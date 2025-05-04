In this episode of the Energy Empacts Podcast, David Blackmon interviews the dynamic Lewis Black, founder and CEO of Almonty, the leading miner of Tungsten globally.

Share

To this point based in Canada, Lewis recently made the decision to move Almonty’s headquarters to the United States, where it will be headquartered in South Carolina. During the course of this wide-ranging discussion, Black details the reasons behind the decision and the timing of the move.

David and Lewis also discuss the major uses of Tungsten, a metal required to harden steel for all manner of uses in the military and the general economy, current market conditions, anticipated future growth, and how his company has armed itself against impacts from Chinese influence and the evolving tariff situation.

Almonty Home Page

Enjoy the show!

Transcript:

Lewis Black_ CEO_ Almonty Resources on Energy Impacts With David Blackmon

David Blackmon [00:00:15] Hey, it's David Blackmon at Energy Impacts. Good to see everybody today. And I'm sorry, we're just a couple of minutes late. We're having some technical difficulties. I'm here with Lewis Black, who is the CEO, Director and President of Almonty, big mining company located up in Canada, Tungsten Miner. And we've got some news to break here related to Almonty today. I interviewed Lewis and we were just talking offline about the fact five, six years ago and he told me whatever, what was about to happen in the world of global trade. And I wrote a couple of stories about it and pretty much everything he said back then has come true and some of that's good and some that's not so good. Lewis, it's really good to connect with you again.

Lewis Black [00:01:00] Hi, thanks for having me. And just as full disclosure, it was entirely my fault we were late because I had a little bit of an argument with the digital system. But I think the system won. But I've taken the high ground and I feel that I was triumphant and here I am. So I apologize.

David Blackmon [00:01:20] Unfortunately, technology does tend to defeat us humans from time to time. That's for sure. I agree.

Lewis Black [00:01:24] I do feel they're sitting there laughing at us.

David Blackmon [00:01:27] Yeah.

Lewis Black [00:01:28] AI now, there's a whole section of AI designed to see how far they can push us to a point of pulling our hair out.

David Blackmon [00:01:36] But yeah, mine's just falling out, so I don't have to pull mine out anymore.

Lewis Black [00:01:39] Okay, thank you.

David Blackmon [00:01:42] Well, before we go into to the news here, tell everybody about El Monte, what you do, where you're located and, uh, so that folks have, have an understanding of, of, uh of your background and the company.

Lewis Black [00:01:57] My name is Louis Black. I'm the CEO and founder of Al Monte. We are essentially the last man standing outside of North Korea, China and Russia in producing tungsten. We have coming online in a couple of months the world's largest tungsten mine in formally the world largest tungstine mine in South Korea. We have been in this sector for a great deal of time. We've developed multiple technologies in order to compete against the onslaught of low Chinese prices because obviously when you are state subsidized you can afford to be much more economically available than if you don't have that advantage. And we are basically, as I said, deciding to now relocate from Canada into the U.S. So we'll be the only American company currently in production, we produce in Europe right now. And everything that we talked about, as we said earlier, unfortunately has come to fruition. That is a very high level of who we are. One of our minds has been running for 136 years. And I don't know anything about anything else except tungsten. That's all I know.

David Blackmon [00:03:09] Well, it's a lot to know about. I mean, you know, tungsten obviously is, is key element for hardening steel, for military applications, for sure, you know, weapon systems, but what else, what else do we use tungsten for?

Lewis Black [00:03:23] Well, it's really in everything. I mean, it it's in every part of an economy. I mean it's it's not just industrial and car building and aerospace and boat building and drills and machining. But it then goes through any munitions or armor you want to produce for for defense. You need you need a lot of tungsten. And then into technology, whether it be for semiconductors, you need it for the tungsten gas to pump into every semiconductor, you needed for the screens, you knew it for batteries, there's a little bit of it in everything. Imagine that every part of your economy requires a tiny amount of tungsten to actually exist. Which is baffling, if you think about it, that we only produce 87 to 93,000 tons a year, depending on what Chinese data you believe, for the entire consumption of the world. But without that little bit of tungsten, the U.S. Uses, I think, 9,400 tons a year in all of their industries. But without it, you cannot finish the product. There's nothing you can substitute it with. There's no way of replacing it. It's one of these bizarre metals. That and it's unique in the sense that it's in everything.

David Blackmon [00:04:39] Well, the news this week is that, yes, you're in Canada. You've been headquartered in Canada, you are embarking on a move to the United States and listing on the NASDAQ. What are the main motivating factors behind that?

