You don’t want to miss this episode, as David Blackmon and Wasif Latif engage in a fascinating discussion of the global financial markets and energy, as the current geopolitical landscape influences commodities and energy. Latif is the founder, President and CIO at Sarmaya Partners, an investment firm with an innovative strategy designed to enable investors to benefit from the nascent commodity driven market cycle.

Wasif reminds me of Chris Wright in that he is able to pack an amazing amount of useful information into concise, direct answers. This is really one of my favorite interviews. You should watch it.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Introduction

01:14 – Sarmaya Partners and the Commodity Supercycle

03:34 – Why Lithium and Rare Earths Are Not Prioritized

04:55 – The Nuclear Renaissance

10:28 – U.S. vs. Global Nuclear Expansion

12:29 – Natural Gas as the Interim Energy Solution

14:56 – Copper: The Foundation of Energy Transition

18:01 – India's Rising Energy Needs

22:16 – Africa's Future in the Energy Story

25:06 – Policy's Dominance in Investment Strategy

32:01 – Undervalued Energy Sector vs. Overvalued Tech

36:16 – The Coming Oil Supply Gap

39:54 – Price as the Ultimate Adjuster

41:29 – Final Thoughts & Where to Find More

[End]

Enjoy the show.

Transcript:

David Blackmon [00:00:16] Hey, hey everybody. This is David Blackmon at Energy Impacts. Thank you for joining us today. It's a beautiful day in Texas. I tell you, every day is a beautiful day in texas these days. We are living in some pretty extraordinary times and with me today is an extraordinary guest, Mr. Wasif Latif, who is the co-founder, president, chief investment officer. That's are my partners. Wasif, how are you doing today?

Wasif Latif [00:00:45] I'm doing great, David. Thank you for having me. Looking forward to our conversation.

David Blackmon [00:00:49] Me too, me too. Going through your slide deck, I'll tell you, we can only cover a fairly narrow portion of it, but man, it's just tremendous. Before we go into Q&A though, I want to give you a few minutes to talk about Sarmaya Partners, what you guys do, the products, services you offer, and where people can find you, and then we'll go into it.

Wasif Latif [00:01:14] Sure, well thank you for having me. Really appreciate your time. So My Partners is a firm that my partner and I started about a year and a half ago. I've been in the investment management business managing financial portfolios in public markets across various asset classes for almost 30 years. Been a portfolio manager, managed a lot of mutual funds, ETFs, and various institutional type of products across multiple asset classes. And Sarmaya is really the culmination of all of our experiences. And we developed a framework that thinks about the world through the lens of secular cycles. And the idea is that if you look back in time, every major market cycle has some type of a secular theme that dominates that market cycle and leads the way. And as it leads the away, it generally, performs better and leaves the market behind in terms of that strength that it shows. And so when we look back in history, just for example, the last 50 years, there have been multiple secular themes that have run through the markets. As you may know, in the 70s, it was oil and gas and gold. In the 80s, it was investing in Japan. In the 90s, it was the internet and so on and so forth. So we think the next big secular thematic cycle has already begun. It began around 2020, 2021, and it is a renewed focus on commodities, a commodity super cycle that's still in its nascency. And we are calling it the return to tangibles. So the portfolio that we manage is purely focused and concentrated on this commodity cycle. And then we break it down into sub themes that allow us to manage it on an active basis Various sub-themes as that secular cycle evolves. And as you can imagine, because of the name of the cycle being secular, it should be a multi-year type of an experience. So we have exposure to oil, gas, uranium, copper, gold, and so on and so forth in our portfolio through equities. We manage it through an ETF that we launched earlier this year.

David Blackmon [00:03:34] What about lithium and rare earths? Do you have exposure to those as well, or is it that those commodities are not necessarily a part of your view?

