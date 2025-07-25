In this episode of Energy Impacts, David Blackmon welcomes John Shively, CEO of Pebble Partnership, to discuss the future for the Alaska Pebble Mine Project. Pebble Mine, known to contain enormous resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, rhenium, and other critical energy metals, has been held up in the federal permitting process for decades.

In this 30-minute interview, John discusses the issues at hand, the status of ongoing litigation, and what must be done to allow his company to go about recovering these resources to enhance U.S. energy security and national security.

With a focus on Energy Dominance, this is a critical podcast available live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Alaska_s Pebble Mine Project CEO stops by the Energy Impacts Podcast

David Blackmon [00:00:09] Hello everybody, I'm David Blackmon here with the Energy Impacts podcast, talking today with John Shively, the CEO of the Pebble Partnership, which is involved with trying to get the pebble mine in Alaska off of Bristol Bay permitted and up and running. It's been a long, long battle to get permits in place for this project, just as so many mining projects are in the United States. Other parts of the world, but this is a really critical energy resource, mineral resource for the country and it's just a pleasure to be talking to you today, John, how are you?

John Shively [00:00:52] I'm doing great. Thanks, David.

David Blackmon [00:00:53] You're up in Anchorage today. I'm so jealous.

John Shively [00:00:56] Yeah, and then it's a beautiful day.

David Blackmon [00:00:59] Yeah, and that's actually kind of rare up there, you know, that they don't get a lot of really beautiful days, weather-wise, in Anchorage, but what a wonderful place. Anyway, I appreciate you taking the time. Before we go into our Q&A here, just take a few minutes to introduce yourself to our audience, talk about Pebble Mine a little bit, and tell us, you know, just set the thing up so we can do the Q&A on. What's going on with the project.

John Shively [00:01:31] OK, great. Thanks. First of all, I need to say that some of the things that I'm going to say today are forward-looking. And our owner company, Northern Dynasty, is a traded company that I just advise people to make any investments based on anything I say today and do your own independent research. But yeah, I came to Alaska in 1965 as a VISTA volunteer. It was like the Peace Corps, 10 right out of college, and I intended to stay a year. I'm still here. I had a really wonderful career here, a lot of work in the Alaska Native community, including working for 17 years for one of the Native corporations, NANA, among other things. We opened up the Red Dog Mine, which of the largest sink lead mines in the world. It's all Native American land. I've done a couple stints in state government, one as Chief of Staff to Governor and the other as Commissioner of Natural Resources, and a variety of other things that have kept me entertained. And I've been with Pebble since 2008. I'm a CEO, first time until 2013, and then I left and then came back again for what I thought was going to be a short stint in 2020 and still. Pebbles, I mean, it's a fantastic, well, first of all, I'm not a mining engineer. My degree is in political science, so some people might question why I'm CEO of a mining.

David Blackmon [00:03:07] I think that's very helpful in the row you're in right now.

John Shively [00:03:10] Well, it doesn't hurt. Yeah. Oh the clinical science I studied in the early 60s is a little bit different than the political science that we have today. That's a whole nother story But the main reason I went to work for Pebble was because what I saw in the Red Dog mine up north That that mine has always had Well over 50% Native American higher and changed the whole economics of a very poor region to the state that allowed a local government to be formed, supports the education system. So at the time that I took the job in 2008, that was my prime interest. And I used to say that was interest that I wasn't too worried about the world supply of copper. Well, since then I've become more concerned about the worldwide supply of coppers. The largest undeveloped copper prospect in the world, but we have gold and silver, uranium and molybdenum. Few other minerals associated with the project. But it's been a long, long haul. It was first discovered by Kaminko, I think, in 1989. We're still fighting right now. Basically, we were in court suing the EPA and the Corps of Engineers for actions they took against us. We've had some discussions with the Trump administration. About the project. At this point, we haven't come to an agreement with them, but we are still talking, chatting with them.

David Blackmon [00:04:48] Well, you know, I'm sorry, go ahead. No, I mean, you mentioned copper, of course. And I mean gold, obviously the value of gold is obvious. Uh, the copper is such a critical mineral, uh, for, for pretty much everything that drives modern human life in today's society, I mean, and of course in electricity and, and, uh. And renewable energy, every kind of energy really, and the military. It's just such a critical metal. You would think the Trump administration, you know, Biden administration doesn't surprise me. You didn't get the thing up and running during that administration, but you would think this administration would really prioritize it, especially in light of the president's apparently today announcing a 50% import tariff on copper. Uh, from, from other countries. So we're going to need to produce a lot more of it here in the U S talk about how important that particular metal is for, for pretty much everything we do in the United States these days.

John Shively [00:05:57] Yeah, I mean, well, if it's electric, it's copper, and that's, of course, its main use. But other things that people don't know about, it is antimicrobial, so if you put it on door handles and things like that in a hospital, it basically is a safety problem. And of course I think everybody knows that right now our need for electricity is increasing. Exponentially, mainly as a result of things like data centers, AI, all of that, and there's no slowing that down. Green energy, whether you think it's a good idea or a bad idea, I mean, it is a part of our national energy sources, and if you use wind or solar, you're going to use a lot more copper than if you did nuclear or particularly gas turbines. Yeah. So all of that leads to what you described, I think, very accurately in an article you did for Forbes in July of an upcoming shortage. And that's S&P Global. Daniel Juergen has done a study of that and as have many others. And there's no question we're heading towards the end of this decade to a major copper deficit.

David Blackmon [00:07:26] Yeah. And that's, I mean, that really, I don't think our country can allow us as the United States anyway, to have a copper deficit. I, if, if you don't have the copper to, to power the country, then nothing can move forward. And that of course would just kill the economy. So it's, it's just so vital to everything. Um, I really hope the administration gets moving on that. Um, And then, of course, the molybdenum, I have a hard time pronouncing the word, sorry. Everybody does. Yeah, and rhenium. I guess rhenum is not technically classified as a rare earth, but certainly they're in that family. And again, rare earths are just so crucial to national security, the military, and all the weapons systems those magnets are used in. I mean, talk about the magnitude of the potential resource of those two minerals in this mine.

John Shively [00:08:27] Well, we have basically millions of pounds of copper. This is a prospect that, if it's mined, probably would last 70 to 100 years, depending on the rate of mining. For what we know now, the resource. Our initial mining permitting is for 20 years, because it's no sense trying to figure out what technology is going to be 50 years from now. But so, you know. Over 50 billion pounds of copper. We have about 2.4 billion pounds of rhenium and so all the minerals are in that that to it if you look at the law.

David Blackmon [00:09:14] Well, I, so one of the issues surrounding minerals of all kinds in the modern world, you know, in the eighties, we in the Western world decided to essentially get out of the mining business and then seeded all to China and the processing of these metals also has been seeded to China. For the most part, China dominates the supply chains does the, I mean, is that also true for for any of them? Anyway, the other one that I can't pronounce as it is for the rest of the rare earth metals

John Shively [00:09:48] Yeah, we import most of our uranium. I'm not actually positive from where. And I don't know, and you've hit on something that I think is really important here. And it's being picked up a little more now by the conventional press and I think in the administration. But really, there are three parts to mining, as you know. The first thing is you go in and blow up the rock. And then you process the rock into something called concentrate. Well, for us, the rock contains less than 1% mineralization. The concentrate would be around 25%, 26% mineralisation. That then has to be made into metal. So the first two steps take place where the mineral is. But processing, basically, as you point out, we pretty much have ceded to China. We haven't built a new copper processing plan in this country since, I think, the 60s or something. We've shut some down, but we haven't build any. And so right now, China processes over 50% of the metal in the world. And that's something that the administration's got to pay some attention to. We're looking at it. There's some, I mean, mostly. Processing has been smelting, which requires a lot of energy and has its own environmental issues. But there's some technology we call hydromete technology that's a different kind of technology, more leaching technology that we think is environmentally more sensitive. And we're looking at how we might add something like that to our project. Because right now, if you mine copper, you pretty much have to send it somewhere else in the world. To be processed, and as I said, over half of that is in... Well, over half of that is in China.

David Blackmon [00:11:46] China's, you know, one of the things we see with China is anytime another country is attempting to impede on its dominance in these supply chains, it becomes very aggressive, even to the point of crashing global market for the price of certain materials, lithium and other materials in recent years in order to protect its market share. Has that played any role in the struggle to get Pebble Mine up and running? Over all these years, have we seen China take any actions to try to slow the government down in that process?

John Shively [00:12:23] Well, if one believes in conspiracies, as some people do, you can say that China is very enthusiastic about the role that environmental groups play in trying to stop mines like Femal. And whether they do support that or not, I mean, I know at least one U.S. Congressman. Very rational guy who really thinks that they do Who also has mining in his his district? But yeah First of all China some time ago saw what was coming And you know they they think years ahead. Yeah in this country our financial people think a quarter of the head and so it's different and so They now are in the have the ability also because You know, they're not a total capitalistic society. They are partial. But the government is willing to lose money in order to keep market share. So as you said, as they've done with lithium, as I've done from time to time with rare earths, you know, something in the U.S. Will start up, they'll flood the market, drop the price, and make the project un-economic. I think it would be difficult for them to do that. And copper, but for something like uranium, it would be fairly easy, but, so, and, you know, they're very interested in becoming the world's dominant country, and we have underestimated that, I believe, for some time in this country.

David Blackmon [00:14:08] Yeah, I think there's no doubt about that. And of course, we literally created the monster in the 70s and 80s by, you know, um, basically seeding all of these industrial processes to China to become dominant in, and, uh, so it's really a kind of a problem of our own creation here in the United States. Um, one of the big issues, uh Pebble Mine has faced is this issue related to. Protection of the salmon in Bristol Bay. Which has been a source of ongoing controversy for many years now. Talk about where you are in that process, convincing the EPA and Corps of Engineers and everybody that the procedures, the plans you have in place now to accomplish that, ought to be honored and merit the issuing of the permits to move ahead.

