Energy Impacts Podcast: Is Nuclear Having a Renaissance? With Stu Turley, Robert Bryce, and Doug Sandridge
Robert Bryce, an Energy Expert, and Doug Sandridge, an oilman and nuclear advocate, will appear on the Energy Impacts and Energy News Beat podcasts to discuss the Nuclear renaissance and the Trump Executive Orders.
With David Blackmon, Stu Turley, Doug Sandridge, and Robert Bryce on the set, we will have a blast talking about nuclear energy, the recent suite of 4 executive orders signed by Donald Trump, and other steps being take in Washington, DC to pave the way for rapid growth in this crucial energy sector in the coming years.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 – Intro to the Podcast
02:40 – Executive Orders on Nuclear Energy
04:59 – Unrealistic Nuclear Growth Goals
07:55 – Need for Standardization
10:55 – Executive Orders vs. Policy
12:53 – Defense Production Act
17:12 – Merchant Marines & Nuclear Export
19:18 – Global Leadership & Costs
22:10 – Lessons from Barakah
24:00 – Oil & Gas Workforce Transition
27:34 – Nuclear Power Ships
28:59 – Natural Gas as Bridge Fuel
33:28 – Uranium & Reprocessing
39:58 – Grid & Transmission Constraints
46:46 – Data Centers and Microgrids
49:47 – Final Thoughts
52:44 – DOE Loan Program Concerns
