Wayne Christian is a friend of the show and a long-time Texas public servant who has been in public office for more than a quarter century. An entrepreneur based in East Texas, Mr. Christian served in the Texas House of Representatives for many years beginning in 1997, and has now served 8 years on the Texas Railroad Commission, during which time he and his fellow commissioners have overseen the most massive rise in Texas oil production in modern times, and worked to modernize the Commissions regulations and systems.
In this episode, we talk with the Commissioner about his assessment of the just-concluded session of the Texas legislature, his outlook for the Permian Basin and other major Texas shale plays, and his views on how policies coming from Washington, DC might impact the Texas energy space.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 – Introduction and Commissioner Wayne Christian’s background
01:36 – History of the Railroad Commission as an environmental agency
04:54 – Importance of oil & gas to economy and modern life
07:02 – Grid stability post-Winter Storm Uri
08:16 – The risk of over-reliance on renewables in Texas
10:31 – IRA subsidies, failed legislation, and unfair energy market rules
13:36 – Commission funding and orphan well challenges
16:50 – Environmentalism as “religion” and conflicts with human benefit
18:36 – Wind/solar decommissioning costs and environmental damage
21:38 – Carbon capture criticism and taxpayer impact
26:08 – Deregulation, shareholder control, and lobby influence
29:47 – Consolidation in Permian Basin and economic disincentives
33:29 – Remaining reserves, oil efficiency, and regulatory contradiction
36:41 – Closing remarks and final thanks
