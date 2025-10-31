David Malpass is a respected economist and public affairs analyst and frequent contributor on Fox Business and Fox News. He served in key positions under three U.S. presidents (Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, Donald Trump 45) and is the former Head of the World Bank Group.

In this hour-long interview, David Blackmon and Malpass cover the landscape of current global energy events, from rare earth minerals, the new U.S./China trade agreement, the rapid buildout of the Trump energy revolution, the pressing need for a revitalized U.S. nuclear power industry, and more.

David Malpass bio



Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introduction

01:54 - David Malpass’ Career Journey

04:18 - Trump-Xi Trade Agreement on Rare Earths

08:02 - Agricultural Trade and U.S. Competitiveness

10:54 - Contrasting the Trump and Biden Administrations

14:14 - The U.S. Rare Earth Supply Chain Challenge

19:41 - China’s Strategic Dominance in Manufacturing

23:19 - Bill Gates’ Shift on Climate Change

28:16 - The Real Cost of Climate Policies

32:53 - Electric Vehicle Industry Pitfalls

36:51 - Building U.S. Energy Independence

42:22 - Competing with China’s Scale and Control

45:28 - ESG Investing and Policy Shifts

46:34 - The Role of Nuclear Power in Energy Security

50:17 - Data Centers Driving Energy Demand

53:47 - Closing Thoughts

[End]

Enjoy the show.

Transcript:

David Blackmon [00:00:10] Hey, good morning, everybody. Welcome to Energy Impacts podcast. I’m your host, David Blackmon. I’m glad you’re here today and we have a bang up show for you today. And my special guest is David Malpass, who had a long career in government and, and is an outstanding economist, well-respected economist. He has a former head of the world bank group and has served in a pretty high level appointed. Appointed positions across three different presidencies here in his career. And David, how are you today?

David Malpass [00:00:47] Hi, David, good to be with you. And I read your stuff on Daily Caller, my wife’s president of Daily Callers News Foundation. So it’s really good to connect with you, and I like the range of the issues that you handle. These are really important.

David Blackmon [00:01:03] Thanks. Well, thank you. I see you all the time on Fox business. I, uh, I have a Fox and CNBC streaming on my TV every morning and you’re, you’re on there frequently. Always, uh. Turn the sound up when I see your face. It’s, uh it’s always great information. And yes, Adele is one of my many bosses in my current part of a latter phase of my career as a writer and she’s wonderful. I’ve, uh It’s been a real blessing for me to be able to write for the daily caller. So let’s, before we go into Q&A, we’ve got a lot of stuff to talk about the Trump and Xi Jinping trade deal and Eric Rearers and Bill Gates and just all kinds of stuff before we get into it though, just give folks a brief primer on your background and, and, uh, your career in government, which is, like I said, really impressive.

David Malpass [00:01:54] Well, thanks for having me on. So I started really in business. So I was a physics major in college and then did work for a steel company in Portland, Oregon. And so I’m really interested in manufacturing and in things that allow the US to be to be successful within its economy. I came to Washington in 1984 as part of the Reagan Revolution, which was to strengthen the economy in a variety of ways. So through good fortune, I was able to work on a bunch of things. That, for example, the tax bill in 1986, some of the trade legislation, some of the energy push that was done in the Reagan years, and then I worked a lot on Latin America, which actually is very interesting from an energy perspective all across the region. Underutilized resources, if we want to think of it that way. And then I went to Wall Street with Bear Stearns from 1993 onward, stayed in Wall Street activities, which means financial markets. So that means stocks and bonds and new issuance around the world all the way through until Trump. The Trump revolution. So in 2016, I started working on the campaign. And then after President Trump won in November of 2016, I became the Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs, which was consistent with a lot of the stuff I’ve been doing over the years, a lot activity globally. And then in 2019 I became president of the World Bank through 2023. So I do a lot of work with countries. We can talk about that. And with energy, I’m on the board of some energy companies. I’m really interested in expanding the energy of the U.S. And of the world. So that’s really where my perspective is. So back to you.