Wasif Latif [00:03:46] Currently they're not part of what we see as attractive, given the outlook and ultimately what we wanna focus on is more of the big, big foundational commodities that are gonna be used across the board. So as you can imagine, oil and gas are to us, the foundational commodity. No matter what you do, no matter what build, no matter where you go, you're gonna need that, especially on the industrial side and an industrial scale. So we think of it from that vantage point. Now, we will tactically enter and exit smaller allocations into things like lithium or rare earths. But the opportunity needs to present itself. And it needs to be, in our view, fitting into our broader framework of how the geopolitical world and overall policy and the macro environment is feeding into that. So we do have some exposure to things like uranium, for example, as a smaller. Exposure which will gradually build up over time in our view. So the lithium and rare earths are something that we look at and we would allocate to when we think the tactical opportunities there.

David Blackmon [00:04:55] Since you mentioned uranium to begin here, I want to go to one of your slides that I found really compelling, and this is, in this slide here, a renewed focus on nuclear power generation, which I think everyone is seeing now with Chris Wright, Secretary of Rights out there constantly talking about nuclear now. President Trump has talked about it at several different times as the future. I've written about this for the last five years really about how I believe that ultimately the main, the future really in terms of, you know, low carbon, zero carbon emissions, power generation is going to belong to nuclear. It's just a matter of, you know what the time frame for all that to happen is. And so talk about your view on, and you know, what the likely... Evolution of nuclear is here in the United States and globally as we go through this. I guess there's still an energy transition going on, although it's not always apparent in the data.

Wasif Latif [00:06:08] Yeah, that's a great question, David. So looking at nuclear, the first thing is the chart on the right, these bar charts. And that's just showing the pound for pound density and the efficiency of which nuclear power can deliver energy. It is just tremendously and so much bigger than all of the other comparisons that we actually had to build this chart on a log scale. If we built it on a regular scale, this chart would have been going through the roof. It wouldn't even show the others at all. So we wanted to show how powerful that energy source is. Now, going back in history, as you know, in recent times, when the nuclear disaster at Fukushima occurred in 2011, that sort of started this psychology. And this viewpoint that we need to phase out nuclear energy because of the inherent dangers. Well, when you look at the statistics, the accidents and the inherent dangerous, which might still be there, but the new technology is allowing for mitigation along those fronts, is in the grand scheme of things, very, very little compared to the output that you get. And since the pandemic really, the focus on energy has been, we need more of it. And we've been investors in uranium for the better part of five years because we saw this sort of Renaissance that the world is seeing now coming. And really the grounding of it was that if the world is going to continue to focus on cleaner energy through this energy transition, which by the way we think will occur, but it will be much, much further out than what the current consensus is. So 2050 is a blink of an eye away, and we don't think that it's nowhere near that time this will occur. Maybe in 2100, it might happen, who knows. So our view is that the energy transition will occur, but it'll be much, much further out in time. And so in our journey to get there, nuclear needs to play a part. And so the opportunity was there. We generally like things that are. Unliked, unloved, under owned and under appreciated because we think that that's where the opportunity is for upside growth. And we definitely saw that with nuclear and we bought into some uranium mining exposure through uranium mining stocks and we got some exposure to it from that standpoint. And now we're at a point where because of the advent of AI, now the world is saying, well, we need more and more energy, especially to power these different data centers that we're going to be building, and they want clean energy. And so it's this convergence that we are seeing, and now we're seeing this renaissance in the nuclear phase, and that's benefiting our portfolio as well. On the left side of the chart is showing the number of reactors that are operating, as well as the number reactors that in planning or being built. And as you can see. As these new ones get built out and more and more are getting approved every week, day, month, as these get built up, you're effectively going to double your nuclear reactor energy capacity and that's going to require a lot of uranium and the uranium prices in our view aren't reflecting that demand at this point.

David Blackmon [00:09:47] Those are global numbers just for the audience to understand. Those are global numbers in the United States. I mean we have a number of proposed reactors. It's a pretty small piece of that though and hopefully that will continue to accelerate. You mentioned data centers. I know all these big tech firms initially thought they would be powering these data centers with wind and solar but then they quickly realized that really the current technology, wind and solar, with EVO and battery backup, doesn't really meet their uptime needs. And...

