When geopolitical chaos erupts - Iranian tankers in the dark fleet, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, Russian refineries under fire - oil prices should skyrocket. Yet here we are in August 2024 with WTI crude at just $83 a barrel, and the market hasn't collapsed.

Why? Because the U.S. is producing nearly 14 million barrels a day, pipelines are bypassing chokepoints, and refineries are running flat out. But there's a catch.

Share

In this episode of the Energy Impact Podcast, Trisha Curtis - CEO of PetroNerds, Chief Economist of the American Energy Institute, and Senior Consultant at the U.S. Department of Energy - joins David Blackmon and Stu Turley to break down the real story behind oil markets.

They debate whether prices reflect reality, expose the refining capacity crisis that's keeping gas prices high, and challenge the media narratives that get it wrong.

From China's strategic stockpiling to Iran's fading leverage to why the oil industry desperately needs better PR, this conversation separates market hype from hard data—and reveals what's really at stake for American energy security.



Connect with Trisha Curtis at https://www.linkedin.com/in/trisha-curtis-... or @petronerds633 on YouTube



Enjoy the show!

Run of show:

1. U.S. Oil Production & Global Market Dominance

The hosts emphasize that the U.S. produces nearly 14 million barrels per day, making it the world's largest oil producer. This production level hasn't received adequate attention in media coverage, despite its significant geopolitical and economic implications. The Permian Basin, particularly in Texas and New Mexico, is driving record output growth.



2. Oil Market Resilience During Geopolitical Disruptions

Despite major disruptions—including attacks on the Strait of Hormuz, Red Sea blockades by Houthis, and the Ukraine-Russia conflict—the oil market has adapted remarkably well. The hosts credit market forces, refinery efficiency, and alternative supply routes (like the East-West Pipeline) for preventing catastrophic price spikes that many predicted.



3. Current Oil Pricing ($83/barrel WTI)

The discussion explores why oil prices have remained relatively moderate despite geopolitical chaos. They debate whether prices reflect reality, with consideration for tanker insurance costs, physical delivery premiums, and crack spreads (refinery profit margins).



4. Refining Capacity Crisis

A critical issue: the U.S. has 128 operating refineries with an average age of 75-80 years, and only one new refinery (Brownsville) is coming online by 2027. California is losing refining capacity (6 of 7 refineries slated to close), which will have serious economic consequences. Refining capacity is the key bottleneck limiting gasoline and diesel price relief.



5. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) & Exports

The hosts discuss the SPR release strategy and defend continued crude oil and refined product exports as essential to global energy security. They emphasize that allowing exports supports the market and benefits U.S. energy interests.



6. China's Energy Strategy & Stockpiling

China has significantly reduced oil imports (down 5 million barrels/day) and is drawing on massive strategic reserves. The hosts suggest China is using this period as a "test run" for potential future blockades (like closing the Strait of Malacca during a Taiwan conflict).



7. Middle East Geopolitical Complexity

The discussion covers Iran's leverage (tanker fleet, strait control), OPEC's fragmentation (UAE's departure), Iraq's alignment with Iran, and the role of alternative pipelines reducing dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.



8. Turkey, Pakistan & Regional Mediation

The hosts highlight emerging geopolitical tensions involving Turkey and Pakistan as mediators, with concerns about extremism funding and the potential for regional escalation.



9. Industry Communication & Leadership

The hosts criticize the oil and gas industry for poor public relations and not taking credit for market stability and affordable energy. They call for better industry leadership and advocacy.



This podcast presents a nuanced view of global energy markets, emphasizing market adaptation, U.S. strategic advantages, and the critical importance of refining infrastructure and policy decisions around exports and reserves.