David Blackmon [00:04:18] Thanks. Well, fantastic. I mean, it’s just such a, an extraordinary background with, it is so relevant to everything happening in the world today. We’ve of course, overnight, uh, president Trump met with Xi Jinping out in South Korea, I guess, around midnight, uh our time here in America. And, uh. You know, after a few hours came out and now they’ve agreed to this framework that had been essentially agreed to, I believe on Sunday. Uh, with very few changes to that, I think. And, uh, for the U S it looks like one of the main benefits and maybe the biggest, most important benefit out of it is we get a one year suspension of China’s attempts, latest efforts to crack down on global trade related to rare earth minerals and the products made from them, the, the high, uh high magnitude magnets and the computer chips that are made with them. What are your views? I, you know, one thing that concerns me is we haven’t, I don’t believe yet. We haven’t seen confirmation of this agreement from the Chinese side. And that concerns a little bit, but it’s often delayed. What are you views on it? Do you believe it’s a firm agreement that China will follow through for? And what do you think it means for the United States?

David Malpass [00:05:41] I think it’s a firm framework and it does move forward the ball with the one-year breathing room on rare earths. Also very important, the fentanyl reduction that China’s committing to. It’s done that before, but this is good to see this really implemented. China has some capability to enforce that within China. If you remember back, they used to have a huge problem with producing knockoffs in all sorts of industries. And they would. They would give the excuse that they couldn’t really control things that were done within China, which wasn’t genuine. So I’m very happy to see this new commitment on fentanyl. There may be more things still coming out. You mentioned the TikTok deal, and I think there’s there’s the need for progress on that one. And then what we are looking at then is a higher tariff environment. For the world and especially for China that will persist, but without this flashpoint of the rare earths, at least for a year. So that takes us very much to the supply chains, U.S. Creation of supply chains that are alternative to the dependence that we have now on China. I think there will also probably be a lot of orders from China, I don’t know what they’ll do on soybeans. That was an issue in 2017 and 2018 when I was the treasury negotiator for those issues because China has the ability to move orders around and buy a lot of things from the U.S. In order to lock in a deal.

David Blackmon [00:07:46] So China on the soybean thing, you know, we kind of chuckle about soybeans, you know, because it’s soybeans, but you know it’s actually a pretty important element of international trade, isn’t it? Between the U S and China and for the, for our farmers here in the United States.

David Malpass [00:08:02] For sure it is. It’s a big valuable food stuff. It’s an area where the US has competitive advantage. It’s a way of. Exchanging value, which I think is really important, and one of the things that President Trump has emphasized is the need to have more balance within the trade relationship. So part of that is China simply buying more things from the U.S., recognizing that that’s of importance to the U. S. We should note, you mentioned when this deal, so President Trump, there he is in Korea midnight U.S. Time. He’s changed his internal time clock. And is representing the country after. Think of the work that they’ve done, a week-long trip through Asia, heavy lifting at each one. I’ve worked for a lot of leaders over the years, and he’s got to be one of the most energetic despite. Forget the age. At any age, this would be a.

David Blackmon [00:09:12] Oh, I know.

David Malpass [00:09:12] A huge lift. And so I’m happy to see that progressing. And if you think about it, country by country, from Malaysia and from Japan, without any big glitches that I’ve seen, you know, typically on a trade, on a trip like that, that’s so long, there would mistakes made along the way, things that don’t go well. But from what I can tell, everything’s gone pretty smoothly, which I think is good by itself.

David Blackmon [00:09:46] You know, and that’s a tribute, not just to the president who’s just, I mean, he’s just amazing in the amount of energy he has. It’s really unprecedented. I can’t, I think what a disaster this would be had they just tried to get Joe Biden through one of those countries, much less you go through some of the most important emerging economies on the face of the earth, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, then you go to Japan, an economic powerhouse in its own right. All of that before you get to Xi Jinping and, and it really is extraordinary. Uh, the, the people I think really don’t appreciate the incredible amount of staff work upfront that goes in to making those engagements a success. And Trump, of course, is great in these, in these kinds of bilateral meetings, but The upfront work is just extraordinary. And this administration is really amazing, the high quality of that kind of action that we really don’t see a lot reported about in the media doing.

David Malpass [00:10:54] That’s right. I had to overlap in the Biden administration with President Biden and with his cabinet. And the contrast is huge. In those, there were two problems. One is the lack of energy. So, and that was very notable at, for example, the G7 summit that occurred in Hiroshima, Japan in 2023. The lack of the energy. But then also, the U.S. Policy prescriptions that were very much couched in the idea of globalism, that the U S wants to be friends with everybody in the world and give them what they want. And so that dominated the Biden years. And I think that’s part of what’s having to be repaired at this time. You’ve given so much away that there’s a hard negotiation to get things back on a better track. That shows up with Japan and South Korea, the new investment that they’re going to put into the US. Looking back, you might say, well, that should have been going on all along. These are countries that are friends of the US that recognize the value of our market. And so why are they not investing into the U.S.? Well, that’s getting corrected with big new investments from them.

David Blackmon [00:12:23] It really is extraordinary and tracking back to Rare Earths for a moment, one of my pet peeves, and you did overlap into the Biden administration and were there in 2021 at the World Bank when the administration, you know, Joe Biden made a speech in June of that year talking specifically about the problem and the unsustainability. Of America’s dependence on these Chinese dominated supply chains specific to rare earth and other critical energy minerals. And, and in that speech, he promised a whole of government effort to, to reshore and friend shore those supply chains, like we see the Trump administration trying to do now scrambling around feverishly making all of these deals with Australia and buying an equity interest in MP materials and doing all these things that you can do in the short term. To kind of prop up our ability to get the rarest we need for the Pentagon, at least. But what I have yet to be able to identify, and I talked to Doomburg about this last week, who you may be familiar with, he’s an economist. It’s actually a group of economists who post anonymously on Substack. Um, I, I have not been able to identify a single concrete action. The Biden administration took. In the following three years related to that whole of government effort that actually produced the improved the situation for the United States. And I think if anyone who I can talk to would be aware of such actions, it would probably be you. And I just wonder if you, you know, if you’re aware of anything that actually happened after that speech.

David Malpass [00:14:14] I’ll have to think for a little bit.

David Blackmon [00:14:18] Well, I surprised you with that, I’m sorry.

David Malpass [00:14:19] Let me explain why that might not have happened. Within the Biden administration there was this giant conflict between climate and sustainability. And so if you think about rare earths, many parts of that supply chain are going to be challenging from the carbon emissions standpoint and the permitting standpoint. Over and over the U.S. Has the problem that say the progressive side looks at a permit and says, but either not in my backyard or not in my state and it leaves the U.S. Dependent on others. So I think they never resolved that. Remember the. The core issue for that administration was the idea of global warming being an existential threat. So they literally thought it was worth any cost. To make marginal or negligible reductions in carbon dioxide emissions. If you take that mindset, you’re never going to be able to catch up, or you’re going to lose every battle with China on. Energy production on even on data storage. China was making big leaps and bounds because they had a better or a system that could actually grow their energy production, which the US didn’t have in the Biden administration. So I’m not aware of things that they did, but their rhetoric was pointed almost solely. Causing there to be scarcities of energy, not abundance. One example, in the Hiroshima G7 summit in 2023 with the seven world leaders there, and I was there and a couple of others, there was a presentation by the EIA, the energy... IEA, the International Energy Association, which is based in Paris, and they went through and showed the dominance of China on processing of rare earths. So China has spent years, and people should recognize it in the U.S., the complexity of this challenge. China has spent years identifying on the periodic table, which is the chemistry table that shows where hydrogen is and helium and lithium and other of the elements. They’ve identified each element and how rare it might be or how it could be processed or derived from various processing activities and they have a strategy on each one. That is going to produce dominance for them on the production cycle of those. And the complexity of it is intense. Even if you take copper as an example, the US has largely lost the ability to do any part of the copper processing cycle. So we end up with some... Fabricators in the U.S. That are dependent on importing of copper, but not having the ability to actually make copper in the US. Just think about that one. This is not a rare earth. This is a common earth, but the U S has lost capability in that area. You have to mine it, you have to concentrate it, which means enrich the ore to some 30 percent. Then you go up another step with more complex processing, almost none of which is done in the US anymore to get it to a reasonable concentrate that it can be shipped around. And then you have final steps that really refine it into the type of pure copper that’s needed for manufacturing capabilities. So that’s just one. And if you did that times 100, which you need to in order to find the various rare earths, the U.S. Has a lot of work. To develop the capabilities. We have to do work in permitting. We have do work manufacturing skills and engineering skills. I’m affiliated with Purdue University, which has the biggest engineering school in the country by far. And to get the people trained, even in high school, to have the vocational skills to run machine tools is right now. Not part of our schooling system, whereas it’s a mainstream part of China’s whole education structure to develop young people with skills to do manufacturing. Let me go on for another minute, David. No, that’s fine.