Wasif Latif [00:10:25] Sorry, go ahead.

David Blackmon [00:10:26] No, go ahead, go.

Wasif Latif [00:10:28] No, I was going to comment. So you bring up a really good point, David, that this construction, most of it is actually overseas. It's not in the U.S. So we definitely need to get more approvals done and get on board and restart some of these, the reactors and build new ones for sure. And the new technology with the small modular reactors and using various type of technology inputs is going to make more and more efficient usage of those for sure And, you know, to your point about how this is going to work out, and Panna, we think that this is a great opportunity for the AI side of things and how that's going to be used.

David Blackmon [00:11:13] Oh, yeah, no, no question. I think that's going to play an enormous role in everything, really, not just that. But, you know, our big challenge in the United States, which is a lot different in terms of regulatory structure and, you know, elections every four years and all these these competiments really, that I'm not complaining about. I love democracy in our system of government, but it really does impede our ability to embark on these long term nationwide projects. Like China is able to do. And of course, that's why China is so far ahead of us in various aspects of the energy space. And our big problem in the United States has been, it's almost impossible to get a new nuclear plant permitted. And even when you do, it's a matter of years, potentially 10 years or longer before you can get it built. And that leaves this near term. For the data center industry to obtain power. I've written, you know, my view is natural gas is gonna fill most of that role, you know over the next decade to 15 years. But I wonder what your firm's view is.

Wasif Latif [00:12:29] We totally agree with that. Coming back to your comment on renewables not being able to provide the density, the storage, and the intermittency that's needed for industrial use, that gap has shown up very clearly. That's why people are focusing on nuclear. The permitting is not there. To your point, we tend not to have a longer-term strategic policy, and it tends to be just more very near-term tactical in pivoting back and forth. And so we need to pivot and really focus on a strategic longer-terms policy from that standpoint. In the meantime, what's happened to your point is absolutely natural gas has come in as a huge opportunity to fill the gap. And as you know, we are one of the largest, if not the largest producer of cheap and abundant natural gas. And as one of my other slides shows that the abundance of energy and its need is very, very integrally related to economic development and economic prosperity. So natural gas is filling that role. There are already companies and operations and people who are. Working towards and building smaller natural gas facilities that can provide the energy that's needed for this AI boom and other types of needs in the interim while the nuclear comes online.

David Blackmon [00:14:13] Another big need we have of course in the US related to our power grid is transmission and I'm afraid I don't really have a relevant slide for that, this question, but you mentioned copper earlier. Copper is endemic to transmission more than probably any other mineral material and copper is in just myriad, it's like oil, you know, it is just used in everything. So, I know your firm has a... Has a high interest in copper as a commodity. Where do you see that going? Are we going to be able, for example, globally, in your view, to meet global copper demands over the next 10 to 15 years? Because they're going to become enormous.

Wasif Latif [00:14:56] Yeah, that's a really good question. So as I mentioned at the start, we try to focus on the foundational commodities that are gonna be used ubiquitously across whatever the broader usage is. And from that standpoint, we think copper is a very, very integral foundational commodity, not only in the grid, but also across all of the technology that's being developed, whether it's the electrification of things. The AI boom, which is also gonna require a lot of copper. So to us, the demand for copper is only gonna continue to grow. Now on the supply side, what's interesting is there have been mines that are developing copper. What's interesting is the near-term and the short-term price of copper, as you can imagine, trades on the sentiment and the headline risk around Chinese. Economic activity and Chinese economic growth. And so the near-term pressures on copper are around, well, what's China going to do? If China's not going to grow or if they're stagnating, then there's not gonna be as much need for copper. And that's understandable given the history of how copper has been used and China's been a big user of copper historically. But we think going forward, this is going to be a global need. And what's interesting is as we dug into this. Well, one of the interesting things that we learned was, as you discover a copper deposit, from the time you make a discovery of a deposit to the time your actually beginning to extract it and sell it in the market, on average, it's about a 17 to 18 year period. So think about that. So it's a very, very long period through which the demand could be going higher. But the supply is constrained. And the discoveries themselves over the past few years haven't been as big or as many as needed. So bottom line to us, what that tells us is the demand will continue to grow and the supply is gonna be relatively constrained. Obviously there's renewables in terms of recycling copper. And using that. So that's the cottage industry as well. And there are folks, many people who are doing that. But we really need more copper over time. And we think that supply and demand mismatch will finally continue to push the price higher. One last thing I'll point out is that if you draw the price of copper chart going back as far back as you can in history, it is a product that is continually, very, very slowly, but over time going up. It hasn't traded down. There are near-term or short-term periods where it does trade down a lot. For example, on this China news, for example. But over the long course of time, it is something that just continues to appreciate.

