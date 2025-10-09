Mike Umbro, founder and President of Californians for Energy and Science, stops by the Energy News Beat Podcast and the Energy Impacts Podcasts with Stu Turley and David Blackmon co-hosting. This is a huge issue in California for National Security. Is opening Kern County going to be enough to keep gas prices down? What’s going to happen with Chevron’s El Segundo Refinery? How can Californians keep affording rising costs for all types of energy?

Share

Is the sudden turn from Gavin Newsom enough to save the California consumer?

We discuss these California-centric topics and more on this 48-minute extended episode of Energy Impacts and Energy News Beat.

[NOTE: Apologies from me and Stu for the technical sound issues. Oddly, they were not noticeable to either of us while we were recording the episode.]

Enjoy the show!

That is all.