Lewis Black [00:04:55] Well, I can't really talk about listing on the NASDAQ, because there's all kinds of SEC rules that... Oh, I'm sorry. I can talk that we've already indicated publicly that we're moving to that, but I can take it in great detail. But I think what it really comes down to the move was I really decided this was a good idea last year, before the U.S. Election, because the Biden administration did something that was really unexpected. And in part terrifying. They announced completely left the field that they were placing tariffs to protect a US tungsten industry that doesn't exist. And why that was terrifying was because there had always been this unwritten tungsten diplomacy amongst nations because you can have a handbag fight over rare earths or graphite or lithium because, well, none of them that they are available. Really everywhere, but Tungsten's not. 90% of Tungston currently is produced in Russia, North Korea and China. And there's not a whole volume of it available outside of there. So there was this Tungstan diplomacy and no one really, you know, they always knew that if it ever became into the fray, people would get crazy because there is no plan B and there's no way of really developing a plan B. In any real time frame because, well, plan B doesn't really exist. There aren't large tungsten mines around. I mean, there's low grade mines that would require vast amounts of government subsidy, but the political and the ideological system that we exist in of the free market means that we can't play that game and nor should we. You have to And I'm an American, despite my accent. And 85% of my material company comes into the US. I've been able to build this business with US capital from friends of the family, shareholders who have been with me right from the beginning, who, funnily enough, as a little side note, we're one of those unusual junior miners, because I'm a large shareholder. I've invested over $13 million of my own money into this, but I still have the same shareholders. That I had when I did my IPO back in the TSX 12, 13 years ago. Not only have I still got them, but they're hugely in the money, which for a junior is unheard of at this point. I've gone through three or four sets of shareholders and everyone's still underwater. But I decided, you know, it's time. It's time to bring it home. And two main reasons. One, the tax is. Supportive of growth in the US. And secondly, I don't want to be on the wrong side of the trade here. I think that when you talk about defense and you can't produce munitions or armor, national security becomes an issue. And I want to make sure, as the Russians call it, I have a kresha, a roof. And I can't imagine a better place to seek sanctuary than the United States. Plus, to be honest, I'm in this bizarre situation We're a little company like me. A little company like we are can resolve a big problem the US has, which is, well, 90% of their raw materials for their defense comes from the three nations that they are proposing having maybe to defend themselves against, or at least, you know, Ukraine, for instance, you know all the weaponry we send them, 90 percent of the materials for that have come from the 3 nations they are apparently defending themselves against. So I, for me, It's important. I mean, I know that sounds nuts in the 21st century, that I actually put something like national interest before commerciality. But remember, I get the same margin whether I supply the defense sector or the car sector. It makes no difference to me. But I've got the luxury of choosing where I put my material.

David Blackmon [00:09:11] So does tungsten, you know, one of the reasons China dominates every supply chain in the world seems like it's not really that big, but but one of the reasons they're able to dominate supply chains for these rare earth minerals and other critical energy minerals is they control the processing of these minerals after they're mined. Is that the situation with tungsten? Is most of the processing done in China regardless of where it's produced?

Lewis Black [00:09:38] No, all of my customers, not all of them, but at least 50% of them maintain the ability to take my concentrate that I produce and toll it into a downstream product. We're actually going to build one of our own in Korea shortly because then we'll be the only vertical smelter in a transparent jurisdiction. We don't have the, I mean, I know we're rare earths, of course, there's really unpleasant waste produced in the downstreaming of rare earth metals, very high toxic levels of uranium and thorium. We don't have that. We are an alien metal in that regard. We don't need to leak. We dont need heavy metal acids. We don't create that kind of waste that nobody wants in their backyard. And it's a well trodden route. To smelt concentrate. So no, we don't have that problem.

David Blackmon [00:10:35] So what is the current status of your mine in Korea in terms of getting it up and running?

Lewis Black [00:10:42] Well, firstly, to be perfectly honest, building in a democracy, you have to be out of your mind. You know, I bought this mine in 2015. I'm now opening in 2025, but I'm on the eight to 10 year cycle now. It was always difficult to build in a democracy and I know this because I've done it before and we've built out places and but now you literally if you can get to the finish line without a drinking problem. You've really been able to mentally, you know, survive.

David Blackmon [00:11:16] The cause.

