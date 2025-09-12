Dark Money from NGOs pouring millions into climate alarm propaganda, much of it coming in from China, and how are they impacting energy policy? You will not want to miss this episode of Energy Impacts with David Blackmon, as he sits down with Jason Isaac, Founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute, to discuss the substantial amount of money and its impact on consumers.

Share

Highlights of the Podcast

00:11 – Introduction

01:58 – Jason Isaac’s Background

05:30 – Industry Leadership & Chris Wright

07:02 – Dark Money in NGOs

09:15 – Ceres & Energy Foundation China

10:55 – Climate Judiciary Project

12:17 – Biased Lawsuits

12:51 – Media Propaganda Funding

14:05 – UN, World Bank, and Financial Controls

14:41 – Limits of Renewables & Battery Storage

16:56 – Texas Grid Concerns

20:51 – Industry Timidity

22:42 – Pushback Against Net Zero & ESG

26:15 – China Opposes Endangerment Finding Rescission

27:19 – Closing & Call to Action

Transcript:

Dark Money of NGOs pouring millions into climate alarm propaganda

David Blackmon [00:00:11] Well, that's the wrong intro to this particular podcast. I'm David Blackmon here at, that our other podcast, Energy Realities. This is Energy Impacts. I'm David Blackmon. I'm here today with Jason Isaac, who is one of my favorite people and energy experts, a former state representative here in Texas who has become the carbon king. Uh, out on X as part of his profile, I noticed that, uh, he's the CEO and creator of the American energy Institute that's doing such great work in the energy space, Jason, how you doing today?

Jason Isaac [00:00:48] I'm doing great, David. Great to be on. I love, I love being anointed by people like Jamie Raskin who anointed me the carbon king when I testified in front of one of his congressional committees that said, and I tell people, I live a high carbon lifestyle. And I think the rest of the world should too. And it just, I think I called under his skin a little bit there and he thought it was an insult calling me a carbon king. Uh, you know, I wish everybody else could, could live to get to live and take it for granted what we do on a daily basis.

David Blackmon [00:01:16] No, I know in our world being disliked by Jamie Raskin is a badge of honor. So congratulations on that.

Jason Isaac [00:01:23] Absolutely.

David Blackmon [00:01:25] We're going to talk about this web of dark money groups, these 501 C3 NGOs that have proliferated and are pouring billions of dollars into the debate over energy and climate here in the U.S. And elsewhere. But first, I want to give you a few minutes to talk about yourself, your background, why you became so interested in energy and energy Policy and the American Energy Institute. Uh, that you are CEO of these days and how it came about.

Jason Isaac [00:01:58] Oh, great. Well, thanks, David. I appreciate the opportunity. A little bit about me. I graduated college in Texas, Stephen F. Austin State University, went into sales in the trucking industry and worked there for about two decades, marketing technologies to different trucking companies, companies hauling cattle, companies haul and fuel plastics, you name it. I got to learn a lot about different industries and the aspect of the truck industry and how important. Fuel is not only to the industry, but to every industry. And it is not part of the economy. It is the economy, it's the heart of the economy and I paraphrase our secretary of energy, Chris Wright, a little bit when I say that. And then I got a little frustrated with the way some policies were happening and decided to run for office and, you know, rather than sitting on the sideline and complaining, I put my name on the ballot and was successful in winning a race in 2010 and served four terms in the Texas house. When I left in 2018, 2019, I went to go work at the Texas Public Policy Foundation to continue some of my passions. And my passions are telling the good story about energy and our environmental leadership here in this country. And they've got a great project called Life Powered to raise America's energy IQ. And out of that, just getting to know people in the industry, talking to different companies and looking at trade organizations that I thought we might be able to partner with and share policy ideas and research and just really kind of collaborate and expand the pie. To raise America's energy IQ. And I found that almost every single trade organization out there is embracing political agendas. And so I put a challenge out to some people to go start a new trade organization. And they accepted people like Bud Brigham, the CEO of Atlas Energy, a publicly traded company, people like Chris Wright at Liberty Energy, who joined our organization just a couple of days before he got nominated to be our Secretary of Energy. I'm getting to know their new CEO, Ron, he's fantastic and they're going to continue their support of our work, but we're a free market trade organization that represents energy companies, oil, gas, coal, nuclear. We've got our first nuclear member that just joined here last month, a company out of California that's actually going to relocate to Texas because it's a better business climate. Than California. But we're for affordable and reliable energy, free of subsidies and market manipulation from things like ESG and DEI. And those are political agendas, like decarbonization is a political agenda. And so we just fight back at the federal and multi-state level. We're working with state legislators, lawmakers, policymakers from all over the country, as well as our federal policymakers, trying to help them implement an energy dominance agenda.

