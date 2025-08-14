In this episode of Energy Impacts, David Blackmon talks with Dustin Van Liew, Senior VP of Global Policy at Energeo Alliance, about how geoscience supports offshore energy projects and the policy hurdles that come with it. Van Liew explains the importance of seismic surveys for oil, gas, and offshore wind, addresses common misconceptions about their impact on marine life, and shares his thoughts on Representative Nick Begich’s effort to modernize the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
The discussion centers on making the permitting process more efficient, cutting through overlapping regulations, and ensuring environmental safeguards are upheld while allowing responsible energy development to move forward.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:08 - Introduction
00:39 - About Energeo Alliance
02:00 - Membership Composition
03:24 - Offshore Wind & Geoscience
04:09 - Marine Mammal Concerns & Misinformation
05:17 - Modernizing the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA)
09:46 - Overly Broad “Harassment” Definition
11:20 - “Small Numbers” Clause
14:13 - Science-Based Decision Making
15:49 - MMPA & ESA Duplication
20:11 - Administrative vs. Legislative Fixes
22:53 - Next Steps for Begich’s Bill
27:35 - Closing
[End]
Enjoy the show.
Excellent Interview