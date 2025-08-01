Jim Welty, President of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, joins David Blackmon to explore how Appalachian natural gas is driving energy innovation, powering the AI revolution, and reshaping U.S. infrastructure and global exports. From pipeline challenges to record-breaking investments in Pennsylvania, they discuss the critical role of domestic energy in ensuring economic growth, environmental gains, and national security.
Founded in 2008, the Marcellus Shale Coalition has since served as one of the most effective and important voices for the natural gas industry in the Appalachian Basin. Throughout its 17-year history, the MSC has worked cooperatively with land and royalty owners, local and state governments, and an array of other stakeholders to ensure the development of the most massive natural gas play in the 21st century is conducted in a responsible and efficient way that protects the environment and the rights of all involved.
Marcellus Shale Coalition Website
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 - Introduction
02:03 - Jim Welty's Background
05:23 - Pipeline Infrastructure and Energy Costs
07:32 - $92 Billion AI & Energy Project in Pittsburgh
10:28 - In-Basin Energy Utilization vs Pipeline Challenges
12:04 - LNG Export Reality
13:45 - The Myth of “End of Cheap Gas”
15:31 - Vast Natural Gas Reserves
17:31 - Declining Rig Count ≠ Declining Production
19:30 - AI's Impact on Energy Sector
21:38 - U.S. Natural Gas: A Global Advantage
23:58 - Industry Leaders Taking the Mic
27:23 - Closing Remarks
[End]
Enjoy the show!
That is all.