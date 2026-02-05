You will not want to miss this episode of the Energy Impacts Podcast with David Blackmon and his special guest, Tom Holm, Executive Director for the Energy Defense Council. Tom and the EDC are playing a major role in coordinating efforts to site nuclear power generation on military bases and other Trump administration projects to ensure energy readiness for the Pentagon.

1. The role and mission of the Energy Defense Council (EDC), an organization focused on improving energy resilience and energy dominance for the U.S. military. Tom Holm, the executive director, explains how the EDC was formed and its key objectives.



2. The challenges the military faces with energy and power, including issues with relying on electric vehicles, the need for reliable power on military bases, and the difficulties of powering operations in the field.



3. The potential for using small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) and micro-nuclear reactors to provide power for military bases and operations. Holm discusses the safety and practicality of this technology, as well as the efforts to accelerate its deployment on military sites.



4. The importance of rebuilding American manufacturing and supply chains, especially for critical minerals and components, to reduce reliance on adversaries and support domestic energy and defense capabilities.



5. The role of the current administration in driving these initiatives forward through executive orders, increased funding, and efforts to streamline regulations and bureaucracy to speed up implementation.



The transcript covers Holm's perspective on the challenges, solutions, and momentum behind these key energy and defense priorities for the U.S. military.



Nuclear SMRs and the Pentagon on the Energy Impacts Podcast.mp4

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:00:11] Hey, good morning, everyone. It’s David Blackman here at the Energy Impacts podcast. With me today is Tom Holm, executive director of the Energy Defense Council. Tom is a leading voice at the Nexus of Energy Innovation, national defense and advanced man and unmanned vehicles, vessels, and aircraft. As executive director of the EDC, Tom connects US Department of War Leaders with industry innovators. To bolster energy resilience of military bases, ensure energy dominance of U.S. Warfighters, and expedite funding for research, product development, and rapid expansion of domestic manufacturing. We’re gonna have a great show for you today. Tom, how are you?

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:00:53] Very well, David, it’s good to see you.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:00:56] And it’s good to see you. I really appreciate you taking the time. I know you’re out in the Philippines today, so it is what, after 10 o’clock over there today?

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:01:03] Yeah, it’s still early in the evening here, but I’m having a good adrenaline rush talking with you being on the show

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:01:15] Well, I really appreciate it. This is a, this topic, especially of the, the putting the nuclear reactors on military bases here in the Trump administration. Second administration is a fascinating thing to me. And it’s something I’ve written about a few times and want to write about more. So, uh, I’ve really appreciate you taking the time to talk to us today. I want to give you, before we go into it, just a few minutes to talk about the energy defense council, what it is you guys do. And your role there.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:01:48] Well, Energy Defense Council stood up about five years ago. I put together a general conference while I was doing some work at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. And at that time, we were looking at renewable fuels using algae and some other products. And as I was going that type of work in the past with General Motors and. Going all the way back to the Obama administration, which kind of dates me in how long I’ve been doing this. But I’ve involved with renewable fuels and the automotive industry for quite a long time and always connected with the DOD. I was hired by the DOB on my 16th birthday while I was living and doing some work out at Point Magoo of Navy-based Ventura County. So I’ve always had my foot in the door of the DoD. I was born on China Lake Military Base and lived all around the country on military bases, which gave me a background in seeing how things will run on those bases. I was borne into it. But doing this conference out at Scripps Institution of Motionography, we had academia there, we had industry there, we had tribal communities there, But we had Rear Admiral Brad Rosen and Brigadier General Woodworth listening to all of this talk about renewable fuels and so on. And at the time, they were facing an administration that was telling them to run EVs in the battlefield and on military bases. And Admiral Rosen said, Tom, how do we do that? And I said, well, you know, with the background I have, the background I have working with GM and Ford and others in the auto industry. And renewable fuels. I’m telling you right now, sir, you could run a tank from zero to 60, an electric tank, zero to sixty, you know, in under five seconds, a quarter mile, but then you’re going to be out of juice in a quarter of a mile. It’s impossible. You can’t, you know, we don’t have the technology right now to do that. And Admiral Rosen said, Tom, can you Focus on the military. Can you come home? You know, can you come back to the DOD and really just help us, you know, figure this out? And I said, sir, I can do that, but I’m not going to focus on EVs. It’s impractical. I can get you as many. I put together partnerships for the military, where we can get as many EV trucks as you want. How you gonna charge it? You don’t have charging stations. Sir, how are we going to get the energy to put into the charging stations, to put into those charging stations? We don’t have the infrastructure. We have to start with moving atoms, moving electrons. How are we going to move electrons from creating them into the vehicles and then into the microgrids? And how are you going to create that energy? So let’s start from the beginning. And and work our way towards that. So we stood up the Energy Defense Council strictly to focus on at the time DOD, now DOW, and and really try to provide energy resilience for military bases and provide energy dominance for American warfighters. And at that time many of our components, as they still are. Are coming from adversary countries. So you think about that, I mean, there’s not really much to think about. Our supply chain is gonna get cut off if there’s a conflict with very important components. So EDC, the Energy Defense Council, was stood up to really try to address all of those issues and take a common sense approach to moving the ball forward. And this was during a prior administration. You know, just to let you know that. So things were kind of going slowly. There were good ideas out there, but I always say that common sense isn’t common. And as I would go to these meetings and listen to things that were getting done, and more importantly, what weren’t getting done. I thought we need a big injection of common sense here. We need to take a look at, you know how we can, how we. Take a look at what is being done beyond the fence line, beyond the military bases, and bring that back to the bases. We’re not too far apart. We just have to take the proper steps. And now that there’s a new sheriff in town, things are moving pretty quickly. And in fact, quite quickly. You mentioned before the interview, that I’m busy, I’ve never been more busy in my life. Someone asked me today when I’m planning for retirement, that’s never, you know.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:07:07] Yeah, I’m in that boat. I’ll be six feet up.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:07:10] Under when I.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:07:11] Well, one of the things I know you’re working on right now is this Tevcon conference that’s going to take place in San Diego in April. Um, you know, and that’s, that’s shaping up to be a really big event. Talk about that for me.