David Blackmon [00:04:33] Well, it's fantastic. I'm really excited that you've done this because you're right. I mean, you know, every trade association in the industry has its own distinct and discreet agenda and membership. And there's, I think there's real space for a group like yours right now, particularly in the Trump administration. I pinch myself every morning when I wake up and realize we're in a second Trump presidency with Chris Wright serving. As energy secretary, the first energy secretary who truly understands energy since that job was created. I just can't think of anyone better to do it. It's amazing.

Jason Isaac [00:05:13] The first one like that has experience working in the industry. I mean studied nuclear energy at MIT and then you know went on to lead a world-leading frac company in Denver that's got big footprint the Permian Basin actually they've got a footprint in Australia too so it's pretty fascinating.

David Blackmon [00:05:30] Yeah, I mean, what he did at Liberty Energy is truly extraordinary. They, that company is involved in the hydraulic fracturing operations for 20% of the wells drilled in the country right now. I mean it's, it's just become a real force in the industry. And of course, before that he was in the nuclear industry. So he's the, you know, like you said, he's the right man for the job. And so are you at AEI. I mean, you know what? You know, piqued my mind to invite you on the podcast a couple of weeks ago. Now was your parents on Fox news, uh, talking about this web of, of energy, uh, uh NGOs, dark money groups, 501 C threes, most of them, uh who are doing so much damage, uh in the energy and environment space in the United States related to policy and talking points and messaging on behalf of the far Bye bye. Climate alarm industry. It's something I've had an interest in for a long time. I remember when Russian money first began pouring into these groups 20 years ago in the early days of the Barnett Shale and the Shale Revolution. And then it kind of transmogrified to Saudi money coming in. And now it's Chinese money coming in and funding a lot of these operations. Talk about you know, your views on this and how big a problem it really is.

Jason Isaac [00:07:02] Well, I think it's one of the some of the important research and exposure that we've done at the American Energy Institute started a gosh, probably two years ago, right? When I started it, we launched a long report on series this CER ES this nonprofit out of Boston that's headed by Mindy Lubbers, former Obama EPA administrator, and her connection to groups like the climate action 100 plus where they're essentially forcing these financial institutions to to join their organizations. Because they're using the power of the pensions in New York, California, and Canada, among others around the world to drive this energy transition. Again, a political agenda that does nothing to mitigate a changing climate. Just makes everything more experienced, more expensive. But we expose Ceres, we expose their network. It put them kind of on the defensive, but I think we just need some transparency. You should know where some dollars are coming from and. When you can expose foreign organizations that are influencing those, like the Energy Foundation China. Michael Lucci, he's the executive director, I believe, of State Armor, did a great report on this recently, really exposing the Energy foundation China, which I think has kind of spun off now, and now they call themselves the US Energy Foundation. It's like a sleight of hand, they're just moving the cups around, like, we'll drop the China off over here, We'll add U.S. At the beginning. Nothing is going to change. Everybody's still going to be in Beijing, with the exception of a couple of people in San Francisco. But there are Chinese based non-profit that's funding millions, if not billions of dollars into think tanks around the United States. They're funding millions of dollars, into universities that are driving this climate alarmist narrative. And it's a narrative unfounded in fact, science and math, and one that the Department of Energy I think agrees with, with a report that they just released this independent report. Talks about the impacts of greenhouse gas on climate that has the national academies of science losing their minds and others as well and rightfully so because they've clung to this religion of climate alarmism for so long. When you look, we're in peak hurricane season right now and there's no hurricanes forecast for the next week. I mean, there's just no comparison to how mentally ill they are. But really the money from these organizations is really alarming. And then beyond that, I'll expand just a little bit here. We've exposed the Environmental Law Institute, and they created in 2018 this thing called the Climate Judiciary Project, where they have been out training judges around the country at both the federal and the state level. They actually partner with the Organization of Judicial Research that's affiliated with the Supreme Court of the United States to train these judges, so-called train, I say taint. With this debatable, it's really misinformation about our weather and how they can attribute it to certain companies and hold them liable. And that's why there's over two dozen climate nuisance lawsuits happening around the country. We've been fortunate to get some of those dismissed. One in particular in Puerto Rico, I think the only organization that sent a letter to the governor asking her to withdraw their lawsuit. She's a Republican, just got elected like President Trump again. Last November, surprisingly there's a Republican governor in Puerto Rico, but she got elected and within a week of her receiving that letter from us withdrew their lawsuit, partnering again with another San Francisco based law firm that's really leading the effort and very closely connected to this climate judiciary project. And then just recently, 23 attorneys general led by Montana's attorney general Knudsen sent a letter to Lee Zeldon, the administrator of Environmental Protection Agency. Because they discovered that the Environmental Law Institute has been receiving grants from the EPA during the Biden administration. I don't think this came up in Doge, but it was 13% of their budget in 2023. It was about eight or 9% of their total budget in 2024 and asking that to stop. We shouldn't be funding with our tax dollars, organizations that are working against our best interest that are doing nothing but driving up our costs. So we're essentially paying twice. And getting no benefit in return.

