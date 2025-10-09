David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
4h

That was a lot of fun for an old bald, starving comedian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

Great discussion!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture