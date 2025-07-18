Dan Goodwin and Steve Everley of FTI Consulting authored an outstanding report on the Big Beautiful Bill and its impact on the energy sector. We had to get them involved in the joint production of the Energy Impacts and Energy News Beat podcasts with David Blackmon and Stu Turley. You won't want to miss this update and the impact on the energy markets.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 – Introductions and Overview

02:18 – FTI Consulting Roles and Background

05:10 – Modeling the Energy Impacts

08:50 – Natural Gas as a Big Winner

10:39 – Supply Chain Constraints

16:38 – Rise of Microgrids and Behind-the-Meter Power

19:31 – Wind and Solar Take a Hit

26:56 – Nuclear Outlook

29:19 – Battery Storage Growth

31:30 – Challenges with Battery and Solar Supply Chains

34:54 – Natural Gas: From ‘Bridge Fuel’ to Cornerstone

39:30 – Future Outlook and Closing Thoughts

[End]