David Blackmon [00:18:01] One thing that, so we've got this chart up here, the slide on global energy needs far from peak. And we talked so much about China and its needs and how it's going to grow. And one thing that really just jumps out on this chart to me is that India, that circle around India is just about the same size as China and people don't, we don't think enough about how India's needs are going to grow in the near future, do we?

Wasif Latif [00:18:30] No, no, and that's very, very important. So this is one of my favorite charts. And it is because in my mind, this is a super chart, the one on the right with the bubbles, because it is telling you a big picture story that is actually very, very important and why is it important? So on the X axis, on the bottom, you can see GDP per capita. And on the right side you can see the energy consumption of that GDP per capita. So in other words, as you become economically wealthy, your energy needs and usage actually go higher. And it could be causation and correlation. It could be that in order for you to develop economically, you're going to need more and more energy. The point is that they're both intricately intertwined. One thing that I always point out is that you will not see any bubble on the bottom right. Why? Because this is an upward moving chart. So the regression is very, very clear. And to your point, India is smack in the middle of this, but it's more to the left. And so as it continues to move to the right as its economic growth continues. They're expected to double their GDP. Over the next 10 years. And as it continues to do that, they will climb higher on this chart as well, which means their energy usage will gradually increase. And that's just India. Think about other countries like Indonesia, which is a huge population. Think about Malaysia. So Asia is the largest populated continent in the world and its population is growing. But also its economy is growing faster than any other part of the world. And so we only think about China for sure, because China is the big gorilla there and it impacts the rest of Asia, but India's coming up and other countries are coming up. So bottom line is this to us tells us that as the rest of the World continues to grow economically, their energy footprint and their energy usage will continue to rise as well.

David Blackmon [00:20:49] Yeah, one point I always like to make when I'm talking to people about this stuff is is we in America, because of where we're situated in between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, we, we our focus is always on those two oceans and the countries that that border those two Oceans, the real growth center for energy demand in the coming half century is the Indian Ocean and countries that border on the Indian ocean are situated in the middle of. And it's not just India and China, but all the countries you mentioned. And we just don't, you know, I know people, a lot of people are deeper thinkers than I am, so I'm probably just expressing my own shortcomings here, but I just don't feel like we as a society focus enough where that growth is really going to come from. And eventually, do you see eventually Africa joining in that? Trend. I mean, I know it's growing to some extent, but Africa, just because of the history of that continent, has always really lagged in these kinds of growth indicators. Does your firm see Africa, say in 20 or 30 years, really kind of going on a much more rapid growth? Yeah, along this chart.

Wasif Latif [00:22:16] Yeah, that's a great question, David. So to your point about, you know, we tend to think of the U.S. Or just generally around the developed world or the Western world, that's what the left chart is highlighting. Now this is OECD versus non-OECD. And OEC is the organization of economically developed countries, which generally says, you now, countries that are bigger economically and wealthier economically versus not. And what's interesting is this is the the energy usage and the dotted line is telling you the history and on the right side of the dotted line, is the projection. And we understand that that's a straight line and history in real experience is never a straight-line. But generally, the trajectory is what's more important to us, which is that the energy-usage of non-OECD countries, in other words, relatively poorer countries or smaller economies, will continue to not only grow but it'll grow at a faster clip than the developed world. Why? Because the developed world has already developed. We have already built most of our infrastructure. We've already built most our needs. And so the pound-for-pound need for new energy usage is not as much as it is for the developing countries or the emerging countries. And we think that's definitely going gonna be. The driver of that in the near term. But as we go further out in time, you know, places like Africa are definitely going to join that as well. And that's because of the investment that will be occurring in our view in Africa. Whenever you get into a commodity supercycle, which we believe we've already started, you tend to see greater investment, foreign direct investment, other kinds of investment in the jurisdictions where commodities are existing. And they need to be extracted. And so, you know, a lot of African countries are now, they are taking advantage of that potential and they're, instead of just, you know, selling their minds to foreigners, they're actually saying, no, you need to improve our infrastructure. You need to approve our different kind of various economic growth policy. So I I think that shift. In their partnership approach is gonna actually accelerate their growth. It's not gonna happen overnight, it's not going to be tomorrow, but it will gradually continue to be. So we think Asia first, and then eventually Africa will also follow when you look at places like, countries like China investing in the infrastructure in the countries that they go into and help partner up. I think that's what's gonna continue to go on there as well.

David Blackmon [00:25:06] So I, you know, what I focus on, and just because it's my personal interest, is the intersection of how public policy intersects with the energy space and really kind of drives the direction we go. And I'm sure in you guys formulating your own investment strategies around these commodities, give great consideration. You have to give a lot of weight to what public policy is going looked like. And so we We're in the midst here in the United States, which tends to have pretty significant influence around the world, at least in the OECD part of the world. Um, in, in just a sea change in public policy at the federal level. Um, and I wonder how, not, not expecting any kind of a political commentary, but just, you know, how have, if you guys had to adjust your own strategies. As we've gone through the last five months and seen all these rapidly big, huge changes to energy policy that the Trump administration is implementing.

Wasif Latif [00:26:15] Yeah, so that's a really, really good question, David. So one thing to think about is one of our advantages is that we marry a top-down macro view with bottom-up security selection. And the top- down macro view is really born out of our history and our experience of being allocators and looking at the world from a macro framework, which includes policy. Which includes monetary policy, fiscal policy, and then to some degree, geopolitical policy of which we believe, you know, energy structure, energy policy is a part of. And so all that comes into play from our viewpoint. So we take that into consideration. And when we approach it is to say, how does the world look right now? What are the desires of the policymakers and the populations of the world to go forward? Where do they wanna go? But then... What are the constraints that they're stuck with? And what are they constraints that they have to work around? Because we don't live in an unconstrained world. If we lived in an un-constrained world we'd all be fat and happy and living life. But resources and economics are dictating to us that we live in a world of constraints, whether it's monetary, economic constraint or resource constraint. And so within those constraints, you know, what can policymakers do? In order to affect what they wanna do. And so that's sort of our overarching framework. And so we think about monetary policy, how is the Fed positioned to do what they want to do versus stuck within some constraints? How is the federal government wanna do what they wanna to do, but stuck within the framework of budget and deficits? That's their constraint. And then the same thing around energy policy is how does a geopolitical framework So that's sort of our way of thinking. Now, going back in history, what's interesting is, and we're taught this in investments, that's our business, that's what we look at academically and both from an investment management standpoint is the majority of the investment business and portfolios assume that it's the fundamentals that drive everything and geopolitics and policy is noise that occurs over time and it's best to ignore it. Our view is that when you look at the longer arc of history, the world began to change with the financial crisis when you started to see greater and greater governmental input into how financial markets and businesses are gonna operate. And so as that has continued to move, we then saw various types of currency wars in order to get out of the... The deflationary world we were in, which then morphed into trade wars. And it's not just one type of policy or not. It's been across all kinds of administrations and all kinds geographies and jurisdictions. And so we think that since the financial crisis, there's been very, very gradual shift towards a world where policy is actually going to be having a greater and greater impact on business decisions. And so. When we get to a point of the pandemic and the aftermath of the pandemic, we think that now we are now in a full-fledged world where policy is going to have a direct impact on business because of national interests, because of security interests, because of energy interests, and that is going back to a world that we haven't seen since the 1960s. If you remember, Milton Friedman... You know, famously said in the late 50s, early 60s that businesses role is to generate profit for shareholders. That began a shift in mind to say, business laissez-faire needs, government needs to step out of it, policymakers don't need to intervene. And we've had 40 plus years of benefiting where businesses continue to do well, and capital has done well and policy has generally taken a back seat. And labor has taken a backseat, and that's within the backdrop of declining inflation and declining interest rates. Now, because we think there are many, many catalysts and triggers in the pandemic, and since then we think we're migrating to a world that existed before that. Greater policy impact, higher inflation, higher interest rates, and all of that speaks to businesses and business margins beginning to be challenged. And we think that the current market structure is not set up to adjust for that. And that's why we think that there's gonna be initially gradually, but then a very, very rapid move towards real assets and commodities. And that why we the world and the markets at large are gonna come towards a portfolio like ours as opposed to stay where they are.

