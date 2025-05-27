Robert Bryce, an Energy Expert, and Doug Sandridge, an oilman and nuclear advocate, will appear on the Energy Impacts and Energy News Beat podcasts to discuss the Nuclear renaissance and the Trump Executive Orders.

With David Blackmon, Stu Turley, Doug Sandridge, and Robert Bryce on the set, we will have a blast talking about nuclear energy, the recent suite of 4 executive orders signed by Donald Trump, and other steps being take in Washington, DC to pave the way for rapid growth in this crucial energy sector in the coming years.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 – Intro to the Podcast

02:40 – Executive Orders on Nuclear Energy

04:59 – Unrealistic Nuclear Growth Goals

07:55 – Need for Standardization

10:55 – Executive Orders vs. Policy

12:53 – Defense Production Act

17:12 – Merchant Marines & Nuclear Export

19:18 – Global Leadership & Costs

22:10 – Lessons from Barakah

24:00 – Oil & Gas Workforce Transition

27:34 – Nuclear Power Ships

28:59 – Natural Gas as Bridge Fuel

33:28 – Uranium & Reprocessing

39:58 – Grid & Transmission Constraints

46:46 – Data Centers and Microgrids

49:47 – Final Thoughts

52:44 – DOE Loan Program Concerns

54:03 – Where to Find us

