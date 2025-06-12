You won't want to miss this episode of the Energy Impacts with David Blackmon. His special guests are Mike Umbro, an oilman and Environmentalist, and Ronald Stein, an Author and Energy expert. We all want to know why Gavin Newsom has ruined the California energy market and what in the Hell is going on??? California is now a national security risk, and is there anything that can be done about it?

Topics Covered Include:

Trump’s move to kill California’s EV mandate;

Newsom’s attempt to destroy California’s refining and drilling industries;

Where gas and diesel prices are headed in the Golden State;

Why the conglomeration of Newsom-led energy insanity has rendered California a very real national security threat;

And more!

Enjoy the show:

Transcript:

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:00:16] Hey everybody, welcome to the show today. This is a Energy Impacts podcast with David Blackmon. I am David Blackmon for those who have not seen us before. And I am here today with some extraordinarily special guests, Ron Stein, Mike Umbro, two tremendous energy analysts and writers who are strong advocates for strong energy in California and everywhere else. Guys, how y'all doing? Oh, and Stu Turley's with us here too. Don't forget to energy news. Sorry about that. Before we get, get into things though, I want to let everyone know the name of this episode is what the hell is happening in California. We, we picked that a week ago before we had any inkling there were going to be riots in Los Angeles. Uh, so our, uh, our podcast today is not really related to the riots that are happening. We may, uh chat about it a little bit, but, uh. Uh, it is not the focus. We're focused on energy and all the crazy things that are happening related to energy in the state. Uh, so gentlemen, how are y'all doing today? Fantastic. Good early morning start. Well, good. Great. Stu, how

Stu Turley, Sandstone Group [00:01:31] Absolutely thrilled to be producing this, and I absolutely love your guest lineup. I'm just thrilled to sit here and go,

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:01:39] Mike, how's everything in your world? My world is most excellent. It's the opening day of the county fair. So we're taking it today. So this is a great way to start with the.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:01:51] Is happening. Which county are you in, which county are

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:01:55] I'm in San Diego, so I'm born and raised and I live in San Diego.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:01:59] Wow. What a beautiful place. Gorgeous place. Ronald, where are you in California? I'm in Orange County. Orange County? Well, gosh, you guys live in paradise down there. You have not seen hide nor hair of a riot in the last few days, have you? Fortunately, no. No, that's good. There's our mention of the riots. Let's talk about energy instead. And folks, you can, for those of you watching live, you can ask questions, make comments. Uh, if any questions we'll respond to during the course of the show, before we go into questions and answers about the issues, though, I want to give Ronald you first and then Mike, a chance to talk about, you know, what you guys do, where people can find you and follow your work, which is just terrific. I post several, many of your pieces on my own sub stack. They're just tremendous bits of analysis and commentary. And I really appreciate you guys sharing them with me.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:02:56] Well, to reach me, it's Ronald. You can just Google Ronald Stein America out loud news. I'm a columnist there and it'll get you a link to all the books I've written and all the articles I've read. And yeah, so it's a it's an easy way to contact me and just Google my name and I'm all over it.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:03:16] For me, just LinkedIn personally, I'm active on there. I'm on X under my real name. And then Californians for Energy and Science is our nonprofit where we're advocating for sane policy around energy, economics, environment. We are energyandscience.com. So energy, A-N-D, science.com