David Blackmon [00:31:28] That makes all kinds of sense. I want to ask, do you have time for two more questions? Yes, sir. Good deal. Um, so let's go to wait, where is this slide? Energy sector valuations, not extended versus tech. And so we see here in the energy sector that the valuations of these companies hasn't kept up with basically the rest of the market. What are the factors in your view that are causing that, have caused that in the energy space?

Wasif Latif [00:32:01] Sure, that's a good question. So this is to us how the rubber meets the road and how do you take a bigger macro concept and put it into a portfolio and why would you do that? So number one, the way to read this chart is that the dark dot is the current valuation of on the left side, energy, in the middle, technology, and then on the right, the S&P 500. And these are all, and the energy and technology are the S& P 500 sectors. And then the light green dot is the 20 year average. And then what's interesting is the bars are standard deviations of how wide they have been from a historical standpoint. And when you look at technology, technology is currently well above two standard deviators on its valuation compared to its long-term history over 20 years. And energy is pretty much at the average. And the S&P 500, the market at large, is well high as well. And that's because of technology, because of technologies weight. So to your point, technology and sort of the Mag7 and all of the things around, the intangible, the software, the digitization of the world, and that's why we're calling our big secular theme the return to tangibles. Because we think the world over the past 15 years has forgotten the importance of the physical, dirty, grimy commodities that actually are the foundation on which our digital lives and our technology lives are built on. And so that's really, really important. And so the underperformance of energy has been understandable because in 2014, the price of oil collapsed and for a variety of reasons. And commodities have been struggling because of oversupply in the last cycle. And as I mentioned earlier, we tend to like things that are under loved, over owned, overlooked, and generally not cared about because we think that eventually, obviously you need a catalyst because valuation is not a condition. It's a condition, it's not a catalyst. And so you need to catalyst for it to begin to move up. And we think the catalyst was all of the stuff that went on during and after the pandemic. The end of performance has been there, and now we think that the world has shifted and is poised to represent a greater and greater interest in energy stocks. So one thing I'll point out is that within the S&P 500, the energy sector weight of itself is around 3%, which is bumping along historical lows. So think about it. This is a sector that is providing a lot of this foundational and important infrastructure. And it's a sector that's had actually had good revenue and good positive growth in their earnings. And it's trading at a very, very low weight. And so whenever these shifts occur, and this is the first time, whenever these ships occur in the market, you then tend to see that weight get higher and higher. And then on the other end of the spectrum, something like technology, Which is a much much higher weight begin to gradually come down. And so at the headline level, the market would be challenged because the bigger weight is in technology, but underneath it, the opportunity to us lies in energy.

David Blackmon [00:35:38] Okay, so that leads to me to this slide here, because this is a very disturbing and compelling slide to me talking about the additional resources the oil and gas industry must find and the capital that needs to pour into the industry to help find them. In the very near term, we're talking starting, I mean, that gap begins what, 2027, I guess 28 and runs through 2050. How is the industry going to fill that gap? And in your view, can the industry fill that gas?