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:07:26] You know, what was nice about the first meeting I had with Admiral Rose and Brigadier General Woodworth was that, you know, they were top guys, you know, these guys were, you know, pretty high up the food chain. And so they put me in touch with other guys, other peers, and guys from Army Futures Command, you know, Devcom out of the Michigan area. We connected with Ruth Ann Darling in the office, the Secretary of Defense, and other groups. And I almost immediately started meeting military leaders, commanding officers from San Diego area. And one of them was a guy named Captain Newt McKissick out of Navy Base Coronado. He was the CEO out of Coronado As I was developing these contacts very rapidly at very high levels because not only did Brigadier General Woodworth Amaril Rose and realized that there were shortcomings with regards to energy resilience, so did everyone else. And they needed someone that was nimble, that didn’t have to fight a chain of command, that didn t have to fight the bureaucracy. And Captain McKissick once said to me, Tom, your superpower is agility. You can get things done in a non-governmental role a lot faster than we can in our bureaucracy, in our chain of command. I said, yes, sir, I can. And so as we went away from that very pleasant first conference on the beach in La Jolla at Scripps, we started focusing on bringing together those top leaders and finding out what they needed, what their challenges were. You know, again, going back to common sense, I wanted to stand up a conference for the military, specifically for the the military that, in which we stated challenges, we stated solutions, and we got money. I mean, how much, how easier could it get than that? Yeah, yeah. Common sense, right? And so we, the first year at Tevcon, Which by the way, Tevcon stands, initially TevCon stood for the Tactical Electric Vehicle Show. And I told Admiral Rose, I go, that’s gonna last about six months, sir. That cannot fly. It’s just not. It’ll run out of battery. I don’t know, he agreed, by the, you know. He’s a smart guy. He started laughing, he goes, yeah, we gotta get past that. So it’s the Technology Energy Vehicle Conference, Tebcon. And military vernacular vehicle, you know, primarily now means autonomous unmanned vehicles. And so right from the get-go, five years ago, I said, okay, technology explains itself. We’re going to take a look at all the technologies that are out there. For energy, that’s probably the top technology we need to be looking at. How do we, you now, as we’re standing this up, Captain McKissick was still the commanding officer of Navy base Coronado and they were having rolling blackouts on the military base and this is a mission-critical military base. And by the way, series, there’s nine military bases connected with that command. And I said we need to address that. And then the vehicle issue is they’re all interlinked. If we’re going to be taking a look at vehicles, drones, well, how are we powering them in the field? How are wepowering the vehicles to get into combat zones, into areas of conflict? How are powering on military bases? And so we stood up the TEPCON conference so that we could have military leadership and government leadership come in on day one and state their challenges. We don’t have enough power in combat zones. We don’t have enough energy in the field for our comm systems, for our weapons systems. We’re having difficulty evacuating wounded soldiers. We don have enough for hospitals in the fields. And to me, that’s just unacceptable. So that is what the challenges that were being stated by those involved with operational energy. And then we had others come in. The Air Force Office of Installation Resilience had come in, and he was talking about these rolling blackouts and problems that they were having. And it took me back to growing up military, being at Navy Base Point Magoo, which is part of Navy Base Ventura County now, where you’ve got Navy Base point Magoo and you’ve Navy Base Fort Waineme. And right in the middle, you’ve got the Edison power plant. Well, if I was our enemy, that would be my first target. And so we got to take a look at these kind of challenges. And so the commanding officer at the time of Navy base Ventura County had brought that up. So now we’re taking a look. We’re hearing the challenges that they’re having with operational energy, installation energy, vehicles. And so we listened to those. And on day two, we had guys start talking about micro nuclear reactors and small modular reactors, SMRs. And I’ve been researching this stuff for 20 years and just advocating for this for 20 year. Finally, we’re being heard. And finally, we have companies like traditional companies companies like BWXT. They’ve already been building reactors on nuclear submarines. And yeah, I mean, they’re already doing it. We already have the technology. We can build it. And so, again, common sense. Well, why don’t we take a look at what’s been done? And by the way, there have been zero accident incidences regarding nuclear power in 70 years. And BWX used to be a part of that. And other companies are now a part of this growth with the micro-reactors and the SMRs. And it’s advancing very, very quickly. And as a man with a background in science, I wanna take a look at the data and the metadata. Is this stuff really safe? And more and more it was. And I often say that I’m an undercover environmentalist. I do want to protect the environment. I do wanna, but we need to do it in a way that is practical, pragmatic for use cases. And if we’re looking at this for military bases, well, is it a sin that we’re using a nuclear reactor that we could be using a new reactor that has zero carbon emissions? I mean, come on, who could argue with something like that?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:14:55] And so isn’t the biggest key is you have to do it with solutions that actually work.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:15:01] Yes, sir.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:15:01] You can’t just put a battery in a tank and expect the tank to go, you have to find a solution that actually works for the application it has.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:15:09] And that works 24-7, 365. Exactly, yeah. So anyway, I’m sorry. Show, sir.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:15:20] I want people to hear you.