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:03:40] And your work is not limited to California, right? I mean, you guys don't really limit yourselves and your commentary and your activities to California specific issues.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:03:52] No, what we really talk about is the Western states and the United States because California is a critical component of the US economy being $4.2 trillion a year in GDP. So what happens in California sets the tone for the rest of the country in many respects.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:04:14] Ronald, you were about to say something too.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:04:17] Yeah, the conversation we're going to have today is really geared around the basic foundation of the conversation. It's the fact that the West Coast gasoline diesel aviation fuel market is in California. We're an energy island in California and that's that's the part from other states because California is isolated from the other states east of the Sierra mountains because there's no pipelines over the Sierras. Yeah. So in California, we produce all of our gasoline, all of our diesel, all the aviation tools. In state, and we basically get the oil in state and we find it in state. And if we can't get the oil in the state, we import it. And we've been importing a lot of it. We used to have like 95% independence from the world, but the Democrats have been successful and we are now importing about 70% of our oil from foreign countries. And now with refineries going down, uh, we'll be unable to meet the fuel demands of the state. Yeah. So those fuel demands are becoming from somewhere else. And so that's kind of like the basis of foundation of this conversation we're about to have that we are an energy island. And, uh, you know, governor Newsom has been fantastic of the, the packing, the supply chain, um, and eliminating production and being so hard on the refinery, they're starting to shut down. He's done nothing but demand. Demand keeps increasing and so, but he only focuses on the supply.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:05:51] Well, he's, he has been trying to do things about demand, right. And with his EV mandate, which was scheduled, you know, I think the requirement was what 35% by 2030 and a hundred percent by 2035.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:06:05] 20, 20, 26. That's one of the problems. His EV mandate, he's focusing on eliminating gasoline. He would like to eliminate the gasoline vehicle. Well, gasoline is one of the products that come out of crude oil. Right. We get almost 6,000 products out of crudo. He forgot about the other 5,999 products that are driving the economy and society. And so he wants to get rid of gasoline with EVs. Well, it turns out California is a big state. You got 400,000 miles of roadway in the entire state. And gasoline taxes provides about almost $9 billion to maintain those roads. So his mandate to go to EVs, he wants to eliminate gasoline, which would reduce that $9 million and in place, he want to put heavier vehicles on the road to tear up the road, so we'll have less money to maintain the roads. And we're tearing it up at a faster rate, it makes no sense.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:07:08] I just pulled up the slide from the California Auto Outlook. So the mandate levels were 35 percent by 2026, 43 percent by twenty, twenty seven and 51 percent by 2022. So in three years, they need 50 percent EVs. The last quarter, quarter one of 25, 20 percent. We're at 20 percent, so they need to more than double. The EV adoption inside 36 months.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:07:39] And this is a, and so that's really a national issue, right? Because how many states is it that copy California's air quality standards?

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:07:50] It's up to like 11 or 12 or more.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:07:54] Yeah, I think it's a dozen different States. And so, and they're all over the country. I mean, Virginia is one of them all the way on the East coast. I know. And, and so you end up with this, these, these crazy policies being pushed into to force by Gavin Newsom's government end up becoming policies all over country eventually. And that's why, isn't it? I mean it's one of the major drivers of why tomorrow is where we're recording this on Wednesday. Uh, June 11th, on June 12th, president Trump is going to sign three different resolutions passed by Congress under the congressional review act that are going to revoke California's ability to enforce that mandate. What kind of an impact do you think that's going to happen? To be you.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:08:42] Because EVs have been bought by the elites. They'll continue to be bought by the elites, but David, we are quickly running out of elites. Now we get down to the common folk, and they can't afford it. They can't afford second cars. And, you know, California, of all the EVs in the entire country, Mike, I think we have about half of the EV's in the entire country in California, and it's...

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:09:08] Yeah, more than any other state. That's for sure. Absolutely.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:09:11] Yes, so it's EVs are going to be hitting the toilet pretty quick.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:09:17] And this is going to have a big impact on Tesla, isn't it? Cuz I mean, California is Tesla's biggest market, isn't it?

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:09:26] There's Teslas everywhere in Southern California. You can't miss them. Look, they're great vehicles, but nobody should be forced to buy a certain type of vehicle. That's just the fact of the matter. I think Sacramento politicians should be thanking President Trump for canceling this They're not going to double or triple EV adoption in three years. It's just not going to happen. So they should be thanking him for giving them a way out of this.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:10:04] Well, I mean, is there any aspect of any, I mean, so yeah, I mean, obviously that standards impossible. That goal is impossible. It was never going to be hit in the first place. What plans does California government have in place? You know, just assuming they're going to sue Trump tomorrow. Or next week over what he signs tomorrow, they're probably going to lose that because there's no real doubt that the administration has a clear authority to revoke that waiver under the clean air act. But let's say they, they, so let's just assume they're going to lose. What kind of plans does state have in place to, to back up if that thing goes away? What, what becomes the plan at that point to, in terms of reducing demand for gasoline to make up for all the refineries that Newsom is shutting down at the same time. It's going to further accentuate the fact that

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:11:00] we are a national security risk for the entire country. Even without the gasoline needs, let's just focus on two other products that come out of the refineries, aviation fuel and diesel fuel. Aviation fuel, California is a big state. We've got like 145 airports. Most are small, but nine of them are international. 41 are military airports. And we're consuming 13 million gallons of aviation fuel every day, all made in California. These two refineries are shutting down Phillips in Southern California and Valero in Northern California. That's taken about 18% of the market. Like I say, we're going to basically rely on, there's eight new refineries coming on board in the next few years, but they're coming on board in China. Right. And so China will most likely be

providing the aviation fuel to run our military airports in our international airports. And David, that is scary. And gasoline is another product. And if we can't have EVs, we'll continue to use gasoline, which is coming out of the refinery. So the Chinese will be running our cars too.