Wasif Latif [00:36:16] Yeah, so to me, this is the most important slide going forward. This is a visual that the folks at Exxon built, just to illustrate the importance of continued investment in developing resources and continued investment in providing supply and providing new forms of supply, because the demand continues to rise. It hasn't abated. You know, even the drop in the pandemic. And in the great financial crisis, look like blips in the long arc of demand growth. And so in order to continue to meet that demand, the supply needs to be grown. And the way you grow it is to continue to reinvest in new projects, in new exploration, and be able to provide that. So we think that there's a gap that's occurring. And to me, this chart isn't more about the precise time or the precise level. It's more about the indication of the trajectory of where we're going, which is big picture. There is currently not as much investment in this space as needs to be done in order to provide the supply for the demand that's gonna be there. And we think that if you don't do that investment and the demand doesn't abate, Then the adjusting mechanism is price. Because if demand continues to rise and supply is relatively stable or declining, then price needs to adjust upwards in order to account for that. There already are US companies in the shale space that are indicating that they're either not going to invest as much because the price is where it is, or they are not going do it because they see that there's gonna be some challenges in terms of the cost involved. And so they probably won't do this kind of investment until and unless the price rises to make it profitable for them to do so. So I think this is really, really important slide from that standpoint. And we think that what happens is that the price will continue to adjust upward. One really, really interesting stat to think about. In the depths of the lockdowns in 2020, think about it, kids weren't going to school. Most people were going to offices. People weren't traveling, so flights were very, very low. Even then, we were consuming 85 million barrels of oil. And.

David Blackmon [00:38:57] At the very lowest point, it was still $85 million. Exactly.

Wasif Latif [00:39:02] And the normal run rate currently is around 102, 103 million barrels of oil a day. And so that 15 odd percent drop in usage had the effect of having the price of oil collapse. Now think about it on the other side. If you don't get that supply and the demand continues to go up. That's the thing about oil prices specifically, but energy in general. Which is the price changes at the margin. So if the need goes from one to three to and if you look at the trajectory, it makes sense. What happens not if, but when it goes to one to five, one to seven, one 10, one 15, one 20. And if we don't have the supply, then what's gonna adjust as a price.

David Blackmon [00:39:54] And the adjusting price is going to have a lot of negative economic impacts for the overall economy too. So we have to consider that as well, obviously. I can't tell you how much I've enjoyed this conversation. This is so much valuable information. People, one of our viewers has chimed in and said, this is great insight. Thank you, John. So many are ignoring this right now. And that's exactly right. It's right. I wanted to do this interview because really too many people are ignoring these realities that we're facing, not just the United States, but all over the world. And I believe, and this will be my last comment, that it just points up why we needed a pretty radical shift in federal energy policy and, and the perspective where our federal government is bringing to the energy equation because we've been focused on some things that aren't really going to set us up well for the future. And that's all now, I think. In fact, Chris Wright and then Trump's other energy people are very, very high quality folks who are moving in a better, more productive direction where that's concerned. Before we go, Remind everyone one more time where they can find you and take a look at your strategies, which I think are incredibly, incredibly forward looking.

Wasif Latif [00:41:29] Yeah, so we are Sarmaya Partners. Our website is sarmayapartners.com. Our ETF information can be found at sarmayaetf.com I'm pretty active on LinkedIn and Substack. If you can look under my name, Wasif, last name Latif, they can easily find me. I'm also on X, but I'm much more active on Substack I can write good long form pieces that a lot of our subscribers like to read.

David Blackmon [00:42:06] Y'all go subscribe today. Do it now before it's too late. Thank you so much. We'll do this again sometime in the not toodistant future. Things are gonna evolve so rapidly. This is always going to be timely information.

Wasif Latif [00:42:22] Yeah, thank you, David, for having me. Really appreciate it. It was great. Looking forward to the next one.

David Blackmon [00:42:27] Okay, thank you and have a great week and thank you everyone for joining in. We'll be back in about a week with another episode of Energy Impacts and I look forward to seeing everyone there. For now, that's all.

[End]

That is all.