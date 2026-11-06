In this episode of the Energy Impacts Podcast, host David Blackmon sits down with David Malpass, former President of the World Bank Group and economic advisor to three U.S. presidents, to discuss the implications of recent election results and their far-reaching consequences for American energy policy, economic competitiveness, and national security.

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Against the backdrop of market volatility and shifting political dynamics, the two experts explore the critical challenges facing the United States in its competition with China—from supply chain vulnerabilities and manufacturing decline to the urgent need for comprehensive energy strategy and monetary policy reform. Their conversation reveals a nation at a crossroads, grappling with questions about how to rebuild industrial capacity, modernize regulatory frameworks, and stabilize currency while maintaining its competitive edge in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Through candid analysis of permitting obstacles, workforce development gaps, and the fundamental economic models guiding federal policy, Malpass and Blackmon paint a picture of both the daunting challenges ahead and the potential for strategic repositioning that could restore American dominance in energy production and manufacturing.

Links to recent WSJ op/eds by David Malpass:

The central bank can improve forecasts by including the value of the dollar in its modeling. October 26, 2026

Chairman Kevin Warsh should pursue a slate of reforms to rebuild market confidence.

June 15, 2026

Chairman Kevin Warsh will face resistance to reform from colleagues eager to protect their turf. May 27, 2026

The Federal Reserve’s antigrowth assumptions undercut the dollar and hinder affordability. January 27, 2026

Enjoy the show!

Run of Show:

1. Election Results & Market Implications

The hosts discuss the recent election outcome, noting that markets reacted positively due to reduced uncertainty. They analyze what the election reveals about American priorities—not necessarily support for specific policies, but rejection of uncertainty and erratic leadership.



2. U.S.-China Competition & Supply Chains

A central theme throughout the conversation is America's competitive disadvantage against China in manufacturing, supply chains, and strategic resources. David Malpass emphasizes China's systematic approach to dominating supply chains (rare earths, machine tools, semiconductors) and argues the U.S. needs a comprehensive, targeted strategy rather than broad tariffs.



3. Energy Policy & Production

The discussion covers the critical need for an "all of the above" energy strategy including:



Natural gas pipelines (Constitution Pipeline in the Northeast)

Nuclear power expansion (with timelines and project management)

Oil and gas production

Solar energy development

LNG export strategy

4. Permitting & Regulatory Reform

Both speakers highlight how state and federal permitting freezes (like Texas Governor Abbott's data center freeze) are hindering critical infrastructure projects, including rare earth magnet facilities and energy development.



5. Monetary Policy & the Dollar

Malpass argues that the Federal Reserve's economic models ignore currency stability. He advocates for a "price rule" monetary policy where a stable dollar and increased production—rather than interest rate hikes—bring down inflation. He contrasts this with China's approach of maintaining a strong, stable yuan.



6. Education & Workforce Development

The speakers emphasize the urgent need to rebuild America's engineering and skilled trades workforce, shifting cultural focus away from finance toward manufacturing and technical careers.



7. Globalism & International Finance

Malpass expresses concerns about international organizations (IMF, World Bank) potentially working against U.S. interests and warns about risks of expanded global socialism through climate policy.



8. Optimism & Future Direction

The episode concludes with cautious optimism about America's fundamental strength and the potential for the next administration to redirect policy toward more constructive competition and supply chain independence.