position where the safest place is to build nothing. And it's just really not true. So we have to change the culture. That means changing the culture over at the NRC to say, how do we get to yes in the safest way possible? Because we know we do that really well. The same is true for any other kind of energy. We have an incredible track record when it comes to environmental responsibility. Here in this country when it comes to developing our resources, when it comes to building new manufacturing and energy facilities, and when it comes to manage those facilities in the long term. We are a prosperous nation that has the ability to invest in not only our environmental standards, but also conservation in a way that doesn't exist in the rest of the world. So building it here in the United States, not only is it best for our national security, it's best for the environment. And that's something I think people miss all the time.

David Blackmon [00:12:52] It is. And that's really a critical aspect of what you're doing because there is a lot. I mean, these laws were all bipartisan bills signed, most of them signed by Republican presidents with Democratic Congresses. There's a lot of public buy-in to environmental protection and safety. And so, I mean a key aspect of you're here is to make these things work more quickly without harming the environment or impending on people's property rights, correct?

Emily Domenech [00:13:22] Absolutely, so, and I'll give you a good example because I think you mentioned something, these environmental laws are very favorably viewed by the American public. There's a reason for that because we care about our environment, we care conservation, we have this beautiful country that we want to preserve and protect. But oftentimes I think there's a disconnect between your average American who says, well, of course I support environmental laws, those are great things. And a project developer or someone who's trying to make something work on federal land. I spent a lot of time working for Kevin McCarthy, Speaker McKevon McCarthy. He's a member from California who represents the, he represented the Sequoia National Forest when I worked for him. And oftentimes our environmental laws would prevent us from doing the kind of forest management that was necessary to protect forests and homes from wildfires. So while we were waiting to get environmental reviews from, you know, for the impacts of NEPA or endangered species or the National Historic Preservation Act, the forest would literally burn down. Nobody wants that. No review should be stopping us from taking care of our resources or using our resources. It should just simply inform us on the most responsible pathway to do that and the mitigation that's necessary to do. And the last thing I'll say on that point is that most of industry who wants to build and produce here in the United States, they want to do those things too. They're not the big bad evil guy on the nation who wants it to pollute. They want to produce in the most responsive, environmentally friendly way too because it's good for business.

David Blackmon [00:14:44] One of the most frustrating aspects for me about all these things has to do with the Endangered Species Act, which I'm fully in favor of and has had a horrible track record of actually recovering species, but has protected some of our big major recognizable species like bald eagle, grizzly bears, gray wolves, et cetera. But one of the, I mean, I want you to talk just a little bit as an example to folks about the ways. The ESA has been just so horribly abused by radical organizations like Wild Earth Guardians and the Center for Biological Diversity. And, you know, with these schemes to like the Dune sagebrush lizard, we've been grappling with this for 16 years in Texas. This thing exists by the millions across the entire Permian Basin. There's millions and millions of them. But they use this this diminishing habitat group. As a means of entering into a consensus creed with fish and wildlife to get these things on the list. Just talk about that kind of a challenge that you're having to kind of try to deal with here in what you're doing.

Emily Domenech [00:15:55] I'm so glad you brought this up because I've been working on Endangered Species Act issues since I worked for Governor Perry over a decade ago in Texas, and none of them go away. It's the same issue that I was working on in 2012 in Texas. And that is part of the problem. We have a system that is developed not to protect species most of the time or certainly not to recover species to a point where they don't need protection. We have a system that's designed to incentivize. Lawsuits to incentivize, uh, fundraising off of lawsuits that you file and to incentivized and entering into those settlement agreements that you, you referenced, um, with the bureaucrats in these federal agencies. Um, it's a very backwards way to think about it. And I've always, I've always said, you know, the Endangered Species Act is designed. So like that finding in, in endangered species on your property is the worst thing that could ever happen to you as a landowner.

David Blackmon [00:16:50] Thanks.

Emily Domenech [00:16:51] It can destroy your way of light. That's not gonna incentivize anyone to wanna protect that endangered species. It's a terrible system that doesn't incorporate human life and human prosperity into that story. Again, nobody cares about endangered species in the parts of the developing world where folks are struggling to survive. We have the luxury of caring about them here because we are a prosperous nation with resources to take care of our environment and invest in conservation. But that requires that sort of partnership that's not adversarial in order for the law to work. I think about it as a, you know, we look at like habitat engagement plans across Texas where you have partnerships between landowners and Texas Parks and Wildlife and developers to ensure that there's appropriate conservation areas, to ensure there's areas for hunting and fishing rights, to ensure the sportsmen are a part of that discussion. Some of that is, again, just bringing up all the parties to the table and figuring out the way that's most sustainable going forward. Unfortunately, what we have is a bunch of environmental activists who like to sue people, who raise money off of suing people, and then who cut deals to cut human populations out of the land that we own and operate. And that is never going to be sustainable. It puts us in this adversarial position, not one where we're cooperating to protect this environment we share.