David Blackmon [00:11:25] Yeah, I've written probably half a dozen stories about the lawfare campaign being run out of San Francisco by the Sher Edling law firm that has been recruiting cities and county governments, local governments to serve as the nominal plaintiffs for lawsuits, you know, that are clearly have no basis in really, really in the law. And, uh, but they try to blame specific company's emissions for supposed impacts from climate change on these city governments and you know they've been poured out of court 10 times now and and they still have a case ongoing in Colorado and one with the city and of Honolulu in Hawaii.

Jason Isaac [00:12:17] You know interesting if I can interrupt the one Hawaii that the Supreme Court of the Chief Justice or the chief justice Supreme Court They're in Hawaii has actually participated in these climate judiciary project events He's essentially endorsed them refuses to recuse himself and what's interesting David about that particular lawsuit All of all the companies that are named The only refinery that's in the state of Hawaii is not named in that lawsuit. And it just so happens that the owners of that refinery give heavily to Democrats. I mean, that just shows you how political and hypocritical this effort is.

David Blackmon [00:12:51] Yeah, it really is. And, uh, didn't you also have so much money? It's not necessarily coming from China. It's more of these billionaire foundations pouring money into media propaganda efforts, like inside climate news, the small blog and, you know, these, these lunatic fringe climate news organizations that write stories and feed them in through mainstream media organizations who want to, you know, take that money and they get paid to publish these stories, you know, because their own business models are failing. So it's helping to keep marginal, mainstream, left-wing, liberal media platforms in business. And so it's an enormous amount of money. I noticed you put up an X-post this morning related to a study that came out this week, which claims that people... Drinking sugary drinks and eating too much sugary food is now causing climate change I mean and that that study was funded mainly by china through the world bank. I mean, it's just Crazy the kind of stuff that's happened

Jason Isaac [00:14:05] Yeah, and you've got the UN that's about to convene their meeting, I think, in New York. They are evil. There's 140 financial institutions that have aligned with the World Bank, 39 of the top 40 countries. They have aligned the World Trade Organization, the World Economic Forum, and the UN and refuse to allow funds to flow into countries if they're developing infrastructure based on hydrocarbons. It's criminal, they need to be called before a tribunal, a human rights tribunal because they're forcing people to live in abject poverty.

David Blackmon [00:14:40] Yeah.

Jason Isaac [00:14:41] I love some of the fact checks that came out from Chris Wright when he was bashing something about wind and solar are intermittent and don't work when we need them most. I think Elon even had a comment about batteries and so I did the smart person because I knew the numbers years ago, but I'm sure they've been updated. I asked Grok, what's the total installed battery capacity in the United States? And how long would that keep the power on in the United States? The number a few years ago was about 14 minutes. Um, and now it's up to 17 minutes. And what it was is Chris writer, the department of energy called wind and solar, essentially worthless or, and I'm like, yeah, they are that. That's 17 minutes out of 104, you know, 1,440 minutes in a day. I'd say that's essentially useless. I need electricity longer than 17 minutes out of a day But that's what some of these globalist organizations are pushing. They're pushing this political agenda of decarbonization and energy transition and low carbon future, things that are just political agendas that do nothing to change the weather, mitigate a changing climate, they just make everything more expensive and that hurts the least among us more than anyone else.

David Blackmon [00:15:55] Yeah, it really does. Uh, you know, of course they're having a, they're really struggling now when in solar because of what happened in the one big, beautiful bill act with the phasing out of their subsidies that had been enacted during the Biden years, um, but there's still, you know, in Texas in particular, we still seem to have this. Yeah. Our state government seems to still be really pushing for more and more solar now in particular. Which is... Occupying more and more arable lands in the state of Texas and essentially condemning that land from other uses. And that's a big concern to me. And I just, I wonder if you're concerned about the direction, even though we now see more and natural gas being proposed to come online to provide the base load we need. I remain concerned that we are continuing to overload our grid here in Texas with all this solar capacity that. Is really not necessary right now.