David Blackmon [00:19:38] Now this is

David Malpass [00:19:41] The shipping is important. China has identified all these industrial sectors where they want to have dominance because then it the supply chain. So the U.S. Still labors under the Jones Act which restricts severely how many ships the U S can have under U. S. Flag. And it means that China has substantial control of the world’s shipping fleet. We have the problems, the persistent problems of permitting within the U.S. Across state lines. That means the natural gas pipelines, the oil pipelines and also the electricity transmission and the grids that go along with those. So as we look at it, the amount of work to get one refinery opened in the US, one nuclear power plant, one new pipeline is right now a tall order at a time when China is is producing dozens and even hundreds. Infrastructure projects that will make it, that will grow its energy base. One thing I saw at the World Bank was, if you think about poverty around the world, one of the best coincident indicators of poverty is energy production. If you don’t have energy, you can’t run machines, you can have crops that feed people within your country. And so one of that huge problems facing development is the lack of growth of energy production, but some part of which is blocked. By climate regulations, whereas China just breaks through that and grows its energy production. I don’t want to sound unhopeful. The U.S. Is by far the world’s biggest economy, the strongest economy, the most nimble economy, and so what it’s going to take, I think, is a national effort in each of these areas that I mentioned. Manufacturing, permitting, skills, and then the cross-state border activities that will allow us to have the energy production that we need.

David Blackmon [00:22:00] And of course that brings up the question of, well, the Trump administration is focused on doing all those things and improving American manufacturing, mineral production, refining everything, all of that. They’re trying to do in a short four-year term. Then we’re going to have another election. And if a Democrat gets elected, Kamala Harris or whoever, Gavin Newsom, they’re going come in and reverse all of and go back to the climate agenda. Which brings me to the question of... Bill Gates, and his announcement, I guess it was Tuesday, that he’s changing his philosophy a little bit on climate change and whether or not it really is this existential threat that the Biden administration put so much political capital into trying to convince us all it was. And now he’s focused on. What people like me have been talking about for many years is we ought to be investing all these trillions of dollars in mitigation and dealing with a warming climate instead of trying to use carbon dioxide, plant food in the atmosphere as some sort of thermostat for the global atmosphere. I wonder what your view is on Mr. Gates’ seeming change of direction.

David Malpass [00:23:19] I was very happy to see it, of course, and it wouldn’t be good if we saw Antonio Gutierrez, the head of the United Nations, John Kerry or Al Gore comment on Bill Gates and the logic that Bill Gates is laying out. Whatever people think about the warming of the planet and also the of carbon dioxide within it, what was what was so harmful in the climate fanaticism that was going on is they didn’t care at all about the cost or about the opportunity cost. So let me go through both of those. And I tried to champion from the World Bank the idea that we should take both into account. One is the direct cost meaning if what What you’re saying is that you want to shut down electric power grids. And be more environmentally sustainable with solar panels, have you actually calculated how many solar panels you’re gonna need to buy from China? In order to accomplish that goal? And the answer was no calculation at all. The logic of the world up through, really up through President Trump coming in, was that no cost is too high if it can be labeled climate friendly. And so then you’d say, well, does that mean a trillion dollars isn’t too high. No. What about three trillion dollars? Was that too high? No. Because it’s if it’s an existential threat. Then their almost literal meaning was that it would be worth having people starve in many parts of the world in order to address climate change. So Bill Gates is confronting that head on and say, we can’t do that irrationality. And then the other part of this is what I called the opportunity cost, meaning if you have a billion dollars to spend and you want to do good for people in the world, Would it be better to grow food for them that’s cheaper? Or would you rather grow food that’s more expensive because you’re offsetting the carbon credits with hydropower in some other parts of the world? And so this gets into a real challenge for people to say, describe the project that you’re talking about, and is it the best use of limited resources? And of course, and I presented that as a concept in Glasgow, in the Glasgow United Nations Summit, I forget in 2021 or 22. Yeah, that was 22, wasn’t it, yeah. 22, and that was, you know, they objected strenuously to the idea that there should be any consideration of opportunity costs. So this is what’s now embedded in the World Bank, that 45% of their spending has to go to climate spending. And you say, hmm, wait a minute. Now, would it, might it be better to have it go to child nutrition or child education or? To disease eradication? And the answer is no. We want it to be dedicated to climate because the European shareholders want it to go that way, and the Biden administration, of course. And so to get out of this, I think, is also going to take a lot of work from US leadership. And it helps to have Bill Gates on board with that.

