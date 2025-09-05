Energy Impacts Podcast: Matt Whitlock, Creator of the 10-Minute Drill Podcast, Talks Energy and Politics
Matt Whitlock, longtime GOP communications pro and creator of the 10-Minute Drill on X, YouTube, and across all other social media and streaming platforms stops by the Energy Impacts podcast with David Blackmon to cover the hot energy and political news this week. It’s a fast-moving half hour in which Matt provides his powerful, insightful perspectives on the top news stories of the day.
Subscribe to the 10-Minute Drill on YouTube
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Introduction
01:34 - Creating the 10-Minute Drill
04:22 - Trump, Media, and Misunderstanding
08:32 - The Web of Dark Money
11:45 - Climate Judiciary Project
16:43 - Honolulu Case & Lawfare Strategy
18:39 - Foreign Influence on U.S. Energy Policy
20:32 - Rumors About Trump’s Health
23:11 - Congress Back in Session
26:52 - Right Track/Wrong Track Numbers
29:09 - Closing & Where to Find 10-Minute Drill
Enjoy the Show!
That is all.