Jason Isaac [00:16:56] No, it's essentially, we're just growing a second grid that has overcome the reliable grid with one that's not reliable and unaffordable, very expensive, requires a lot of habitat destruction. And it's really unfortunate. You look back in Winter Storm Uri and believe me, I've lived through that. And did a ton of research, we had policy recommendations before that, that we needed to have a firming standard put on our grid, that generators needed to be able to meet a minimum reliability standard, or provide the backup if they can't meet that when there's peak demand time. And we've been fought tooth and nail 2019, 21, 23, 25. This year, fortunately, some of the players that were working behind the scenes had to expose their hands and show who they were. And it was quite alarming to see groups like the Texas Oil and Gas Association come out against a reliability standard for electric generation because it would impact some of their large members and their power purchase agreements. These companies that are embracing the energy transition, these political agendas, they've made these net zero commitments, the Paris commitments that I think are treasonous. They don't go along with the law of the land here in the United States, certainly not Texas. But they showed their hand and saying we can't support this because if this passes and you put a reliability standard on any generation, namely wind and solar, then our power purchase agreements have passed through provisions in them and they get triggered for renegotiation and our costs are going to go up. So essentially they're fine with people like you and I, David, continuing to pay the burden because it was 2.3 billion dollars in costs that ERCOT had that gets passed on to individual rate, residential rate payers and small businesses. That cost gets passed on to them, not to the people of these power purchase agreements, because they're locked in at a certain price. And you and I don't have the ability to go out and negotiate those. And so 2.3 billion is going to continue to grow because that's what was paid to reliable generators, natural gas and coal, to stand by. But back to Winter Storm Yuri, 33% of our installed capacity was what I call unreliable. It was variable, weather-dependent generation. Wind and solar, 33%. Today, in February, we're at 47% installed capacity. So we should cross over 50% of our generation here, or our installed capacity will be variable generation. It won't be 50% our generation. And we've just become too dependent on this parasite on the grid using terms that Chris Wright and the Department of Energy are now using, calling these intermittent sources parasites, because they are. They're actually destroying the grid. It's not affordable, it's not reliable. And you can see the affordability. We've heard for decades wind and solar are cheaper. They still pushing that. There's these climate alarmists left this policy wonk, if you will, they're saying wind and solar are cheap. We'll look at the leverage was that the LDOE Basically saying wind and solar are cheaper than why do they need the subsidies and they continue to get these and it's unfortunate Texas needs to stop all the subsidies of wind and solar and these battery energy storage systems. Look like there's a company or a county, Comal County, it's one of the top counties having one of the highest proposed property tax increases. In the state, I think it's in the top 15 out of 254 counties, they're proposing a massive property tax increase. But just two years ago, they were exempting property taxes from a multimillion dollar battery energy storage solution of mass project in their county. And I'm like, wait, how hypocritical? Why are you giving Chinese dependent materials, property tax exemptions? Why don't you give some property owners some relief and adopt the no new revenue rate? So I think you're gonna see more outrage from people when they're realizing that some of these projects are still getting property tax exemptions.

David Blackmon [00:20:51] Well, another thing that really concerns me about people in the oil and gas business today is the lack of support that Lee Zeldin and the EPA had for overturning the endangerment finding at their hearing a few weeks ago, hardly any one from the oil and gas industry bothered to file comments related to that proposed move by my administrator Zeldon and the president and I think a lot of that is tied into all these climate alarm commitments that have been made by the bigger companies in the industry and the timidity that the executives at these companies have about, you know, being seen as supporting a move like this that's controversial to the media and of course to the climate alarm lobby. Uh, I, I just, you know, and I'll beat my head against that wall for 20 years, last 20 years of my career, trying to get more, you So, trying to... Get the industry to be more focused on telling its own story and promoting its own industry. And instead we still see today, even though we've had folks like Chris Wright, Toby Rice at EQT and some other CEOs become increasingly vocal about defending the business they're in, this is an industry that is still very timid when it comes to something like this endangerment fight. Which is the foundation of the whole climate alarm movement. Right. If you take that away, it essentially ends this insanity in our energy policy. And we just don't see the industry out there, you know, the traditional associations and the big companies out there supporting that effort. And I just wonder if you share that concern.

