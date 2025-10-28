Doomberg stops by the Energy News Beat and Energy Impacts Podcast with Stu Turley and David Blackmon. We will be live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Doomberg lays out the massive topic of trade wars with China and the global impact on the financial markets. What are investors and consumers thinking? Along the way, we hit on rare earths, China, trade deals with Pacific rim nations, Trump’s overall strategic approach, the fecklessness of the EU, the economic collapse of the UK and Germany, ANWR, and several other big issues facing the energy world today.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 – Introduction

01:43 – China’s Rare Earth Monopoly and Trade War Signals

07:17 – U.S. Response and Administrative Inaction

10:40 – Reactions to Global Trade Developments

14:17 – U.S. Efforts to Break Rare Earth Dependence

15:53 – U.S. Manhattan Project for Supply Chains

20:13 – Regulatory Hurdles and Mining Challenges

22:40 – Global Bifurcation and Emerging Trade Blocks

25:24 – Russia, Ukraine, and the Changing Global Order

34:13 – Media Narratives and Propaganda

38:31 – Drone Warfare and Shifting Military Power

42:16 – Venezuela, the Monroe Doctrine, and U.S.-China Rivalry

46:08 – Europe’s Energy Crisis and Deindustrialization

53:17 – Alaska, Energy Development, and Infrastructure Delays

55:05 – Closing Thoughts and New Project Plug

