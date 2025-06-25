By now, most everyone is familiar with the Taylor Sheridan hit Paramount TV show, “Landman,” starring Billy Bob Thornton. It is a show that has become not just a hit, but something of a social phenomenon, thanks in large part to Thornton’s tour de force portrayal of Tommy Norris, but also to its gritty and often accurate portrayal of what life is often like in the Permian Basin shale oil patch of Midland and West Texas.

Share

But what is “Landman” really about? Is Tommy Norris really a professional landman as defined in the oil and gas business, or is he something else? Many believe that Norris’s son, Cooper Norris - played by Jacob Lofland - is really going to turn out to be the central character from which the show’s title is derived.

We all have our own opinions about these and other aspect of the show, but here at Energy Impacts, we decided to get the take on it all from a real expert.

In this episode of Energy Impacts, David Blackmon sits down with Kelly Coppins, Asset Land Managerfor U.S. oil giant Chevron, to talk about the real-life role of a landman and how it compares to the version seen in the TV series Landman. Kelly shares insights into her work in the Permian Basin and other parts of the world, from negotiating with landowners to managing complex surface and subsurface operations. They also discuss how much the industry has evolved, especially in safety and environmental practices, and how public perception often misses the full picture. It’s a down-to-earth conversation that sheds light on the people and processes behind America’s energy production.

Whether you’re in the oil and gas industry or just curious about how energy really works, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 – Introduction

01:10 – What a Real Landman Does

02:50 – Growth of the Permian Basin

03:45 – Comparing Reality vs. TV

05:38 – The Wild Opening Scene

07:07 – The Landman’s Son Theory

08:30 – Safety in the Permian

10:53 – Evolution of Safety Standards

13:38 – Profit Motive Behind Safety

15:47 – Honest Portrayal of West Texas Life

18:22 – Breaking Stereotypes

19:08 – Chevron's Presence in Midland

20:54 – Texas vs. New Mexico Land Work

22:54 – Policy Changes and Project Planning

24:44 – Importance of Regulatory Consistency

25:27 – Closing Remarks

[End]

Enjoy the show!

Transcript:

Landman - A reality Check on the Energy Impacts

David Blackmon [00:00:15] Hey, welcome to Energy Impacts with David Blackmon. I'm your host David Blackman. With me today is a very special guest from Chevron Corporation, one of America's great historic oil and gas companies. Kelly Coppins. Kelly, how are you today?

Kelly Coppins [00:00:30] I'm doing well, thank you so much for having me.

David Blackmon [00:00:33] Kelly is a manager and over the operations of land manager, the land operations, Permian Basins, or Chevron's Permian Basion operations. Boy, I'm all tongue tied today. And we're gonna talk and kind of contrast what she does in her job to what Billy Bob Thornton does in the television hit show, Land Man. And there's a lot to talk about in that space. Kelly, how are you?

Kelly Coppins [00:01:04] There is, I'm excited to talk about it. Finally get to share about something that's so close to home.

David Blackmon [00:01:10] Yeah, yeah. This is a TV show I'm just fascinated by. I have to tell you, it's like my favorite show on television anymore. But before we get going on it, why don't you take a few minutes and talk about what you actually do at Chevron? Because I think people who watch the TV show don't really have any idea of what a real Landman actually does.

Kelly Coppins [00:01:37] And I think that's true across most of the country. My in-laws are from Florida, and so there's not a large oil and gas presence, and I constantly get questions about the industry, so I'm used to that. At Chevron, I am the manager, like you said, of our Shale and Tide Asset Development Land Group. That's a recent change, so I'll be over the Permian and the Rockies. But within my... Scope is surface and subsurface. That's kind of how I like to divide land work. And you get a glimpse of both aspects of that in the TV show. But I manage our very large presence in the Permian and now I'll be adding Rockies to that. I've been with Chevron for 13 years. I interned in Chevron's Gulf of Mexico business as a land man and then accepted a full-time position, started in 2012. And have worked in more than seven basins across the country, kind of came into and out of the Permian as our position has changed and evolved over time. But as the show shows, the Permian really is the epicenter of oil and gas operations in the United States. So always made my way back to that and really found enjoyment in seeing that basin grow and change over time

David Blackmon [00:02:51] Yeah, and it has, I mean, the growth out there is just incredible. It's, it's really the, the energy heartbeat of the country at this point. Uh, I was talking to one of the railroad commissioners last week, Wayne Christian, talking about the fact that, uh, Texas alone now produces a couple of million barrels a day more than the whole United States did in September of 2008, just 17 years ago. So it's, really extraordinary. It's happened out there and Chevron's been a leading presence throughout. Billy Bob Thornton's character, whose name I can't think of at the moment.

