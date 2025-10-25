Josh Young from Bison Interests stops by for a wide-ranging discussion about everything related to the current state of oil and natural gas markets with David Blackmon and Stu Turley. Numerous changes are currently occurring in the energy markets, and we sit down to discuss the political, geopolitical, and other significant developments that the investment community needs to be aware of. We are live on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube, and last time we had great questions from a large live audience.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 – Introduction
00:44 – Josh introduces Bison Interests and Bison Insights
06:00 – Discussion on new oil sanctions and market effects
11:30 – Trade and tariffs – U.S., Canada, Japan relations
19:00 – Rare earths and China’s leverage
25:30 – Economic deregulation and energy demand
31:54 – OPEC, Saudi production, and spare capacity
37:00 – Russia, Venezuela, and Middle East relations
46:30 – U.S. defense, alliances, and America First debate
52:00 – Europe’s natural gas dilemma and net zero failure
59:30 – Japan’s JERA gas deal and corporate strategy
1:04:30 – Energy companies shifting away from renewables
1:07:00 – Canada, UK, and future of Western trade
1:15:30 – Tech firms buying into gas assets and energy security
1:35:33 – Episode wrap-up