Josh Young from Bison Interests stops by for a wide-ranging discussion about everything related to the current state of oil and natural gas markets with David Blackmon and Stu Turley. Numerous changes are currently occurring in the energy markets, and we sit down to discuss the political, geopolitical, and other significant developments that the investment community needs to be aware of. We are live on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube, and last time we had great questions from a large live audience.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 – Introduction

00:44 – Josh introduces Bison Interests and Bison Insights

06:00 – Discussion on new oil sanctions and market effects

11:30 – Trade and tariffs – U.S., Canada, Japan relations

19:00 – Rare earths and China’s leverage

25:30 – Economic deregulation and energy demand

31:54 – OPEC, Saudi production, and spare capacity

37:00 – Russia, Venezuela, and Middle East relations

46:30 – U.S. defense, alliances, and America First debate

52:00 – Europe’s natural gas dilemma and net zero failure

59:30 – Japan’s JERA gas deal and corporate strategy

1:04:30 – Energy companies shifting away from renewables

1:07:00 – Canada, UK, and future of Western trade

1:15:30 – Tech firms buying into gas assets and energy security

1:35:33 – Episode wrap-up