Stu Turley, Sandstone Group [00:12:15] Oh, that's it. We're in bad shape. Yeah, this this is a chart from Nathan Hammer. He created this chart that I used in an article just recently on the amount of production lost out of California. This is the thousands of barrels per day that California used to produce. OK. Yeah. This chart, Mike Umbro, is a a real understanding as an EMP kind of guy in California. Who happens to be my hero. And I think he looks a little bit like John wicks cousin, but we'll just leave that alone for now. But look at this chart. I mean, that chart is the total destruction of, uh, California. I've got a couple more charts that I'm going to go get here in a sec, but Mike, do you want to talk about how it's destroyed? He's destroyed the, the oil and gas. Well, this is, this has happened.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:13:14] Yeah, you could also overlay Alaska on that production curve and you'd see the same type of decline. And what's interesting about that is back in the 80s and 90s, California and Alaska together provided over 95% of the oil that we need every year in California, over 600 million barrels a year. 95% percent of that was Alaska and California. And today, as Ron mentioned, just about 25% of that. California and Alaska. And that's where I'm excited about the Energy Dominance Council being in Alaska. I don't think for a minute that they've forgotten California exists. I don't think anybody ever forgets California.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:13:58] So what can they do? They can come in here and they can unleash California, and we can start to supply our own energy on the West Coast. Over 50% of Alaska's oil production is bought or imported into California. So we are, wouldn't we rather be trading with ourselves instead of trading with Iraq and Saudi Arabia, which, to get back to your question, David, on what's the plan, that is CARB's plan, the California Air Resources Board. Puts out a scoping plan. They just released one a couple of years ago. And that plan says, number one, California will still need significant quantities of oil and gas in 2040 or 2050 when we effectively get to quote unquote net zero. And that oil will be imported and we will need, and it says this in the scoping plant, we will two to five times more tanker boats to deliver finished product, jet fuel, gasoline and diesel. To these refineries, which will now become import terminals. So you're just you're not going to get rid of the refiner. You're just going to have storage tanks of finished product. And you're going to be sending 50 billion dollars a year to OPEC countries instead of 50 billion dollars a years between Alaska and California trading together.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:15:20] There's other aspects of what's happening in California that also makes it a bit of a national security problem, right? One is the fact that gasoline and diesel prices are about to skyrocket in the state because of the increase in the gas tax and the crackdown on what is it CARB is doing? The low carbon fuels mandate, right, that they're cracking down on? And so you're already paying $6 a gallon for gas out there. You're going to be paying eight probably in a year. Well, all that cost goes into the transportation fuels for the big trucks and the trains that move all those imports at Long Beach, San Diego, and Los Angeles into the interior of the country. So that's, that's going to be another round of inflation that we're going to have to deal with. We've already had Biden inflation. Now we're gonna have Newsom inflation here in the country, I, you know, I, I. I mean, I am not generally I got to tell you, I'm not generally in

