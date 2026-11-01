You will not want to miss this episode of the Energy Impacts Podcast with David Blackmon and Balaji Tammabattula , CEO, BaRupOn, as they discuss the huge issue in Texas with Data Centers and Governor Abbott's moratorium.

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BaRupOn is developing a major manufacturing park - the 701-acre LAMP Texas project - in Liberty County, just 40 miles East of Houston, which promises to bring billions in economic development and thousands of jobs to the area with minimal water and other impacts. But, like hundreds of other projects around the Lone Star State, the Liberty county project has been interrupted and hamstrung by the moratorium on permitting implemented by Governor Greg Abbott in the run-up to the mid-term elections.

David and Balaji talk about that and other issues surrounding economic development in Texas during this fast-moving interview.

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