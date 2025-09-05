Matt Whitlock, longtime GOP communications pro and creator of the 10-Minute Drill on X, YouTube, and across all other social media and streaming platforms stops by the Energy Impacts podcast with David Blackmon to cover the hot energy and political news this week. It’s a fast-moving half hour in which Matt provides his powerful, insightful perspectives on the top news stories of the day.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Introduction

01:34 - Creating the 10-Minute Drill

04:22 - Trump, Media, and Misunderstanding

08:32 - The Web of Dark Money

11:45 - Climate Judiciary Project

16:43 - Honolulu Case & Lawfare Strategy

18:39 - Foreign Influence on U.S. Energy Policy

20:32 - Rumors About Trump’s Health

23:11 - Congress Back in Session

26:52 - Right Track/Wrong Track Numbers

29:09 - Closing & Where to Find 10-Minute Drill