Jason Isaac [00:22:42] Very, very much so share that concern. I think that's one of the reasons that the American Energy Institute exists today is because there's those companies that were embracing those agendas. And then there are ones that weren't and are being targeted. You look at Apache that they're the only multinational drilling company that doesn't have Paris commitments. And what happens BlackRock continues to vote against their directors continues to support proxy resolutions that are counter to the best interest of Apache. They're not a member of not affiliated, don't get any support from them whatsoever. Just happy to tell their story of a bold company that's going to stand up for the industry that makes all the other industries possible. We need, we need more of that. We need companies that are actively pushing back against the EU and California, I tried to run a bill through Texas this past legislative session, um, and companies like SpaceX and Starlink, you know, Tesla came out opposed to it, just trying to create a cause of action because you've companies in Texas that starting on January 20. January 1, 2026, just next year, a few months away from now, are going to have to report their scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions if they sell products in California. And if they do the same thing in the EU, it's by 2027. I think some of these companies, namely the ones associated with Tesla, were banking on selling more of their corporate average fuel economy, greenhouse gas emissions, trading credits to some of those companies so they can have some accounting gimmicks. You know, when the one big beautiful bill act zeroed out the cafe, that corporate effort fuels economy. Man, it just, I think the Wall Street Journal reported that it could impact Tesla's business by 40%. I think that number is closer to 50%. That's where they make their profits is selling these arbitrary fake credits based on fake math. I've done extensive research with Dr. Brent Bennett from the Texas Public Policy Foundation on that. That's on our website, AmericanEnergyInstitute.com. But we do, we need more companies that are willing to push back and say, you know what, this is absurd. This doesn't do anything. They need to support the rescission of the endangerment finding that was put in place by deep state bureaucrats in 2009 in the Obama administration. The Supreme Court has given the ruling that Congress has to set the laws and be explicit in those laws. This is West Virginia versus the EPA and the Chevron doctrine ruling that should really just, and I think the administration can just come out and say... The endangerment finding is, is moot because of, uh, the Supreme court rulings. Yeah. Um, but they're going through this, this rescission, they're trying to rescind it to process where they can take public comment. I don't understand why they're doing that, but companies do, there's the window is still open to supply comment. And I think companies and individuals and people need to say the CO2 like what Lee Zeldin and Donald Trump believe that CO2 is not harmful to human health or the environment. And that's what the endangerment findings says. And so. It's necessary for life on earth. It's a trace gas in the atmosphere. If anything, we're at a low level of CO2 in our planet's history right now. We need more of it. It really is the key to lifting people out of poverty is being able to have high CO2 emissions like they do in Singapore, like we do here in the United States per capita. That just shows that you've got power, you've got clean environment, you got economic prosperity. There's been several rules. David, I don't know if you saw this yet. I haven't published anything on this yet, I need to pretty quickly here. But the CCP, yes, the People's Republic of China, the Chinese Communist Party, they entered comment in opposition to rescinding the finding.

David Blackmon [00:26:15] Wow! I didn't know that.

Jason Isaac [00:26:17] Yeah. Some breaking news right there here on your podcast that, that zero media have covered. Uh, and that's not the only rule change that they entered common into. It's laughable. It's absolutely laughable if you think about it, major language aligned with China.

David Blackmon [00:26:36] Yeah, if you have it and think about it after we're done, if you have a link to that, I would love to, uh, actually read that and write about it today. The truth, right. Make a fascinating story. I write a daily caller for me. Um, anyway, we are, uh bumping up against time here. Um, I want to give you a chance to, to tell folks where they can find you and support the work you're doing. Particularly, you know, my audience is heavily populated with people in the industry itself. So hopefully maybe you might even get some, some new members out of it. So tell folks where they can go to find you, what you're doing and support the work, the important work you're

Jason Isaac [00:27:19] Yeah, great. You can find me on exit Isaac for energy again on exits at Isaac for energy, all spelled out. You can find it americanenergyinstitute.com. We're a couple of different organizations. American Energy Institute is our 501 C three where individuals if they want to support our work and contribute and then our association American Energy Association. I tell you, it was a god thing that those names were available as entities when I started putting this together. There's a couple days on They were, really. Come on. How is American Energy Institute and American Energy Association both available? But we've got them and our association is our 501C6, which is a trade organization where membership is tax deductible. It's a business expense write-off for businesses. So that's where our business members typically join our association, but we've got some individuals that have blessed our work and I'm grateful for their support. Again, it's AmericanEnergyInstitute.com

David Blackmon [00:28:17] Well, fantastic, man. I appreciate you coming on, taking the time here. I know you're really busy. We'll get going here, but thank you so much. Keep up the great work and reach out anytime you think I can be helpful.

Jason Isaac [00:28:29] Will do, David. Thanks so much for having me on. I appreciate it. Good to see you.

David Blackmon [00:28:33] Thank you everybody for watching. I'll be back next week with another episode of Energy Impacts.