David Blackmon [00:27:16] Well, it certainly does. And then hopefully, you know, more people will get on board with it. I noticed that yesterday, a day after Mr. Gates made his announcement to have that piece published, uh, Wood McKenzie, one of the big energy consulting firms came out with a new study that’s really kind of focused on, uh we need a shift to mitigation and adoption rather than, you know, trying to prevent global warming. And this morning, and I can’t remember where I saw it, but there was a report that the COP 30 agenda is now going to be more focused on adaption and mitigation than it is on preventing global warming. So it’s apparently Mr. Gates was kind of the, well, actually you were well ahead of him, right? At the World Bank, but at least now they’re coming around. It seems there’s a general shift in the narrative now is what I’m trying to get at. And so much of this has been driven by these globalist narratives, right?

David Malpass [00:28:16] That’s right. And so then you get into, OK, what concrete changes that will outlast the current administration. One of the flash points is windmills. So windmils are made in China. They’re very costly, unclear how long they work. One of tricks that’s done within the climate spending space is to overestimate how much power and overestimate the useful life of things. So if you make an electric bus, you claim that it’s going to last for 30 years. And in reality, they last for five years. And then it’s nothing. Maybe. So is are there any changes going on in the in the analysis of the of the impacts? Has the United Nations changed in any way? It’s. Uh its um studies the united nations produces this uh the foundational work in climate change where they talk about what needs to be done to stop the world from increasing temperature by 1.5 percent or i mean 1. 5 degrees centigrade they used to talk about two degrees centigrade and then they they’re always tinkering with the numbers but with the underlying point No amount of spending is too much in order to confront this goal. So I’m skeptical that they will change their tune. We see in Europe them pausing. You know, there’s this European framework for forget what it’s called, Triple D. Europe is still going forward with- Oh, CS3D, yeah. CS3d with mandates that are really expensive on companies. I saw Volkswagen’s earnings this morning very negative because Volkswagen had become one of the greener companies. It’s been a failure from a market standpoint. And so it will take them years to dig out of the losses. And to re-brand, or I mean not re- brand, redesign their products so that they’re sensible. And you saw all the criticism over the years of Toyota, because it made the engineering point that whatever your goals are, that hybrid makes more sense than electric vehicles. And so they’re now doing much better than the others. Because they had the engineering, I think, more carefully done from the beginning. They weren’t virtue signaling. They were saying, look, as engineers, this is the best we can do in terms of a vehicle. So now they’ve got the hot selling models, whereas Volkswagen is falling behind, along with Germany. Germany really is stuck a lot in the idea that they can they cannot create sustainability through high cost of electricity, which is just killing their industry and their big companies, their chemical companies, for example, are moving to China where they can get reasonable priced energy. Canada is gonna be in that same fate if they don’t begin to change.

David Blackmon [00:31:43] Are you worried about, I’m very concerned about the same kind of thing with Ford and GM. They’ve lost so many billions of dollars with all these huge investments in infrastructure to make these electric vehicles that are, you know, now falling out of favor. The subsidies are gone and they’re going to be faced, I think, at least, I don’t know as much about it as you do, obviously, but it appears from my view that they’re to be faced. With the same kind of problem these German companies are faced with. They’ve invested so much in this, that it’s just going to come close to corporate ruination now. They’re going to have a hard time getting back out of it and maybe converting to hybrids like Ford’s trying to do, I guess, to some extent. But GM has been so non-transparent in how much it’s been losing in the EV sector, it’s kind of hard to gage, but at least Ford was. Transparent enough to break it all out for everyone to see. But I wonder if you have those kinds of concerns about our legacy integrated car companies having that same kind of stagnation problem.

