One of our favorite past guests, FutureCoal CEO Michelle Manoon, returns in this episode of Energy Impacts to provide an update on the latest outlook for the global coal business in light of the past year’s developments.

This is a significant interview with a true global leader who not only understands the dynamics impacting the energy sector but works to influence them. It’s 35 minutes chock-full of valuable information for anyone interested in coal and the evolving energy landscape.

Link to Future Coal Home Page

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 – Introduction

01:26 – What is Future Coal?

03:49 – Governments, Industry, and Finance Must Unite

04:55 – Australian Coal Reality Check (Video Clip)

05:47 – The Reality of Coal Demand

09:16 – The Shift in Public and Media Tone

10:19 – Coal’s Reputation and Finance Industry Retreat

13:18 – Open Letter: Fund Fair, Fund Equal

16:59 – Sustainable Coal Stewardship

19:37 – Energy Poverty in Europe

22:46 – Repercussions of the Green Energy Rush

25:17 – Why Future Coal is Expanding in Southern Africa

29:19 – Will the U.S. Return to Coal Plants?

32:53 – Energy Mix: Focus on What Works

33:22 – Closing Remarks

