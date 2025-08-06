One of our favorite past guests, FutureCoal CEO Michelle Manoon, returns in this episode of Energy Impacts to provide an update on the latest outlook for the global coal business in light of the past year’s developments.
This is a significant interview with a true global leader who not only understands the dynamics impacting the energy sector but works to influence them. It’s 35 minutes chock-full of valuable information for anyone interested in coal and the evolving energy landscape.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 – Introduction
01:26 – What is Future Coal?
03:49 – Governments, Industry, and Finance Must Unite
04:55 – Australian Coal Reality Check (Video Clip)
05:47 – The Reality of Coal Demand
09:16 – The Shift in Public and Media Tone
10:19 – Coal’s Reputation and Finance Industry Retreat
13:18 – Open Letter: Fund Fair, Fund Equal
16:59 – Sustainable Coal Stewardship
19:37 – Energy Poverty in Europe
22:46 – Repercussions of the Green Energy Rush
25:17 – Why Future Coal is Expanding in Southern Africa
29:19 – Will the U.S. Return to Coal Plants?
32:53 – Energy Mix: Focus on What Works
33:22 – Closing Remarks
[End]
Enjoy the show!
That is all.