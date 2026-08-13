David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4h

Great conversation. Trisha is always enjoyable to listen to, and of course you guys are too.

Reply
Share
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
4h

Great job David, this was a fun podcast to participate in! Trisha is a national treasure, and I have to really work to keep up with her!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture