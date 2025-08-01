Jim Welty, President of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, joins David Blackmon to explore how Appalachian natural gas is driving energy innovation, powering the AI revolution, and reshaping U.S. infrastructure and global exports. From pipeline challenges to record-breaking investments in Pennsylvania, they discuss the critical role of domestic energy in ensuring economic growth, environmental gains, and national security.

Founded in 2008, the Marcellus Shale Coalition has since served as one of the most effective and important voices for the natural gas industry in the Appalachian Basin. Throughout its 17-year history, the MSC has worked cooperatively with land and royalty owners, local and state governments, and an array of other stakeholders to ensure the development of the most massive natural gas play in the 21st century is conducted in a responsible and efficient way that protects the environment and the rights of all involved.

Marcellus Shale Coalition Website

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introduction

02:03 - Jim Welty's Background

05:23 - Pipeline Infrastructure and Energy Costs

07:32 - $92 Billion AI & Energy Project in Pittsburgh

10:28 - In-Basin Energy Utilization vs Pipeline Challenges

12:04 - LNG Export Reality

13:45 - The Myth of “End of Cheap Gas”

15:31 - Vast Natural Gas Reserves

17:31 - Declining Rig Count ≠ Declining Production

19:30 - AI's Impact on Energy Sector

21:38 - U.S. Natural Gas: A Global Advantage

23:58 - Industry Leaders Taking the Mic

27:23 - Closing Remarks