David Blackmon [00:18:07] And they don't just go after oil and gas projects. I've written several articles about a lithium mine, proposed lithium mine out in Nevada that's been held up now for, or was, I think they finally resolved the issue now finally. But for 11 years, they were held up because of a claim by the Center for Biological Diversity about over 10 acres of a subspecies of buckwheat. Buckwheat! Uh that you know is i mean buckwheat's everywhere it's all over the world it's everywhere but the federal government allowed cbd to hold up that project for 11 years well lithium you have to have lithium for electric vehicles you have to have solar i mean it's just it's inimical to the entire uh renewable project right an electric vehicle project and and the same group that goes after all in gas projects all over the world is holding up this lithium rise. It's just crazy, crazy stuff.

Emily Domenech [00:19:04] I think there is a there's a there is an idea that there's a group of environmentalists who are simply against, you know, conventional energy, or events, anything we can get out of the ground. But there's a bunch of folks who are simply against I think the the the pieces that are necessary for human prosperity. It's where you know what you'll often hear I you know one of my my favorite members of Congress is Chairman Bruce Westerman who runs the House Natural Resources Committee will talk a lot about the difference between preservation and conservation. Conservation is preserving our landscapes so that we, so that all of the people who are around that area can enjoy it and appreciate it and have the opportunity to be a part of that conservation story. Preservation is keeping all of us off the land. And that's, again, not sustainable and not a good use of our resources and not something that frankly encourages future generations to love our beautiful country. And I just don't think it works. And that's the difference in mindset between, I think, some of the extreme folks on the environmental left and those of us on the right who believe in that sort of traditional Teddy Roosevelt conservation that is so integral to this country.

David Blackmon [00:20:10] One of the things on the litigation aspect of all this, one of the things that I was really excited about and remain so was last year's decision by the Supreme Court to rescind the whole Chevron deference rubric that had existed for 40 years and really served to facilitate this enormous expansion of the regulatory state in our country, not just as it relates to energy, but as it relates to everything. Is, is, is that? Been any kind of a key driver in the kinds of things you've been able to do already in the executive branch and are hoping to do with Congress? Is that really an important aspect of trying to streamline all this stuff now.

Emily Domenech [00:20:54] I think that decision is critical for sort of Congress stepping in and taking the opportunity to be more clear and more directive in the environmental laws on the books. A big part of that decision was saying that Congress means what it says, not what you think it means, and that we really need to return to that clear, direct legislative. It's what we tried to do, frankly, in the improvements to NEPA that were put in under the Fiscal Responsibility Act. It was, let's be very clear about what we mean when we say page limits and time limits and who the lead agency is and what the responsibilities of the lead agency are and all of those things. We shouldn't leave those to the, you know, bureaucrats in Washington to interpret. Congress needs to do its job. And I think a huge part, you know, there was a lot of hand wringing about that, that decision, particularly on the left. But, but that's because, frankly, instead of the hard work of legislating, they've often relied on the, you know, regulatory process in the sort of career government servants to execute on a leftist agenda. You know, at the end of the day, you know, I'm I'm in the executive branch now, but I spent most of my career in the legislative branch. I'm an article one girl and Congress needs to get out there and do its job. And Congress is capable of doing its job and directing our federal agencies appropriately. And they need to be the first line, not some, you know, a technocrat is never going to work for America. It's not how the system was built.

David Blackmon [00:22:18] Do you think there's any possibility of getting a 60 vote consensus in the Senate on some of these things, you know, on a big bill like Senator Manchin tried to do?

