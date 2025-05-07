The global energy and finance markets are changing. New trading blocs are forming, and we will discuss some of the critical geopolitical issues facing us today live with George McMillan. In this episode, Stu Turley and David Blackmon conduct an hour-long discussion with George about what is really going on behind the scenes in the world of global geopolitics.

Share

George has been a private military contractor in Iraq and Afghanistan since early 2010. He has worked as a Vehicle Explosive Detection Checkpoint Supervisor, Future Operations Planning, Atmospheric Counterinsurgency Intelligence, and an Operations Security Specialist and Terrorism Threat Assessment Analyst.

Enjoy the show.

That is all.