Kelly Coppins [00:03:28] Tommy Nort

David Blackmon [00:03:29] Tommy Norris, thank you. Is there anything that character does on that show that would make you think that's an actual land man instead of maybe a vice president over production and drilling?

Kelly Coppins [00:03:45] Yeah, I think, I mean, obviously, the show goes beyond land man. It really shows the full perspective of the field side of the industry. You see and appreciate the demanding work that happens on site and the extent of how much of that's going on. Like you said, the Permian Basin is expected to provide 85% of US oil production by 2040. They brought the show to the right place to gain that appreciation for the industry here in the US. And for a perspective of sale, I mean Chevron alone, like you said, is on track to reach and sustain over a million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the Permian alone over the next decade. As far as the role of a land man, I think the show demonstrates the criticality of work done and highlights many aspects of land work while adding to that. A lot of the work is related to operations and of course they have the drama for TV. But I think you gain an understanding of, like I said, surface and subsurface. In the field, surface landmen are trusted liaisons with their boots on the ground. They build long relationships with landowners. And then in the office, we're negotiating these high-stakes deals for mineral rights that can make or break the economics of a project we're working on. As an example, you see title work in that opening scene, he talks about the predecessors and interests, and that's very common to what we do. He does site prep and gives his expertise and knowledge on field locations, challenges, barriers. He talks through the cost of fencing a property, of securing the property, of ensuring road access, and then of course you hear the acquisition considerations and negotiations through those phone calls with Monty.

David Blackmon [00:05:17] So you mentioned the opening scene of the first episode and that consists of Billy Bob's character tied to a chair being beaten to a pulp by members of by a Mexican drug lord and his and his thugs and because apparently because the drug lord happens to also be a mineral owner.

Kelly Coppins [00:05:38] Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:05:39] Reeled with the provisions of his lease. Have you heard of an incident similar to that happening in the Permian or anywhere else for that matter?

Kelly Coppins [00:05:47] I can honestly say it's not something that has happened in my tenure, glad to say that. Snakes, contentious situations, of course, our surface laymen are critical to our ability to conduct operations. A lot of them own and have experience with branches, so they can relate and advocate for the surface owner, and for that reason, they drive the ship on identifying surface locations and challenges we're going to encounter, and they make intermattable issues. Visible during decision-making so that we don't end up in that situation. It's their job to be in the know on who owns the surface, who they're going to work with. And then they also de-escalate situations. So I have seen situations where they're tense. There are competing priorities. Agriculture or infrastructure might compete with oil and gas, but they utilize those relationships that span decades to bring the party to the table, find mutually beneficial solutions, and really de-descalate what might be tense.

David Blackmon [00:06:43] So my wife and I have watched every episode of the show twice. Actually, we re-watched it a second time. Uh, and we, our theory is that this is a show really about Tommy Norris' son, who actually is an aspiring land man. We actually do scenes, see scenes of him doing some real work that a real land man would do, at least surface work, right?

Kelly Coppins [00:07:07] I don't know.

David Blackmon [00:07:09] And so I just believe that this show, we're gonna find out in season two, the show is really about him and not Billy Bob Thorne, what do you think?

Kelly Coppins [00:07:19] Yeah, I share that theory. I think his time has been building those relationships with landowners, putting together deals for contiguous land parcels, and at Chevron as well as industry-wide, that's been a core function of what our land organization has been doing over the last five to ten years. Interestingly enough, Chevron's mineral lake bridge dates back to the 19th century from a federal charter to build a trans-Pacific railway. So Texas and Pacific railway was needed every other section, creating that checkerboard. You probably occurred when in relation to Chevron and unique to Chevrolet, and the mineral rights were eventually acquired by Texaco later merging and becoming Chevron. So don't get me wrong, owning minerals in every other section is a huge strategic advantage. We have a working interest in one in five wells across the Permian, that's two million acres, a very diverse position, it generates a higher revenue per acre, but the flip side of that is in order to drill horizontal wells which now run more than two sections or two miles. We have to aggressively pursue transactions for every other tract. So it brings me back to your question, his son is doing exactly that. He's building that contiguous position and that's what our landmen have been doing.