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:15:27] Well, there are other solutions. I mean, there’s still hydrogen. There’s still geothermal. There’s, you know, there still, I mean America does have a lot of petroleum. There are a lot of solutions and we need to be using all of those solutions right now in order to maintain mission readiness, in order to be safe. You know, the world is getting, is getting more and more dangerous and we to be prepared for everything. And so when we’re having rolling blackouts on a on a mission-critical military base like Navy base Coronado, North Island, Point Loma, Navy base San Diego, and all of the other bases throughout the country that are having the same problems, we need to solve those solutions. What we found with Energy Defense Council is that we need to maintain our independence from the government. We need to, we need to. Stay a non-governmental nonprofit organization and that gives us agility and it gives us the ability to have speakers come in knowing that we don’t have an agenda aside from you know I don’t know what kind of language I can use on your show but we get stuff done that is the that is the g-rated version of what I live for is to get- I kind of disagree once in a while on this show. Don’t worry about it. One might slip from me here and there. Let me just say it. We get shit done. I mean, that’s what needs to get done right now. Our adversaries have all this momentum. Our adversories have our supply chain in the palm of their hands. We’re getting nuclear fuel from Russia. I mean, come on. You know, where are minerals from China? Yeah, it’s ridiculous. And so this movement, this movement of, you know, mission readiness of keeping the installations mission ready means putting reactors on those on those bases. And our commander chief has said in in executive orders, we’re putting. Reactors on the, I’m signing an executive order, we’re going to have reactors on military bases and we’re gonna cut through the red tape to make that happen. Not only are we going to accelerate funding through the government to do that, we are going to cut through the regulations red tape. We’re going take a look at different pathways that are non-traditional. And so if you you know, if you talk to people from DOE right now, and other agencies, NRC and others, there’s been a pathway in place for regulating nuclear reactors and nuclear power. Well, it’s a different pathway with regards to the reactors that are being used on submarines, military submarines, and aircraft carriers. And so which pathway are we going to take? The course of least resistance or the course of most resistance. Let’s cut through the BS. Let’s just get this done safely. I mean, is this still nuclear power we’re talking about? But let’s cut the red tape and get this down. And by placing the reactors on federal land, it enables us to move a lot quicker. And so now we’re looking at reactors that are pretty expensive. Well, how are we gonna pay for that?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:19:17] You know, and that’s the first question that comes to mind, right? Absolutely.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:19:23] I spoke with Admiral Jarrett recently. I was at an event. San Diego has a great group called the San Diego Military Advisory Council, SDMAC. I was an SDMac breakfast. And Admiral Jarret, I caught his eye. And he came just walking up to me with full purpose. Tom, I don’t have the money to pay for these reactors. I’m not going to subsidize. Electricity for surrounding communities. We just don’t have the money for that. I go, sir, you’re not going to have to. You’ve got these two beautifully, this beautiful combination of putting reactors on bases and data centers. The data centers, the guys operating the data centers are pretty wealthy companies. And those centers are energy voracious and so they need nuclear power. Where are they going to get that? I think Microsoft spent something like $3 billion in a power purchase agreement to jump start the down to reactor at Three Mile Island.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:20:32] Yeah, yeah.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:20:34] Already being done. Why don’t we model, you know, that that example that precedence, and I know there’s some hiccups there, you’re taking place, but it’s still common sense. Alright, that guy, you know that that really rich data company, they need power, and they need protection. You know, why not? And you’ve got a nuclear reactor on a military base that is surrounded by a fence with guys driving the perimeter with automatic weapons. That property, that property is protected.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:21:09] Pretty secure, yeah.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:21:11] And by the way, why don’t we do a land lease, which is being done, has been done for years and years, why do we go through NAVFAC, Navy facilities, and work a land-lease agreement that includes a power purchase agreement? Or do it separately? However it needs to get done, let’s get that stuff done. And so that model’s not being looked at quite closely, which to me, again, it’s... It’s not rocket science. It’s simply taking a look at the available resources, but taking a looked at it with a mind that is not so conditioned to do things the way things have been done. You know, you do have military commanders that they’ve been in the military for 20, 30 years. They’re gonna try to, they’re just conditioned to things the way they’ve done.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:22:07] And same thing in the energy business. I mean, it’s the same way in every business, right? I mean every face of society. So, I mean, but here’s the question, because we’re dealing with the military and the military has this reputation for bureaucracy and moving slowly, but it also seems to me that because this is being done on a military basis, there’s this opportunity here to really speed up the process where, you know, in recent decades, it’s taken 15 to 20 years to a new nuclear power plant in America. How much faster can we do it through this process?

