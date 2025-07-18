Energy Impacts Podcast: Steve Everley and Dan Goodwin Discuss the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's Impacts on Energy
Dan Goodwin and Steve Everley of FTI Consulting authored an outstanding report on the Big Beautiful Bill and its impact on the energy sector. We had to get them involved in the joint production of the Energy Impacts and Energy News Beat podcasts with David Blackmon and Stu Turley. You won't want to miss this update and the impact on the energy markets.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 – Introductions and Overview
02:18 – FTI Consulting Roles and Background
05:10 – Modeling the Energy Impacts
08:50 – Natural Gas as a Big Winner
10:39 – Supply Chain Constraints
16:38 – Rise of Microgrids and Behind-the-Meter Power
19:31 – Wind and Solar Take a Hit
26:56 – Nuclear Outlook
29:19 – Battery Storage Growth
31:30 – Challenges with Battery and Solar Supply Chains
34:54 – Natural Gas: From ‘Bridge Fuel’ to Cornerstone
39:30 – Future Outlook and Closing Thoughts
[End]
Enjoy the show!
That is all