David Blackmon [00:08:30] Back to that opening scene, while obviously it's highly dramatized for television. There is a substantial amount of drug trafficking that comes through that part of the world. And of course, a lot of immigration through that of the part of world, at least prior to January. Do you guys have to implement specific kinds of safety and security measures to, you know, to- What, either avoid or notify law enforcement whenever you come across those kinds of, I'm sure your employees have periodically run in to those kinds operations.

Kelly Coppins [00:09:11] Yeah, absolutely. We have security teams in place who are trained and equipped and they continue to equip our field personnel on what to do in reaction to those situations. Not necessarily the cartel, but anything that might involve safety. It goes back to how much work we do on the planning side. We spend more than a year evaluating. Our projects and merging subsurface aspirations. This rock is really good. We wanna drill here with the desire and with our service compatibility. Yes, this is doable, no, it's not. It requires our service women to go out to the site, survey it, understand it, negotiate, and to really make visible any challenges that are gonna stop us from being able to accomplish our goal safely.

David Blackmon [00:09:55] Yeah, and that all plays into really the whole aspect of the safety plans a company like Chevron has to have in place. And really every producer out there has in place, you know. And one of the aspects of the show that's really kind of disturbed me because it's, I believe, way outside the realm of reality is the fact that I think just across the first four episodes of season one, there was this series of fatal accidents. Uh, that I believe killed seven different people, including an entire crew of roustabouts, uh, at a well site when the well blew out. I mean, that's wildly out of, out of sync with what the safety record of the industry really is in the Permian Basin. I mean and, and land people play a big role in, in establishing those kinds of safety processes and emergency management kinds of things, right?

Kelly Coppins [00:10:53] Absolutely. Absolutely. I think it was jaw-dropping to me to see those scenes. In my mind, it's what I picture from quite a long time ago, when it really was The Wild, Wild West. But it's true, the industry has come so far. From what's depicted in landmines. Safety and environmental protections are the top priority. It's a huge focus area for Chevron, but I know it's true for our competitors too. All of us want to maintain our license to operate and if we have incidents like that every day, we're not able to operate smoothly and be able to deliver what we're promising. So it really has been a group effort over time. And that's done by prioritizing safety through our culture and our operations. We've advanced technology to an extent that like such as lengthening laterals. We now have a smaller footprint to develop the same amount of minerals. There's less chance of those high-risk incidents. We have an integrated operations center where we can remotely see and detect and control irregularities in production. And that takes trucks off the road, takes people out of harm's way. So there's so much that has happened over many, many decades to really create a much safer industry than is portrayed in the show.

David Blackmon [00:12:02] It's incredible how different it is, just as an aside from my old personal experience. My first job related to oil and gas, I worked as a welder's helper on a pipeline construction and oil field construction crew in South Texas in the late 70s, two different summers when I was in college. And it was kind of the Wild West just that recently, you know, 47, 48 years ago. Whereas today, I mean, in fact, towards the end of my career. I spent much of my time developing, you know, and consulting with companies about emergency response plans. And the contrast just in that period of time is absolutely amazing. And so, you, know, anyone, if you ever have a chance to go out on one of these offshore platforms, you have experience in the offshore, before work begins for every cruise They're going through a safety briefing that lasts for an hour or more every day, right? It's not once a week, it's every day. That's right. Yeah. And there's similar kinds of processes that happen in the onshore as well.

Kelly Coppins [00:13:13] And across Chevron, I'm office based, but when I started, you know, we would monthly record any incidents we saw in the office just to keep people's mind on safety first. Like the company made a point to make sure that whether you were in the field or in the office across the entire spectrum, you had safety first so that there was never a question what our number one priority was. Bring people home safely.

David Blackmon [00:13:38] Yes, exactly. And by the way, folks, just those of you watching, there's also a profit motive in all of the safety processes because corporations, investors, big investment houses literally include safety as a big aspect of how they grade a company's investability in it. A company like Chevron, if they were to suddenly have a bad safety record, their stock price is going to suffer because of it.

Kelly Coppins [00:14:05] That's right.

David Blackmon [00:14:06] It's a very real thing.

Kelly Coppins [00:14:08] That's right. And it's a distraction, right? Like, you have lawsuits and you have to dedicate your very talented staff to reviewing and identifying the issue, you're distracting them from your mission of producing oil and gas. So it takes your company and changes the purpose for a time period of time. And so to avoid those incidents, it absolutely is profit driven as well.