favor of federal intervention in the state's affairs. But when you have a state like California, they're so clearly run by completely incompetent people and, and ideological Marxists, as far as I can tell, um, you almost have a pretty clear case for federal intervention into the, how the state is governed. And I, I just, I mean, I wonder if you guys have concerns about that happening because I don't think any state really wants to be in that sort of a basket case situation, where that kind of intervention happens to it. But I just wonder if you guys have concerns about this.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:17:05] A lot of concern. David, you mentioned about the fuel. Yeah. I mean, I pay an excess of five bucks a gallon. And I think that the refinery is going down. It's going to be up to eight and a couple of years. Um, our electricity rates are the highest on the country. And we basically want to have everybody driving an EV, which was more of a demand for electricity. And the fact that we're going to to be losing revenue gasoline tax revenue to support the roads. Well, It's electric rates are going to probably be required to support the road. So we have the highest cost of electricity now, that's gotta go up because you gotta get the money somewhere to maintain those 400,000 miles of roads and you're putting heavier vehicles on them.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:17:50] Right. Yeah, I've talked about that. I've written about that a lot. You know, nobody is thinking about the impacts to the roads from these incredibly heavy cars and trucks. You know what I mean? You have electric 18 wheelers that adds what like 8,000 additional pounds of weight for an 18 wheeler from the battery. You've got to put into it or multiple batteries. You have to put it into it to make it electric. So yeah, I mean, that's a problem not just in California, but all over the country too, you know.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:18:20] And as much as Newsom wants to focus on air quality, he doesn't ever talk about the EV batteries that burn. You know, the riots, they're burning the, you know, EVs. And, you now, we had the recent fires a few weeks ago and that's true.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:18:37] That's a big one up around San Francisco, right, in that storage.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:18:40] Yeah, absolutely. You had, you had hundreds of megawatts up in flames at Moss Landing, which is the largest lithium battery storage facility in the world. And it's caught fire, I think that was the third fire at that facility. And they're doing surveys in the wetlands there, the sensitive habitats there, finding huge concentrations of heavy metal poisoning, the ecosystem, the marine ecosystem, poisoning the crops. There's a lot of salads and greens and those types of vegetables grown in that area and so imagine now the people that are clamoring for these facilities eating wheatgrass shots and all their sprouts every day, they're just eating heavy metals and we're all being exposed to this in the grocery store and those are the kind of stories that you don't hear about because They're not doing the testing. Um, it's nothing like the oil and gas industry and the regulations that we have in place to ensure safe production, um, for the life of the project. And as Ron mentioned, there, there is no, well, what happens if the whole place burned down in the, uh, calculations for these facilities?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:19:58] Well, we see these big storage facilities for these electric batteries. Do we have any real recycling of them happening? You know, the EV industry loves to talk about, well, we'll just recycle those batteries. So anybody really recycling those batteries? I have a hard time really finding any sort of sizable recycling effort for EV batteries, but you guys may know better than I do.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:20:22] I know one of the Tesla executives broke off, I forget his name, but he's working on a facility. But I don't think these facilities have gotten to the age of where we'll see mass turnover of the infrastructure and failure of dead batteries into the recycling. So I think we're kind of, it's scary for me to think about because you've got over 10 gigawatts installed of battery energy storage systems, lithium in California. I think you're approaching that in Texas now. There's going to be a wave of trash hitting the market at some point.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:20:57] Well, and it's also solar panels and wind turbines and blades and towers, none of which is getting recycled at this point. We have enormous graveyards for wind energy blades in West Texas all over the damn place now. None of it's being recycled in any real way that I can see.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:21:17] And we're getting to that point in time where the EVs are a certain age out and retiring, um, you know, what do we do with the batteries with old EVs or with burned EVs? The fire department has a tough time because these are chemical fires. They require a lot of water to cool down. We just had a, a friend of ours from Calgary visit us for a few days. She lives in a condo complex in Calgary. And if you own an EV, they will not allow you to park it underground.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:21:45] Right. Yes. Right. And you have to pay higher insurance premium if you're going to park one in your garage as well. Insurance companies are really starting to catch on to that problem. Yep. Yep. You put up a chart a minute ago that showed the the average. Let's see. Where is that?

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:22:03] He's got the utility prices up there. Yeah

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:22:05] Yeah, these are the uterine muscles.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:22:06] Prices.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:22:08] California versus average U S price. And, uh, you know, I know that there is at least one place and I forget where it was. It was in California where the rate was over 40 cents. Um, but I don't have, that was an isolated situation though, on average. What is it? 30, a little below

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:22:28] Almost 30 cents a kilowatt hour. Yeah, right.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:22:32] So not like UK or Germany rates, but pretty doggone high.