David Malpass [00:32:53] Of course, concerns about that. And I can’t get inside their financials to know which parts they’ve written off already, and then they’re redesigning their product brands. If we go back in history, remember in the 60s and 70s, the US auto companies were feeling like they were invincible, and the Japanese invented better ways to do their cars and took a huge portion of the market share. And there was really it was very hard for the US companies to recover from that. So we may be in some part of that. We saw in the 80s, the companies that turned out to be unsuccessful were the ones that spent a lot of their money on lobbying rather than on product design. So notable in that was Kodak, of course. Yeah, they had big Washington presence, but then lost their advantage in that, again, in that case to Japanese camera makers. And so we can wonder where big sectors of the U.S. Economy will go having made mistakes in their investments and I do think over and over again, you see U.S. Companies being able to reinvent themselves into something new after they realize the mistakes. But it comes at a huge cost. Think about IBM. They made mistakes by... Not going into databases. They thought that everybody should, every company should have an engineer running their computer, not people. And so then they fell behind and they had to try and try to reinvent themselves. And eventually they did as a consulting firm rather than, or I don’t know what they’d style themselves as now. I think creative destruction is an important positive part of the US industrial landscape. What we need to do now, though, is figure out how we can have stronger supply chains for things that are national security focused or that will be products of the future. And that means direct head-to-head competition with China, who has a lead in certain areas. We have a big lead in. Areas, but they certainly do in manufacturing and critical materials. So how do we recapture that and then find new products, yet more new products to gain ground?

David Blackmon [00:35:41] So we’ve been given, I guess we, I’m going to assume that the, that the U S and China will both follow through on this trade framework and say, we’ve got a one year reprieve now rare earth minerals, at least from this most recent crackdown by China. So that leaves a little breathing room for Chris Wright and Doug Burgum and the leaders in the Trump administration continue to make these kinds of commercial agreements that they’ve done with MP materials in Australia. And are looking at Greenland and some other opportunities to frinsure these supply chains. That’s really not doing a lot about trying to create a manufacturing and refining processing capability for those minerals here in the United States. Do you think we can make significant progress in just one year, in case we can’t extend that agreement at the end of that period? Is the administration gonna be able to move quickly enough to make the situation measurably more secure where energy security is concerned?

David Malpass [00:36:51] I don’t know how the administration is thinking about this, one year is, and so my view, one year is not enough, that we’re talking about a long effort, meaning a 10-year, 20-year effort. China’s put 20 years into dominating the processing of critical materials. And so we have to build that capability across the whole supply chain. As I mentioned, manufacturing and permitting and energy production, and chemical engineering will be important. And so the U.S. Has strengths that it can bring to bear. One way I think about it, and I did at the World Bank is, tell me what project we’re talking about. So if you say, let’s say you want to provide electricity to people that don’t have it right now. I say, great, I’m for that. What project? And then you say you to buy solar panels from China and put them into rural areas in South Africa. I say, well, what’s going to be the cost of that and how many people will get electricity? And then, you save that number and it doesn’t make any sense to do that project. So as we think about it in the US, we have to, I think, be setting some milestones for actual projects that get done. That would be, for example, a natural gas pipeline in the Northeast so that we can become less dependent on Europe. You know, right now the Northeast is living on natural gas that comes in from either Russia or Western Europe.

David Blackmon [00:38:31] That’s another Jones Act deal, by the way, right? I mean, it’s another problem with the Jones Act.

