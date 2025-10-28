Doomberg stops by the Energy News Beat and Energy Impacts Podcast with Stu Turley and David Blackmon. We will be live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Doomberg lays out the massive topic of trade wars with China and the global impact on the financial markets. What are investors and consumers thinking? Along the way, we hit on rare earths, China, trade deals with Pacific rim nations, Trump’s overall strategic approach, the fecklessness of the EU, the economic collapse of the UK and Germany, ANWR, and several other big issues facing the energy world today.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 – Introduction
01:43 – China’s Rare Earth Monopoly and Trade War Signals
07:17 – U.S. Response and Administrative Inaction
10:40 – Reactions to Global Trade Developments
14:17 – U.S. Efforts to Break Rare Earth Dependence
15:53 – U.S. Manhattan Project for Supply Chains
20:13 – Regulatory Hurdles and Mining Challenges
22:40 – Global Bifurcation and Emerging Trade Blocks
25:24 – Russia, Ukraine, and the Changing Global Order
34:13 – Media Narratives and Propaganda
38:31 – Drone Warfare and Shifting Military Power
42:16 – Venezuela, the Monroe Doctrine, and U.S.-China Rivalry
46:08 – Europe’s Energy Crisis and Deindustrialization
53:17 – Alaska, Energy Development, and Infrastructure Delays
55:05 – Closing Thoughts and New Project Plug
[End]