Stu Turley, Sandstone Group [00:22:37] One of the key things that I want to ask the group is I've been doing a lot of research on who to invest on natural gas because when I'm looking at the overall grid update and demand we're at 92% increase in expected demand for electricity in the United States thanks to data centers and everything else. Well how are we going to get there? There's only one natural gas plant that is planned for California. How can they create, how can they even meet demand? Look at natural gas as it relates to California. This is natural gas in California. Holy smokes. Your importing in this chart, David, is foreign imports of energy.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:23:29] Well, natural gas, they do have major pipelines that come into the southern part of the state from New Mexico and Texas.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:23:35] We import 90% of the gas we consume. Yeah, so 90% the gas. Yes, and then it goes into depleted oil reservoirs or gas storage facilities. And then we're dependent on those facilities to meet the.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:23:52] Hasn't the Newsom government also been trying to force all the gas plants into closure?

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:23:56] Yes. Yes. Gas is the next target and we're still 43% natural gas fired for our electricity generation. So it's it's now we're really hitting that critical point where you have to decarbonize nighttime and it's not working with lithium storage facilities because they're two to four hours in duration. And so when you look at the 10 gigawatts we do have installed, they come on at sunset. And you see it cascade. We never get anywhere close to 10 gigawatts on the grid at any one time. You're about half that, maybe four or five gigawatths and they kind of stagger it and they kinda make it look like you get four or 5 hours of duration out of those batteries but it's really not the case. And so it's gonna be a lot higher from here on the electricity prices for Californians, sadly.

Stu Turley, Sandstone Group [00:24:53] Mike, on storage, the way the grid, from what I understand, is that storage is also paid standby fees when they are not producing or having electric draw out. So those storage companies are a money cash cow for the folks that put them in because they just suck in all the money even though it's no electricity going out to the grid. What a waste to consume

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:25:21] Yeah, there's so much baloney in in the levelized cost of energy and all these all these calculations that investment bankers latching on to the green grift create so that it looks like these facilities are economic, but it does not factor in a host of variables. You know, why, why are they just able to grift off of the free power due to the excess photovoltaic? Every single day. Well, those only exist because of the mandates and you still have to have this natural gas standby and the cost of keeping a natural gas facility on standby rather than operating all day long as it should be. There's a cost to that. There are so many layers to this that are just exposed simply in the graphic you put up Stu that shows we pay 30 cents a It's not cheaper. What's happening is not cheaper, I don't care how you slice it. I know we argue between fossil fuels and renewables and what's cheaper, what's reliable. That shows you right there, it's not cheaper.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:26:36] Frank is successful in shutting down coal farm power plants, but much of the imported electricity is from coal farm plants outside the borders of California.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:26:47] Yeah, but yeah, that, that never gets factored into the thinking at all. I don't think Frank Stepick, uh, Ronald has a really good comment. I think you guys might agree with commissioner, right? From the Texas railroad commission, a guy who's doing a fantastic job on our commission here mentioned that the TAEP gala a couple of months ago, that we need to focus on reducing uncertainty, the market and new tech are supporting this right in Texas. I think they are actually. California's approach to energy seems to be nothing but increased uncertainty and experimentation. That seems pretty accurate to me. I wonder what you guys think about it.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:27:27] Current is, I don't think California leaders understand the word energy, because they really talk about electricity or the products that are driving society. But that's all lumped into energy because they think

renewable energy, wind and solar energy, is to replace fossil fuel energy. Well, wind solar does something totally different than fossil fuels. Wind and solar only generates electricity. Oil, for example, never used to generate electricity, but without oil, you don't have all the products that drives all the infrastructures. So you can't replace it. They do different things. And I'm really cautious when I write articles about using the word energy, I either talk about electricity or the products or the transportation fuels, because wind and solar cannot make transportation fuels. They can't make tires can't, make insulation. Can't make medicines. And yeah, they can generate electricity. And then it's intermittent electricity. Right. Yeah. And they don't imagine needing needing to check the weather report before it goes into surgery.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:28:39] As we found out in Spain and Portugal last month, uh, wind and solar also do not create inertia on the grid that has to base load. And if you don't have, uh the proper level of grid inertia, you're going to have a massive blackout like they had. Um, so, and again, this is, these are things that people like Gavin Newsome and you know, you know just renewables, boosters in general. Don't ever want to talk about. They don't want you to think about these things and the kinds of drawbacks and factors that we're discussing here and you guys write about all the time.

