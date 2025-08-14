In this episode of Energy Impacts, David Blackmon talks with Dustin Van Liew, Senior VP of Global Policy at Energeo Alliance, about how geoscience supports offshore energy projects and the policy hurdles that come with it. Van Liew explains the importance of seismic surveys for oil, gas, and offshore wind, addresses common misconceptions about their impact on marine life, and shares his thoughts on Representative Nick Begich’s effort to modernize the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

The discussion centers on making the permitting process more efficient, cutting through overlapping regulations, and ensuring environmental safeguards are upheld while allowing responsible energy development to move forward.

EnerGeo Home Page

Highlights of the Podcast

00:08 - Introduction

00:39 - About Energeo Alliance

02:00 - Membership Composition

03:24 - Offshore Wind & Geoscience

04:09 - Marine Mammal Concerns & Misinformation

05:17 - Modernizing the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA)

09:46 - Overly Broad “Harassment” Definition

11:20 - “Small Numbers” Clause

14:13 - Science-Based Decision Making

15:49 - MMPA & ESA Duplication

20:11 - Administrative vs. Legislative Fixes

22:53 - Next Steps for Begich’s Bill

27:35 - Closing

[End]