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:22:47] Well, there’s another executive order that says that this has to be done by 2028. And so Project Pele, which has been underway for a number of years, is advancing that project. So BWXC has been working on that. A really brilliant guy, Dr. Jack Waxman has been leading that. He’s in a place of power now to determine. Where the reactors are going to be going beyond that. But we have, you’re right, you spot on correct that by putting the reactors on federal land, there are fewer regulations to deal with. It doesn’t mean that we’re gonna be any less safe. We’re gonna continue to be safe, but we’re going to moving at a much more rapid rate. But in addition to that, In addition to cutting through the red tape, how are we gonna cut through the red tape of getting it funded? And so the current administration is doing that through groups like Defense Innovation Unit. And my dear friend Captain Newt McKissick went from commanding officer of Navy Base Coronado to now working at Defense Innovation unit. DIU stood up to accelerate this process. Um and then there’s another great group that has been put together recently called the army fuse program which basically took you know multiple agencies and just compressed it into this diamond agency uh run by dr uh willis that is um getting stuff done very very quickly they’re able to go out take a look at these technologies and and get them funded much quicker I’ve heard things get And this is insane, but I’ve heard that things are getting funded in as quick as 90 days. Yeah, as opposed to go through GSA and applying to become part, you know, get into the catalog and go that process, which takes years. We can’t, we’re going to continue to get our asses kicked by our adversaries if we move at that glacial rate. We’re going to just lose every possible edge. And that has been recognized and addressed quite firmly with executive orders that make a lot of sense, that have common sense behind them and a lot will to push them forward.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:25:22] So who would you give credit for in the administration for having that will? Oh, come on, D.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:25:26] Oh, come on, David. You’re baiting me on that one. I’ll give the administration credit for it. But I will temper that a bit. I don’t know, you might have some pushback on this one. This has been discussed for the last several administrations. When I was working with the Obama administration, we were talking about nuclear power. The difference is that there’s a difference between talk and action. It’s getting stuff done. And so I will give credit for, you know, our current commander, you know, commander-in-chief for getting it done, you know, and things are moving quickly. And, you can’t, you got to give credit where credit’s due. And I think we should be very proud of that.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:26:20] No, go ahead, go.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:26:21] Well, in addition to it, it’s also rebuilt. It’s re-industrializing America. You know, you got to, you know, that first question to me was asked by Admiral Rosen, can I help the military get EVs? Yeah, I can. But how are you going to power them? You know we’re talking about putting reactors on a military basis. Can we do that? Yeah, we can do it. We’re going to be buying parts from China, we’re gonna be buying parts from Taiwan, we are gonna be getting fuel from China and Russia, we need to go back to square one. We need to rebuild, we need to re-industrialize America, and that is occurring as well as part of this administration. And so as we’re taking a look at budgets, right now our defense budget is about $860 billion. Well, for next year, it’s proposed to be $1.5 trillion.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:27:23] Yeah.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:27:27] Along with that will power and that push, industry and investors are starting to take a look at that and saying, JP Morgan is the best example of this. JPMorgan stood up a $1.5 trillion fund for defense and infrastructure in America. Well, that gets other people thinking, well, maybe we should be building in America again. You know, there’s now there’s the will not only with the government, but with the private sector, with private funding, with VCs, all of that, the most you know, you said earlier that that I’m busy, I am busy. I’m surfing bigger and bigger waves every day and I want to catch as many as possible while this swell is hitting. You know. And so, you know we’re back to Tevcon. So what is Tevcon doing? Tebcon isn’t just inviting the traditional military industrial group to come in. There’s all these other innovators that are out there. Those innovators are coming. Those innovator want to build in America. And so DIU, Army Fuse, Office of the Secretary of Defense, they’re all saying, we’re going to help you. We’re going to help you. By finding you factories, by helping you build factories, we’re gonna help fund that, non-dilutive funding coming from the military. And those budgets are being increased significantly. The red tape for funding is being cut significantly. Getting funded, come on, David, you’ve been around a while, 90 days, when’s the...