David Malpass [00:38:36] So could there be a temporary exemption of the Jones Act for national security priority reasons in order to build up a supply chain? That’s a good question. And maybe someone, I know politically, it’s very difficult to do because unions have such a power still within the country. Another issue is the Alaska pipeline. So natural gas is on the North slope. It’s being either flared or off. Or just emitted into the atmosphere. And so that is super valuable to the world. So there ought to be a solution to bring that natural gas down to Anchorage and ship it out. And if you didn’t have the Jones Act problem, you would be using Alaska oil even more effectively. One that’s current is the Venezuela resources. So. It’s the administration is putting pressure on Venezuela because it’s got a regime that’s been horrible for the people of Venezuela. It’s been in bed with Iran and with Russia and with Cuba over the years. And it’s sitting on this giant resource of energy. It’s got the world’s by far the world biggest reserves of fossil fuels. So having that be resolved and actually make progress on it so that it’s more available would be good. So what I’m suggesting is there be identification of any projects that will actually be able to make progress. That would be any mine that’s going to be opened, any legislation that would allow that would allow federal preempting of states permitting for national security reasons, we should be allowing cross border pipelines and cross border electricity transmission and grids the way we did in the 50s and 60s with the interstate highway system. There was an agreement that this was a national security priority and the highway system was built. And we have this giant infrastructure value in the US. We need that kind of effort, I think, in many areas in order to begin reducing our dependency on China.

David Blackmon [00:41:14] And that’s one of the, I mean, that really points to one of the competitive advantages China really has being an authoritarian or communist government, the totalitarian state, basically, where they can engage in these long-term multi-decadal projects, like the interstate highway project that was supported in both Republican and Democrat presidencies in the fifties and sixties and seventies, whereas today our parties are so diametrically opposed to one another. You know, the Trump administration can say, well, we’re going to do a, a, you know, a Manhattan style project on rare earth reshoring and for three years, you know, you make a lot of progress. And if the election goes the wrong way in 2028, then it all stops. And even some of it gets reversed unless we can get Congress to make some of that permanent. You know executive orders are great, but, but they, they can easily be reversed by the next president. And so. That really is a huge competitive advantage China has in all of this, right? And it just makes it so difficult for the country to catch up.

David Malpass [00:42:22] Yes, and can I mention one economic issue which is called the economy of scale. Once you reach a certain size it becomes difficult then for others to get into that market because your factories are bigger than their factories or produce at a lower cost because you’ve made that initial investment. So one of the things I think we have to confront is how do we get the initial investment into these infrastructure industries. To overcome the economy of scale that China has. This is particularly important, or one instance of this, is in rare earths. China has the ability to process ore tailings, tailings from earlier mines. For example, across Mongolia they have the iron that the tailings means, That means the. The rudiments or the remnants from previous ore processing. So they processed iron ore historically. And so they have the waste products from that that are rich in rare earths. And so once the US starts making a given type of mineral or element, China has the ability to cut the price of that. So one of the things I’ve thought that we should be looking at is contracts where you’re able to trigger the offtake based on price. It’s called a price triggered offtake agreement, where you say that if no one else will buy this, we, the US government, will buy this product, and that protects them from Predatory. A monopoly power by the Chinese producers. Without that, I think it’s hard to get the private sector to do these investments.

David Blackmon [00:44:26] Yeah, and that’s a big key. You know, these things, one of the big reasons why energy, major energy projects in America can take decades, you know, from concept to first production is raising the capital to get it done. In addition to the interminable permitting processes, it became for, you, know, due to ESG mainly, and we can talk about Black Rock and State Street and these ESG investment firms, they kind of. Discriminated against these kinds of projects for years, and are now kind of having a change of heart now that they realize, well, we’re gonna need to do this stuff. But it really set back all energy development, not just oil and gas, but every form of real energy development in the United States for a full decade, just because of the ESG obsession. Do you see that? It feels like at least BlackRock and some of the other firms are having a chance of hard on that. Are you seeing that or is it all just kind of hot air?

David Malpass [00:45:28] The private sector will go with the flow of the politics. So they’re correctly reading the politics and seeing that it’s gonna last at least another two or three years. So then they go with that flow. But I think they would be willing to go back the other direction if that’s the way the flow goes. So this gets us into how persuasively do people argue at the elite level. So Bill Gates, it’s great to have him on. Has he called Al Gore and said, you know, I’ve rethought this and we’ve been really wrong. And we we are going to have to rethink our process.

David Blackmon [00:46:16] Yeah, one of our commenters earlier, let’s see here said that Bill Gates is making the pivot to make more money on his next scale. There always is a profit motive, it seems, with Mr. Gates and maybe he’s trying to keep that to himself.