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:29:21] Well, I think a big increase in electricity for AI and data centers, they need continuous uninterruptible electricity. And that's exactly what wind and solar cannot provide. Continuous uninterruptable.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:29:33] That's, that's why they'll stop building them in California. And you will, you'll see data centers. Well, you're gonna see data centers is on the border of California and Arizona and Nevada, where they can, they can take all our free photovoltaic power that we shed to them. And then they can use natural gas whenever they want, because they don't have crazy mandates. And you'll see businesses, again, stop developing in California. That's what we're seeing happen. To Frank's question on uncertainty and experiment, I think the policies in Sacramento are very certain. They're saying, hey, we're doing this, and the experiment is what happens on the back end. And to your point, David, on inertia and what we're being saved by, which, and to Ron's point about the policymakers maybe not understanding all of this, what we've been saved by the past three years is the climate. We've had heavy rains the past three years, which has filled our reservoirs, which has brought hydroelectric power generation, which now we have not had a warning from Governor Newsom to turn off all the appliances, unplug all your vehicles like we had in the pandemic in 2021 when everybody was home, like they're trying to design us to be stay at home, do not travel in your vehicles, just sit there and be plugged into your devices. We're gonna have drought again. The Southwest is prone to drought. It will happen. We're a desert climate. And so the reservoirs will recede again. And this problem will present itself in a major way because three, four, five years from now when this happens, we're not gonna have anything available to us. The reservoirs would be down again and then you'll have more of this renewable power on the system. And it's going to be a Spain, but instead of happening in Spain, it's going to happen in California.

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:31:38] Well, and that's, you know, that wouldn't be surprising, would it? I mean, California, it seems to me has, I think it's kind of unarguable. California has made every energy related mistake that Germany has made over the past 20 years. Um, sometimes they've been ahead of Germany. Sometimes they've behind them. But Germany is a basket case that is deindustrializing its economy by, you know, through the same kind of policies that Newsom has been invoking Jerry Brown before him. Um, and this is not just a new something, uh, but I wonder in Texas, you know, and so this creates a problem with, with other industries that, that are power

hogs in Texas, we're seeing this major influx now of new data centers for AI and, and, and other technologies that need them coming to Texas where they believe they they'll be able to source the energy, the power generation they need, What's your city they need. To meet their five nines uptime requirement. 99.99% of the time they have to be up and running. Are you seeing a similar influx of data center sites there in California? I just wonder if all this instability is kind of discouraging.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:32:54] There's, there's a couple. Well, there, there is a couple that I'm aware of, but the, the biggest growth in data centers is Arizona that Arizona is exploding. Um, so I think you'll, you'll always have some level of data center build out in California, just because we do have Silicon Valley, we are.

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:33:16] A technology hub. But I'm, I'm sure they're not liking the power bill. So I think what you'll see for those, and what we've seen with Google partnering with Fervo, in the, you know, Nevada and Utah deserts, is to provide power for their data center, but, but not in California. And so whether they're importing electrons on the Kaizo grid into California or their building projects. Off-grid behind the meter for themselves to generate their own, you know have their own power plant at the facility That's probably the future in california

Ronald Stein, Author and Energy Leader [00:33:57] Well, David, you know, in summary, California's policies got us the highest cost of electricity, highest cost of transportation fuel, and it's affecting the middle-class and lower-class tremendously because the minimum wage is going up and it is going to be really, really tough on people who can't afford it. If you can afford to live here in California, it's a great place. We've got a temperate climate, ideal climate. But if you can't afford it, it's gonna be tough and tougher. And I don't see an end. It's gonna get worse.

Stu Turley, Sandstone Group [00:34:32] Is Tough and Tougher related to Dumb and Dumbest?

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:34:35] Yeah Well, guys, we'll, uh, we will use that to wrap this thing up. Uh, we're 35 minutes. So we've gone a little over, but that's great. This has been a wonderful discussion. I appreciate you so much for taking the time to do this with me, uh. And, uh hope to have you on again here sometime soon, maybe in a couple of three months, see where we are once all the writing calms down and, uh and the EV mandate has been rescinded by, by Trump and We'll see, see where things stand maybe in August or September. How about that?

Mike Umbro, California Energy Advocate [00:35:11] Fantastic sounds good. Thank you for shining a light on California's issues

David Blackmon, Energy Impacts Host [00:35:17] So now everybody, we know what in the hell's going on in California, at least where energy is concerned. We don't know anything else, but at least where energies concern, that's what in hell is happening. I am David Blackman and that concludes this epi