Lewis Black [00:11:19] And like Europe, democracies are democracies. It doesn't matter in what language or what culture they're in. They are their own unique animals that are determined to send people like myself out of their minds. Right. And would I do it again? Oh, I tell you. I don't know. But of course it adds enormous value to us because nobody in their right mind would do this. But we are now in the last couple of months. I'm going through the usual dramas with contractors as they know that the dream is almost over of looting me for every nickel and every kidney that I may have. And so the fights begin, but this is normal. Whether you're building a bathroom in your house or whether you're a building a mine in Korea, the last couple of months are the most miserable. Oh, you mean you wanted to force it? It's that kind of thing. So, there's no difference here. But we are at the final stages of completion. The mine underground done, finished. It's already bringing ore to surface. We're now doing the final parts for the commission. So yes, we're almost at the finish line.

David Blackmon [00:12:39] You know, I, of course, I pay a lot of attention to what's happening in the media. We have the Trump tariffs. The media wants everyone to think that business is coming to a standstill because of these tariffs. Um, I wonder what, if any impact the Trump tariff and his goals to kind of reset, uh, the international tariff picture as it relates to United States. Has had on your efforts to get this mine open and, and, and what you believe your future outlook is for our money.

Lewis Black [00:13:15] Well, the tariffs haven't affected us at all. I mean, the tungsten is exempt from any tariffs coming to the U.S. Because it's a strategic capital. It's in there. Yeah, people don't understand that, you know, so that that hasn't affected us, but I think I have a view on what's going on. Firstly, it had to happen at some point. I mean it was unsustainable what was going on, and I think there's there's really two ways to look at this. And I think it's very important not to buy into this idea that China is weaponizing what they're doing. If you imagine the roles were reversed. So imagine the US controls the supply chain, but 10 years ago, the quality of their downstream wasn't great. It was okay. It wasn't so cheap, but it wasn't really very good quality. And their main competitor, China, they were producing beautiful, innovative. Items. Now, I'm not an innovator if the roles are reversed, but I can replicate pretty good. Fast forward 10 years, now I can recreate really good. My quality is as good if sometimes case is better than China is doing. And I have to ask myself the question, I've invested a huge amount of time and money in developing these supply chains. Why would I continue to feed my competitors. That doesn't make any sense. Would we be having this conversation if it was the U.S. Comparing this, you know, China? Good luck. So it's, you, know, I think we look, if we look at this purely in commercial terms, I don't think what China is doing is unexpected. It was going to happen. My customers took the view that it would happen when they were retired. You know, it would be later because I think if you look at it in a purely medieval analogy, We are sitting in a beautiful castle, and for the last 30 years, we've been sieged by tributaries, cab hosts. They're putting breaches all over the walls. You know, it's happening every single year. Now, you could say that China was wanting to have more breaches before they did a full assault. Trump administration came in and said, you know, hell no, we're going out the gates and we're taking this to the fight to them. And so that's really where we're at, is that somebody had to do this before the castle collapsed and it was never going to be easy. And the question really comes down to how much collateral damage is going to be done to the downstream before we find a solution. And I think that's to me, where we are going to surprise everyone, Because I survived. In Tungsten when 98% of competitors did not with China because we developed technology. I've always believed that in the West, we're lazy. We just can't help ourselves. If there's a simple way to do it, we'll do it. But when we get our back against the wall, we really do come up with you know, really very smart solutions. When we're pushed to shove, we get going. And I think what's happening now is we're going through the withdrawal. They've told us we can't eat McDonald's every day. They've tell us we gotta go to the gym. You know, we don't like it. I'm gonna get a second opinion. I don't that doctor. I'm going to find a new one, right? But the reality is this is the gym moment. We gotta get going and we're going to find solutions and we found solutions in the past through recycling after 2008 when China canceled all the supply contracts under a force majeure alleging, you know, national security, which of course is absurd, but that's, you know that they can do what they want. And we got going. We developed technologies to recycle hard metals. So in tungsten we saw 50% of our feed now coming from recycled products. Now we can't really go further than that, but I believe that we will find solutions. And we're already being asked by our customers to work studies. We have a very extensive laboratory in Portugal to work, studies on looking at recycling different products, different forms, recovering through tailings, different forms of tungsten. I'm an optimist. The press wants a story. Everybody blames Trump for everything. Somebody had to do it. You couldn't keep eating fast food. At some point, you're going to drop dead with a heart attack.