David Malpass [00:46:34] Well, one good, he’s probably got his finger in a lot of different ways to make profit, but one is he really has been thinking about nuclear power for quite a while. So it will be interesting to see if he can actually get a reactor started within the private sector. You know, nuclear power over time is going to be a very important part of this world energy mix. China’s heavily in the lead. France is bidding on contracts. The US is way behind. And so the US military, I think, has some opportunities to try to start reactors within their permitting authority. Yeah, that’s that’s permits are going to be. A big part of this solution or this problem. And so the military has some ability to cut through it. You know, the Navy obviously has run nuclear reactors for without any notable failures or almost none for 50 years, lots of reactors. And so, the power generated by those is gigantic. They, you know, one ship. Can run the whole cities of power, one nuclear reactor on a ship because they’re so efficient. And so if some part of that can be designed and harnessed, this is going to be an important part of the solution. And I think Bill Gates has been, I know, he’s been looking and looking for ways to get this done through the permitting process and the science. I mean, it’s. It’s not a minor concept of how do you cool the reactor, are there new techniques to do that, can you get them approved by the federal government regulatory agencies? I hope people will identify critical paths for the U.S. To become less dependent on China. One of those critical paths is nuclear power.

David Blackmon [00:48:55] One of the positive things, and I know I’m kind of all over the place in this and I apologize, but these things pop into my head. One of positive things that’s happened from the AI data center explosion that we’re having is that these big tech companies have gone about identifying opportunities to restart mothballed nuclear plants like Three Mile Islands Unit One. And here this week we saw Is it Google? I think it’s Google working with, uh, a power generator in Indiana, I believe it is to restart a, or to finish out an already permitted, partially constructed nuclear facility that got mothballed in 2019 that is, you know, is two or three years from being able to be completed and up and running. So there have been a few of those kinds of opportunities sitting around the country and I’m sure they’re. Probably others as well, not a large number of them, but at least we’re seeing those kinds of things happening thanks to the AI data center deal. And that’s gonna be such a huge driver of energy demand here in the coming years. It’s really, are you optimistic? We’re gonna be able to meet the demands of the data center industry here in next few years.

David Malpass [00:50:17] Because they’re making profit they’ll meet their demand one way or the other drawing on drawing I bet the opportunity cost is uh is there There’s the affordability issue uh as as they put uh demand on to onto the grid and they’re they’re going to try to add uh capacity into the grid that will that That will help so I agree with your basic point that having them expanding the energy use of the country for their data centers is probably a good thing for the long run because we figure out how to do it. I’ve read, we have 5,500 data centers. China only has 450. So if you think about their population and their needs, they’re going to have to use up a lot of their electricity and expanding data centers there. Can I step away, David, it’s just jump around, which is the rest of the world challenge that’s out there. It’s not just us and China. And so one of the problems is Europe is not really stepping up to this at all. There is initial kinds of discussions in Europe about using nuclear power. No discussions about fracking, which is a way to really expand the natural gas production. And so. What has happened in Europe is their economies stagnate. Germany really has been in almost a recession for 10 years now. And that’s important because it’s supposed to be the strong man of Europe. In Africa, there’s always talk. And Bill Gates has talked and the World Bank has talked about meeting the electricity needs of the continent, but no real progress going on there. So I think the US finds ways to make it work for the US, but there should be better work done on the magnitude of the energy, of the specifically electricity production needed in various continents around the world. What that will show is that we’re way behind. That the needs are double. The any of the current past to get the power production up. That causes you to really look harder and nuclear. Some are looking at clean coal. China is using a huge amount of coal production. They get it from Australia, which then claims Australia is able to claim that it’s a green country because they use the profits from selling coal to China to buy solar panels from China. And so that makes them a net zero kind of nation. So there’s some hypocrisy in all of this as well.

David Blackmon [00:53:21] There certainly is, and unfortunately we’re bumping up against time here. I, if you’re, if your game for it, I would love to do a followup to this where we talk about South America, Africa, you know, uh, those kinds of things that we didn’t get to in this discussion. I, this is just, I apologize again, because I do tend to go all over the place in these interviews. Um, I have a disorganized mind.

David Malpass [00:53:47] Me too, and that’s more fun. So thank you, David. I really enjoyed it and we can try again.

David Blackmon [00:53:53] Okay. Good deal. Thank you so much. And thank you everyone for joining us and we’ll be back again soon with another episode of the energy additions podcast. That’s all for now.