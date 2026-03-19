This is a fun discussion with John Calce, Founder and Chairman of Element Fuels and America First Refining. This podcast is hosted by Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host, and David Blackmon is the host of the Energy Impacts Podcast.

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Don't kid yourself, with the geopolitical issues around the world right now, this story is HUGE. A new refinery in the United States was built to refine the light, sweet crude oil from the Permian Basin. This is a gigantic win for Energy Security.



As the title says, "Texas Gets A Refinery - Energy Security Starts at Home - Energy Dominance is displayed through your exports." John hit it out of the park while talking about how much planning and export capacity are being planned.



Thank you, John, for your efforts, hard work, and getting this across the finish line. We will be reporting on this all along the way to help keep the excitement up.

Enjoy the Show:





1. America First Refining's Brownsville Refinery Project

The central focus is John Kelsey's development of a major new oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas. Key aspects include:



Background: Kelsey's extensive experience in upstream oil and gas, particularly during the shale oil boom

The Problem: A critical mismatch between the light shale oil produced in the Permian Basin and existing U.S. refining infrastructure

The Solution: Building a new refinery specifically designed to process light shale oil

Timeline: A challenging 7-year permitting and approval process

Partnership: Collaboration with Indian conglomerate Reliance for financing and operations

Future Plans: Potential expansions into ammonia and fertilizer production

2. U.S. Energy Infrastructure & Market Dynamics

The discussion places the refinery project within the broader energy landscape:



Declining refining capacity in the U.S., particularly on the West Coast

The paradox of exporting light shale oil from Texas while importing refined products back into California

The role of policy and government support in energy infrastructure development

3. Economic & Regional Development Impact

The project's implications for the Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley region:

Job creation and economic growth opportunities

Workforce development through partnerships with local universities and technical colleges

Infrastructure and logistics challenges related to port expansion and regional growth



Check out the American First Refining Company site: https://americafirstrefining.com/



John Calce's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-calce-28577014b/



Check out The Energy News Beat Substack: https://theenergynewsbeat.substack.com/



Check out David Blackmon on https://blackmon.substack.com/