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:29:12] It’s insane. Yeah. Yeah, I mean, it’s always been a period of years. Yes, sir. Yes. Inside the grid and not just inside the government, but also in the business community to get to a final investment decision on a multi billion dollar installation has always taken years. Yes, Sir. So to do it in 90 days is incredible. It’s just and people need to understand how rare that is.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:29:36] And to back it up with supporting industry, supporting businesses in America, bringing home manufacturing, innovation, standing up innovation centers. We have a vision right now in San Diego to stand up San Diego as a maritime innovation center. Right now, a lot of that work is being done in Austin and, uh... You know, I’ll take a little jab at Austin. Where’s the ocean? You know? I can stand in my office and I can see three military bases. At any given moment, I can at least two aircraft carriers and then take a look over Point Loma and know that there’s a couple of submarines over there. San Diego is a really prime location on the West Coast to stand up this innovation because We’ve got such brilliant minds. We have numerous universities in the area. And the military, so 30% of everyone that lives in San Diego is connected with the military. So we’re really working to stand that up.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:30:49] Yeah, Austin makes a lot more sense for Tesla than it does for the Navy.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:30:53] Yeah, and for the Army and for land-based, I mean, I get it. I mean that’s, Austin’s phenomenal, by the way. I mean I’ve spoken to South by Southwest, it is. I’m sorry, I didn’t hear what you said, David.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:31:07] No, I said it’s a great city. It’s a, it’s, a great technical hub, uh, innovation hub for a lot of different things, but for this specific purpose, San Diego does seem to make a lot more sense.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:31:18] You know, and we have, there’s also been another shift five years ago, you know, during our first TEPCON, I was speaking with Ms. Ruthanne Darling from the Office of the Secretary of Defense. And I said, you Know, Ruthanne, we’re having trouble, you’re keeping the lights on on these military bases. And she goes, Tom, I work in operational energy. You know that’s a that’s a different set, you have a different section. That’s you know that installations. And I said, man, you know, Is anyone thinking that these bases are operational? If there’s any kind of conflict in the Pacific, these bases become the front line. And she said, you know, that’s a good point. And kind of the conversation was left there. Well, now the Office of the Secretary of Defense is using the term operational installations. And so I’m taking credit for that. There you go. Yeah, that was something that, you know, it was something I really kind of had to push back in the day. And so that’s open, opening up some more funding as well, you know, for the basis.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:32:24] So Pete Hegseth, speaking of the secretary of defense or secretary of war, whatever we’re calling it now, uh, is, was a very nonconventional appointee to that job and has taken a lot of criticism because of that and because of his background at Fox news and all that stuff. Um, but I wonder if his being a nonconvention, uh appointee to that particular position. If you think that that is actually, um, been helpful. In what you’re doing, just in terms of bringing a different mindset to that role. And, you know, I mean, he, he didn’t come up through the ranks, ain’t no four star general or any of that stuff. You know, he’s, he is a different kind of defense secretary. And I wonder if that is maybe kind of been helpful just in terms of, of, you’re pursuing these kinds of innovative solutions that, that this administration is doing.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:33:20] When I first met Ms. Ruth Ann Darling from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, she said, you know, Tom, all these innovators come to me, you know with great ideas and even great prototypes. You know, they’re actually building things. But I’m speaking as Ms. Darling, Ruth Ann said, don’t come to meet unless you have a soldier on your team. Only a soldier can understand know what it’s like to be in the field. Only a soldier can understand what it is like to try to push a button while you’re freezing cold and getting shot at. Only the soldier can know that. And so we have a soldier in that position right now. We have a guy, and I can kind of identify with him. I didn’t go up to the ranks. I never wore the uniform. I feel like I’m serving, but not in that capacity. And so it’s a different mindset. And he might not have the polished vernacular of a three-star or that kind of experience, but he has the other experience. And he has a more open mind to certain things. And so you’re asking, you’re baiting me again, David. And I’ll take the bait this time. I think we need all perspectives. I think we need to, and I think we need look at things differently. We need to look at these in a fresh mindset. How are these other countries kicking our ass? We’re America, how did this happen? Let’s shake it up a little bit and see what settles. And so, I’m not opposed to what’s happened. He’s pushing for drone dominance, which that’s the technology right now. That’s how wars are getting fought now. And that’s how they’re going to get fought in the future. If we’re not thinking differently, if we’re thinking with a more clear mind, we’re going continue to get our tails whooped by unfriendly actors, by our enemies.