David Blackmon [00:14:33] I've worked for Shell for a couple of years, and one of the big focus areas, when I was at Shell, this was 20 years ago, but one of the big focused areas from the president of US operations at the time was just to hold the handrail when you're walking up and down the stairs in the office, they'd had two loss of time injuries by people who weren't holding a handrail, and it was an area of corporate wide focus for over a year. Yeah, so it's just, it gets down to things like that.

Kelly Coppins [00:15:07] They're really good.

David Blackmon [00:15:11] So, of course, I think Landman is a wildly entertaining show. And one of the things I really appreciate about it is it being a lifelong Texan, I've lived here all my life, is that I feel like it actually does a pretty good job of conveying what life is like out there in West Texas, in Midland and around Midland, just in terms of the town itself and the landscape. And do you agree with that? I mean, I think they do a really good job of that.

Kelly Coppins [00:15:47] They do. I completely agree. I think Tommy does a great job of advocating and spelling out the role of oil and gas in the world's energy supply and society. It's not a glamorous industry. I'll be honest, I don't receive the best feedback sometimes when I say that I work in oil and gasses. If I'm traveling and I'm not in Texas, it's obviously a lot less form of a welcome. And that's a tough pill to swallow when I know how much goes into getting a molecule, a single molecule out of the ground. And I know the talent and the good people who are truly delivering a product that's critical to our livelihood. So I appreciate that the show dives into that and gives this defense of oil and gas and shows, you know, the. Challenging circumstances that it is to live out there and to provide for your family in this way, but also deliver something that is critical to the world that can't be replaced tomorrow. So I love, and I find it very impactful that Hollywood was willing to speak on the industry's role in society and the irreplaceable nature of oil and gas.

David Blackmon [00:16:46] Yeah, that first big long drive he delivered, about two and a half minutes. And I think it was the second episode. I was able to capture that on video and post it on my LinkedIn account, which typically a post I put out, there's going to get anywhere from 7,000, 10,000 hits. This thing still, I mean, it's still active now. It's well over a million now. I mean that, that thing really struck a nerve, not just with people in the industry, but people all over the country, I think. And, uh, I, you know, it's just gratifying to me over the years, you know, we've had shows centered on the oil and gas industry, Texas and El, Dallas is one of them, but you know they've all portrayed this negative view of, of the oil industry and what its people do. And I just feel like that. I mean, it was kind of a soap opera and it's highly dramatized. This is really to me the first drama, TV drama or TV show period on television that has portrayed what overall is I think a positive view of the oil and gas industry. I just think it's really made it easier for me to talk to people. I know we go on cruises and we went on a cruise. Midway through the first season and several people during the course of this Caribbean cruise, uh, brought up that, that TV show when we started, you know, when they found out I was in, it's really

Kelly Coppins [00:18:22] Well, when they announced that the show was coming out, I think I had this great, now I'm going to be seen again as this greasy, slimy, you know, snaky person because some shows are going to dramatize what I do in a completely wrong direction and that's going to only come to the people who get it. Because when I say I'm a land man, not a lot of people say I know exactly what that means. But they did such a good job of really, really not going in that direction. And I have a, like you said, it's unique to, uh, PASS. Shows and movies. They did a really good job.

David Blackmon [00:18:56] So are you in the office in Midland today or are you in Houston?

Kelly Coppins [00:18:59] I'm Houston-based. I mean, it's folks in Midland and then soon to be in Greeley, Colorado, but I'm Houston- based and I've got a team here.

David Blackmon [00:19:08] So how many people does Chevron have in its Midland operation?

Kelly Coppins [00:19:14] So touching the Permian Basin, I would say between 1,000 and 2,000, that's a guess. I know within our organization, it's closer to a 60s, 70s number on the land side, but I think it's between 1 thousand and 2 thousand.

David Blackmon [00:19:30] So even with all the automation that's happened over the last 20 years, but you know, starting with drilling info and all that development, you still need 60 to 70 people to, and the land operation to handle the Permian Basin.

Kelly Coppins [00:19:46] It's landmark truly is so diverse. It's working with regulatory agencies and governments and individuals and other companies. And so there are so many different facets of the business. We've got a non-operated group where Chevron's not the operator, other companies are. And they're constantly just working with other oil and gas companies. We've a transactions group, like I kind of talked about my group asset developments really on drilling new wells. But then we also have a base operations group which once the well is drilled and producing. It transitions over to our faith operations group and they manage it through the life of the well. So there's all these different aspects of what again produces oil and gas and we kind of span all of those at Chevron so we've got a large group.

