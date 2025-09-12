David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Jeff Walther
5h

So refreshing to hear someone with a firm grasp of energy realities. He's not making apologies for wind, solar or batteries and hedging and saying maybe they have some future. Which is something Wright does more than I am happy with.

Isaac just flat out states the truth. Wind, solar and batteries are not only useless, but counter productive on the grid and need to end.