David Blackmon [00:18:04] And speaking, you know, talking about China, your point about China is so well-made. And I remember from the first time we spoke, you made this point to me that I think I have always been kind of aware of, but never really thought about in these terms, you make the point to me that the United States and the rest of the Western world decided to get out of the mining business and the processing of all these metals businesses, these heavy industries made a conscious decision to get out of it and it all out to China. Back in the late 70s and early 80s. So from China's perspective, what's happening now has to seem like, in their view, kind of, you know, almost a trading of the deal, right? You know, we took on all these heavy industries and we built them and we control all the supply chains. Now you're telling us you don't like that and trying to free yourselves from it, right. I mean, isn't that really how they're probably looking at it in Beijing?

Lewis Black [00:19:01] No, I mean, I think in Beijing that they're looking at it, that this is just business. It's not personal. I mean they caught up. They're downstream, caught up, they didn't innovate, but they caught it up. And now you have to ask yourself, we're trying to guilt them into continuing to supply their competition. I mean why would they do it? That doesn't make any sense. And what's in it for them? You know, I mean, that's really what this comes down to is if, you know, just if the shoe was on the other foot, what would we do? Oh, we do exactly what they're doing. Precisely. So I don't think this weaponization and, Oh, that this is, this was always going to happen. We gave up the raw material supply chain because we actually thought that, well, firstly, we got very rich from cheap raw materials that was subsidized by the Chinese government. So that was very helpful for our balance sheets. But we actually thought that if they got a taste of our money, of our business, we were their go-to customer, they'd never leave us. But isn't that exactly what companies like Blackberry thought? I mean, you know, truly. What a great analogy. They took the fact that they took their supply chain, for granted. They made an assumption. And as they say, an assumption is the mother of all, you know, right? You know, there was no plan B because never had to be. And I think the Trump administration is, you could it be delivered more gracefully? Probably. But that's, you know, the guys from New York, that's I live here in New York. This is how business is done. It's there's no finesse. It's they know there's a problem, fix it. Yeah. You know They're not asking nicely, they're saying guys. No, this isn't just the US government, this is every allied democracy took the same view. Everyone is in the same boat. Come together and fix it because your other option is to pucker up to China and continue really, to be honest, the enslavement of it. You're allowed to exist through the generosity of your supply chain. Yeah. What an insane way to exit.

David Blackmon [00:21:22] Well, it's obviously not a sustainable situation. You can't, as the United States, you can't be in that situation.

Lewis Black [00:21:30] Of course not, because you innovate. You find solutions. You can't keep handing those solutions to somebody. You have to have a level of independence. You knew this in the Cold War. You had stockpiles. You had supply chains ready in the event of something terrible happening. This is not about war. This is about industry. You can just become a giant shopping mall, which is really Because I know that previous politics have said that a shopping mall concept is fantastic. We do not think we just basically have a circle of money that we just recycle into a system and we don't have to do anything. But ultimately, at some point, you run out of that money. The way to generate money has gone, has been lost. And so I understand what the Trump administration is doing. And I am a great believer. Maybe I'm an idiot. Maybe I'm just one of these devotees that has a youthful optimism about the creativity of the West. But in my experience, when shit hits the fan, excuse my French, we get going. We say, okay, now we're going to put our heads together. We'll go back to trying to kill each other later, trying to deal with market share. But in the interim, we're gonna work together, come together, find the solutions, and then we'll go back to business as usual.

David Blackmon [00:22:59] Yeah, no, and I totally agree with that. I think that's exactly what's starting to happen in this country now. And I think it's showing up in the resilience of Trump's approval rating, which has gone down very slightly. But over the last month has really firmed up and sits there at this certain level around 45%, which is, you know, maybe low historically, but for him, it's very solid and the nature of his support base. And so I. I think Americans are starting to catch on despite all the propaganda in the media.

Lewis Black [00:23:32] Yeah, and I think it's a real problem. It still exists from the first administration when they first identified it. Nothing has happened in eight years. It's not gonna be an easy fix. Perhaps they're looking for some leverage to guarantee access to raw materials through tariffs. I don't know what the thought process is, but I do know from the calls that we field, from the support that we have. That in any resource space, as my father would say, may he rest in peace, better to be lucky than smart.

David Blackmon [00:24:08] Oh, that's actually good.

