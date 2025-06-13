In this episode of the Energy Impacts Podcast, David Blackmon is joined by Stu Turley and returning guest Meghan Lapp, the dynamic spokesperson for Seafreeze, Ltd and the marine fisheries industry.

Topics covered include:

The Trump administration’s unfortunate revival of the Empire Wind project, and why that looks like a quid pro quo with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul;

Why BOEM has been negligent in its regulatory oversight of the offshore wind industry since the Obama adminstration;

The continuing negative impacts of offshore wind development on sea mammals sea birds, the marine fisheries industry, and U.S. national security interests;

The death of the Atlantic Shores project;

Status update on Vineyard Winds and its ongoing negative environmental impacts;