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:35:31] So one other question I want to bring up, and we’re getting close to the end here, but I don’t want to leave without talking about it, is the rare earth minerals and our dependence on foreign actors for our supplies of rare earths and nuclear uranium and other elements of the nuclear technology. We’ve seen the Pentagon here over the past year. Make several deals, enter into several deals. Taking even an equity position in one rarer, minor and refining company there in California. Wonder if you’re encouraged by this at the speed with which the administration is moving to reshore and french shore those supply chains for for what is a crucial element of the military complex really in all the weapons systems those magnets are so key to so many of the weapons systems are you encouraged do you think we’re moving in the right direction in that regard i know there’s still a lot of work to do but it feels like we’ve got real momentum moving in the right direction in that area.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:36:45] I do. I feel like we need to shore up what minerals we need now. I think there’s great movement to look at other minerals, other chemical compositions. Batteries are being made out of a lot of different things right now. These micronuclear reactors are being fueled by different fuel sources now. Things that we didn’t think of just 10 years go. And that those innovations are also being advanced and also being funded. So I think we’re covering all the bases. I just, I wanted to go, I wanted it to continue at this pace and it’s going at a great pace. The push, the drive, everything is in place now. The manufacturers. It’s not just BWXT, there’s X Energy, there is Oklo, there are Westinghouse. There are companies that are moving at light speed within the DOD, DODW right now. We have to continue at that rate, and it can’t be just a short-term push, and then we drop the ball again. You know this has to be sustained And I think what’s happening now, there’s, you know, despite whatever your political position is right now, I want this momentum to continue where we’re bringing home American manufacturing, we’re bring home and supporting American innovation, American technology. We’re supporting an aluminum box. For this battery pack that we were working with one of our partners. We couldn’t buy it in America, an aluminum box. My father, my grandfather, all of my uncles, all worked at U.S. Steel. We made something in America before. And so we need to continue the momentum to onshore manufacturing, minerals, mineral processing. Nuclear small modular reactors technology technology and and manufacturing and that is happening. We just have to keep this momentum going.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:39:16] Well, Tom, I can’t thank you enough for joining me. This is fascinating. We need to do this again, maybe after the conference. Yes, sir. Kind of a recap.

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:39:25] Maybe during the conference.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:39:27] We want to have you come out during conference. If you think you’ll have time, I would love to do a live feed with you. I would offer that. Fantastic. Let’s work on that. Where can people find you? Are you on LinkedIn or?

Tom Holm, Executive Director, Energy Defense Council [00:39:41] They can find out about the Tevcon conference, which is where everyone is really going to be convening. And that’s simply tevcon.com, T-E-B-C-O-M.com. Tom Holm, feel free to reach out to me, tomholm at energydefense.org. I’m available, you know, I try to respond as quickly as I can. And I try and make myself as accessible as possible.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:40:08] That’s got to be a real challenge these days at the pace things are moving. I, uh, man, I feel really encouraged about all this after talking with you. And, uh really happy we were able to pull this off, even though you’re halfway around the world, uh we’re going to let you go now and get a little sleep and thank you everyone for joining us. I’m sorry we didn’t get a chance to go to, to viewer questions. Um, and I apologize for that. I just got so caught up in the conversation, but we’ll do better Next time. We talked to Tom and wish you all a happy Wednesday. I forgot what day it was. At my age, that’s not an uncommon thing. And we will see you next time on Energy Editions.