Lewis Black [00:24:09] We just, you know, we happen to be coming into this with a, with a mine that doesn't exist anywhere else. There is no any sized mine in Tungsten going to open in the next decade. And, you, know, if you want to do any defense work, you need us. So I think I'm confident of a solution. I believe there will be some collateral damage to the downstream in that journey, but ultimately we'll recover. And I don't believe that China is looking at this as a ideological fight. I think they're looking at this as purely a commercial fight. Yeah. Yeah. Because in their viewpoint, ideologically, they will win if they can essentially take control of commercialism. Yes. Yeah, you know, the Soviet Union was a different model. That model was sold as a better way of of a more moral upstanding view because of the Deccan West. They would experiment because you know what? Everyone loves McDonald's. You know, they love a little decadence in their life. Maybe not every day, but every once in a while. The Chinese way is much more commercially driven. If we control the commercial drive of the planets, ideologically we win. We're able to pivot ourselves to a point where no one can compete with us because we can make things happen. And we have companies in China are driven first and foremost by national interest and commercialism second. So therefore there's a concentrated focus, whereas in the West we are driven by margin, we're driven by a margin first and if that happens to embrace national interest, that's okay, that's a win, but it's not a reason to get out of bed.

David Blackmon [00:25:57] So back to Almonty, obviously the commodity price is really important to your business. And I'm just wondering what, what is your outlook for commodity prices, you know, over the next year or so.

Lewis Black [00:26:11] Well, this is actually an interesting question because as we've seen in Antimony, which has gone through the roof, you've actually, that's in fact driven a lot of new capital into developing supply chains in Antamony. That was banned in October of last year. The recent ban by China in things like tungsten and rare earth They seem to be, I mean, Tungsten is more difficult to control. Again, today we reached a 2012 high, you know, so we're on the up because it's a little different. But rare earths and lithium and things, they've certainly fought very hard to keep prices low because you see, defending your market share on the supply chain is very difficult if an entire market then starts deploying new capital. So I think there's going to be a bit of a tug of war on pricing. We've tried to shield ourselves at Armani by having hard floors and no cap on the upside on our offtake. So if China collapses the price, we can still exist because, because that's a problem I've seen repeatedly. But pricing is going to a very interesting journey for the, with the products that China controls. I think they're going to fight very hard to keep prices low because they don't want capital inflows. I think with Tungsten, we've seen a different approach to protect market share. They're actually one of the biggest buyers now of Western Concentrate, and from July, they're gonna be able to buy scrap as well, which means they're in direct competition with all of my customers. And they're taking the view that they're looking to starve my customers to protect market share, but that's a different, that's different approach. But other things where there's more availability of, say, products like lithium, like rare earths, like graphite, they seem to be making available or at least having the ability to produce much more. Remember, it's declining resource tungsten as well in China. It's not going to be a straight-up curve. This is gonna be a tug of war between China to protect their market share and us on this side of the fence.

David Blackmon [00:28:22] Well, I, and I should have asked this earlier, what is the timing you're anticipating timing for the move into the U S.

Lewis Black [00:28:31] It'll be this year, it'll be over the summer, I would imagine. We've got the green light to do it. All the paperwork is done. It's just now I've got, I'm working on something else. And so I just don't want it to kind of get in the way of that, because it's a very simple process now. So initially, you know, to Delaware, but there's quite a lot of pressure for us to go to South Carolina.

David Blackmon [00:28:53] South Carolina.

Lewis Black [00:28:54] And why? I've been told the weather and the food is better.

David Blackmon [00:28:58] Well, it is. Yes, there's.

Lewis Black [00:29:01] Um, but, but I think, uh, you know, from a, because ultimately this move is defense related, you know? This is why, you, know, we have ADI, which is the U S the US's largest defense lobbyist and the only other mind they do is mountain pass. They interviewed me. I thought I was interviewing them, but they interviewed me, uh we have, you known, esteemed for, you know, retired force, our generals like general Perna, these guys are way above our pay grade in normal things. I mean, we produce tungsten for cars and planes. But we're being brought into this from a defense point of view. And South Carolina is a good home for defense companies. Yes, yeah, obviously. And so that's really what that's about. Although they did add about the food and the weather as well as the Sweden. Because they know, as mining guys, we're drawn by temperament weather and a decent meal once a week. So they had us. It's a lot like the oil and gas business. So that's when it will happen. Sometime probably over the summer. Good deal.

David Blackmon [00:30:05] Well, Lewis, we're up against time here. I really appreciate it. It's great to reconnect with you and let's plan to do this again soon.

Lewis Black [00:30:13] It's been great to see you again, David. I hope we both look a little younger after six years, so they've been kind to us.

David Blackmon [00:30:18] Yeah, well, you do anyway. I appreciate it, though.

Lewis Black [00:30:23] Thanks, David. You have a great day. Thank you very much for having me.

David Blackmon [00:30:26] Thank you everyone for joining us. We'll see you next time. That's all for today.