David Blackmon [00:20:29] Now you also have operations, not just in Texas. I'm a Texan, so I always talk about Texas. You're also in the Delaware basin in New Mexico, correct? That's correct. Can you kind of contrast how much easier it is to do your work in Texas than it probably is in the state of New Mexico with all the state and federal lands mixed into the mix?

Kelly Coppins [00:20:54] I would use the word easy relative. I worked in New Mexico and I've worked Texas as an individual land man and

David Blackmon [00:21:02] Maybe simpler might be the better.

Kelly Coppins [00:21:04] Yes, absolutely. I say that because obviously it is more challenging to work with a regulatory body who the statues constantly change. So you're constantly evolving your business to meet the current statutes and rules of the game if you will, whereas in Texas that's not really the case. But that said... It's a consistent, you know, you're dealing with the federal government or the state government, you kind of know what to expect, you have your stakeholders, and you can build that relationship to where you can pick up the phone and ask a question. And that really helps. But in Texas, obviously, we have mineral owners that range from people who live here in Midland, Texas, or across the world. And so that constantly changes. So that's, that's kind of why I say that it's not always easier, but definitely. Doing business in Texas does not involve as much regulation in process, if that makes It's still obviously highly regulated and don't get me wrong, safety and what's best for the industry is best for Chevron, it's best for getting well and guests out of the ground, but it's much more, it works with individuals than working with the plans, right?

David Blackmon [00:22:23] Last question, and this is not asking for any kind of political comment, okay? Sure. But the Trump administration came in in January. It's radically, I think, revising federal energy policies. And we're still in the early days of that. But just from your job standpoint, has the change in administrations made any difference so far for better or worse, just in terms of your ability to conduct your job?

Kelly Coppins [00:22:54] I think in both directions, I think consistency is a huge part of what we do because I kind of described that planning process can take over a year. So because we plan projects so far in advance, if things change midway through, it really creates a barrier to our ability to execute the way that we promised our shareholders and we promised out competitors and contractually obligated ourselves to operate. So any time there's a change. It can bring challenges that we're unforeseen, whether it's seen politically as good or bad or supportive or not supportive. It's just a change. We really thrive in the area of consistency when we can rely on the known and plan our business accordingly. That's the best place to be. So it's definitely caused us to stop and evaluate, but I do think there's a focus on barriers and there's focus on constraints. And I think that has been beneficial to be able to step back and say, what are constraints? Can we identify them and can we make a change at this time to reduce those constraints and reduce things that just seem like barriers without purpose?

David Blackmon [00:23:56] That is a wonderful answer. I would like to steal that and put it in a column. I appreciate that. Yeah, because people try to make it all so simplistic. Well, this is gonna be better for the oil industry and this is going to be worse. And it's really a very mixed bag every time you have a change in administration.

Kelly Coppins [00:24:16] Yeah, I mean, such as like, differing emissions requirements, we tailor our business to what's required. And if we all go order 200,000 of a certain part to retrofit our facilities to meet that emission standard, and then the emission standard changes, that's a harm to our business, even if it seems like it's pro industry, right? So it's just changes like that, that we want to be able to rely on what are the rules of the game are.

David Blackmon [00:24:44] Well, Kelly, I can't thank you enough for this. This has been really enlightening. And I hope, I know it's been enlightening for our audience as well. I wish you nothing but the best of luck, I can tell Chevron's in very good hands.

Kelly Coppins [00:25:01] Thank you, I appreciate that.

David Blackmon [00:25:04] Yeah, no, this has been, I mean, I've learned a lot in this interview, so that's good, too. It's a pleasure for me.

Kelly Coppins [00:25:08] It's a pleasure for me. This is a lot of fun. So thank you.

David Blackmon [00:25:13] Well, that's terrific. And I really appreciate it. And I'm going to let you get back to your job, your actual job, a real man.

Kelly Coppins [00:25:23] Yes, absolutely. Thank you so much. Thank you again for having me. It's been a pleasure.

David Blackmon [00:25:27] Well, thank you and thanks to everyone who joined us today and then we'll be back soon with another compelling interview on energy impacts. That's all for now.