Emily Domenech [00:22:27] I think, you know, there's two significant challenges to legislative permitting reform. One is frankly, our committee jurisdiction on the Hill. The way the Senate does legislation is it's single committee referrals. So that means you can only operate within that one committee. And unfortunately, when it comes to permitting, there's really issues in at least two committees, sometimes three or four, depending on how you look at it. So that mean like in Senator Manchin's case, once he tried when he was on chair of, know, chair or ranking member of. Of EPW and then once he tried again when he was chair ranking member of E&R, neither time it really worked because he was stuck within that bubble. That bubble is not really, doesn't really cover the whole range and also isn't quite compatible with the way House committees are made up. So that's kind of challenge number one. Challenge number two I think is finding the right vehicle for this vote. We always hear about people sort of rushing to cut a permitting deal at the end of the Congress And we we run out of time every time our lawmakers put in a valiant effort and they run out time and that's that's a challenge But I think looking forward to next year, you know, we'll be in a cycle where we're reauthorizing our surface transportation bill, which is a sort of broad I would describe it as the the broad infrastructure bill in that Congress passes every five years The vote coalition for that bill, I think it's very similar to the vote coalition that you get for a permitting bill. It's it's it is a bipartisan bill. Traditionally, it requires that 60 vote coalition of people who want to get things built in America. That's very similarly to the folks that you would need for permitting reform. So I'm you know, there's a lot of folks who think that it is impossible. But I think, you know there is an opportunity with that surface bill next year. To perhaps find that window of, you know, how do we really streamline these processes? How does Congress get to put its stamp on this so that it's not just executive branch weighing in to fix the problems? I think as a member of the Trump administration and the executive branch, I think we can do a lot of great things, but we recognize that those things could be tossed by a executive and we don't we want them to be permanent.

David Blackmon [00:24:31] Well, lots of people in our industry in the oil and gas business thought it was going to be impossible to get Barack Obama to sign a bill that would rescind that prohibition on oil exports from the United States back in 2016, and that happened. So there's a lot of ways to skin this cat in Congress, and you just went over some of them. Last question, I know you I know I want to respect your schedule. It's not just federal issues that are impediments to these big energy projects. It's also state and local issues. Are you seeing any interest from state and local governments in adopting some of the same kinds of things you're trying to get done at the federal level?

Emily Domenech [00:25:13] So I'm glad you asked this question because it sort of leads into the nature of the permitting council and what we bring to the table to support these large projects. We really serve as a facilitator for a large developer. We help convene agencies that are across the government that run their permitting process at the federal level. We have a process to bring states into that discussion. So we can bring them in as a cooperating agency while we build a permitting timeline for our projects. And that allows us to build relationships with those states and hopefully facilitate other projects in the future. We also have the ability to sign like broad memorandums of understanding with states to help partner with them as they develop their own permitting process improvements, to give them best practices that we see at the federal level, to help them with data collection, and then to sort of streamline that transition from being a state project to being a federal project. It's my hope that in my tenure here at the Permitting Council, we'll be able to enter into a number of partnerships with states across the country to help facilitate that relationship. But I think some of it is like, you've got to be in the room. You've got go meet with those governors. You've gotta talk to them about, how do we balance out the impact of the federal regulatory system on the state and their state's ability to develop? There's some things we can't do. I think you're probably referencing some of the challenges that are pipeline and transmission producers. Sure, yeah.

David Blackmon [00:26:35] Sure, yeah, property rights and everything, yeah.

Emily Domenech [00:26:37] Uh, you know exactly property rights or 401 permits or things things of that nature and a clean water act I think some of that will require legislative reform But there's a lot we can do simply by you know The you know The permitting council was established by con congress to help to coordinate between federal agencies and that includes our state local and tribal Governments that are a part of fast 41 So so we really have the ability to help to bring those groups together and help them to work in parallel and together instead of working against each other or frankly, the state waiting until everything is done in the federal government before they even start their review. That's really what we have to get away from. We have to start doing our work at the same time so projects can get done in a timely manner. So we're really hopeful that we'll be able to support state governments as they look to improve their own permitting processes and support projects at the state level. And the same is true for our tribal and local partners.

David Blackmon [00:27:30] Well, Emily Domenech, I can't tell you how much I respected and admire you for taking on this task. It's obvious the council is in very good hands right now. And you've already got a lot done, gotten a lot of done and I have no doubt you're going to continue to do that as if there's ever any way I can be helpful in any way, shape or form. Just don't ever hesitate to reach out. And I hope we can talk again in the future about all this.

Emily Domenech [00:27:58] Absolutely. If you're listening and you're a project developer, come meet with us. We're here to help you get through the federal permitting process. Our goal is to, you know, we want to continue to grow the size of this portfolio so we can execute on President Trump's agenda so that we can make America energy dominant, so we could build new manufacturing here in the United States. We are here to you, so come talk to us. I'd love to come back and talk to you in a few months and maybe give you some examples of places where we've gotten projects through the Federal permitting Process. That's our job. So happy to be here.

David Blackmon [00:28:24] We will make a part of that. Let people know how to get in touch with you.

Emily Domenech [00:28:29] So you can get on our website at permitting.gov. There's opportunities to reach out to us there. But honestly, there's an email address that you can click on on the website to send us a note and reach out and talk to us about your project. So permitting dot gov folks.

David Blackmon [00:28:44] We'll include all that in the show notes. Thank you again, thank you everyone for joining us, and we will be back soon with another episode of Energy Impacts. I'm David Blackmon. That's all for now.