John Shively [00:15:09] Yeah, just maybe a little background first. When I was first recruited to become CEO, there were two partners, Anglo-American and Northern Dynasty. And when I was interviewed by them, I told both of them at the time, if they were looking for a cheerleader for the project, then I was the wrong person. Because I didn't know enough about it to know whether or not it could be done environmentally, responsibly. And I spent, as I mentioned earlier, Fair amount of my career. In the native community, often working on subsistence-related issues. So I know how important fish are to people, and if I didn't believe that we could do this thing without protecting the fishing, I would have left years ago. And we've done over $200 million worth of science and studying fish, water, air. That resulted in an environmental impact statement that basically says, we can do this project without harming the fish. On the other hand, our opposition says repeatedly, we are going to destroy the fishery. But we couldn't destroy the fish if it was our goal, because there are eight river systems in Thurst Bay. We are in two of them. But they have the bumper sticker, and we have the very difficult scientific explanation. We have worked on tailings, an impoundment facility that really pretty much a unique design. One of the problems that people have had with tailings failures is that tailings are often fairly liquefied. Our system has the water drained out from the tailings. It drains out the bottom. We take that, we process the water. We have a very complex water treatment plant to put water back in. We actually can improve fish habitat by when and how much water we release out into the environment. You know, I'm very comfortable about that. I mean, that's why we do the process. And we were turned down by the Corps of Engineers for our permit. But we appealed that decision. And they have an internal appeal process. We won our appeal. And it was remanded back to the Corps that we look at the issues, particularly the Fisher's Shoes and the tailings issue, which they neglected to do. And then when the Biden EPA came out and. Veered the project, they said, well, we don't have to work on this.

David Blackmon [00:17:43] Um, so in the court, are you at the district court level, pellet court level?

John Shively [00:17:48] District court.

David Blackmon [00:17:49] District court and that, that would be in the ninth circuit, ninth circuit jurisdiction. Yeah. Yeah. Which, uh, of course they, they, the, uh make up of that court was changed very significantly during the Trump administration for years and years. It was just, you know, an automatic veto, uh Alaska on major projects, but, uh that's changed somewhat. Um, I know Biden got a couple of appointees in there while he was president. So. You know, you have a long way to go through the court system. I mean, so the Trump administration, and I just interviewed the chairman of their permitting council last week, Emily Dominich, who's just one of the most energetic people I've ever talked to, really a dynamo, you know, they are really focused on streamlining these permitting processes. And of course the environmental impact statements are. One of their major focus areas at Interior with Doug Bargham, so I wonder if their efforts, number one, increase your level of optimism about ultimately getting this thing done, and number two, have you had any opportunity to have input into what they ought to be kind of focusing on related to mining.

John Shively [00:19:12] Yeah, I mean, first of all, I think the answer to both questions is yes. I mean anything, we need to get back into the permitting system. We need to back to the core. They need to look at what they did and anything that's done to sort of make that a more user friendly process would be helpful to us. And the other issue is for us, you know, the reason the Corps and EPA are involved is because of wetlands and because of the Water Act. And a second decision has substantially reduced the amount of wet lands that we impact, which I think also is something that has to be looked at. So, you know timelines, the one area that's very difficult, and I think that You know, it's going to take Congress, and they've fiddled with permit legislation, but I don't see much happening right now. Yeah, yeah. But it's the litigation side of it. I mean, it can sort of fix some of the internal, you know, how many pages, how fast, who's involved, you know, holding agencies responsible for timelines. I mean that this is the one thing that if you that you know if I were king that they all I would say These are the timelines, either comment or you don't. You don't comment saying, we're not ready and give us another 60 days. So I think that. But as Daniel Jurgen has pointed out, one of the big problems with permitting anything in this country is the judicial system. And there was a big win recently in the Supreme Court on NEPA, where they basically said, look, NEPA was never designed to look at every single possible. Issue and problem. And basically there's a 9-0 decision that what goes on with the National Environmental Protection Act and EIS has gone way beyond what Congress is intent on. So I think that'll be helpful too. And even Democrats are somewhat interested in this because as John Podesta said, we got so good at stopping things we can't get anything done. We want to get done like... Wind and solar.

David Blackmon [00:21:32] Right, no, and that's the thing people, so many people don't understand that. I mean, these same permitting issues can impact any kind of energy project or any kind of other major project that anything that turns dirt, basically, to get done. You know, it's just kind of a nightmare to get through the process. And it's been that way for a long, long time. So it's kind of an intractable problem. And, um. Litigation piece of it. You know, when I interviewed Dan Juergen, you mentioned him a minute ago, a couple of weeks ago, you know, he, I was, I didn't realize quite how long these timelines are. He said the average permitting time for a major mine in the United States is now extended for, to 29 years. That's the average time it takes to get the thing from initial concept to to initial operations. Which is just insane. I mean, we can't, you know, China wants to dominate. Well, if we can fix that problem, they will dominate and it's inevitable, because we just can't get anything done, right? I mean how are we ever going to be able to compete? It's just crazy.

John Shively [00:22:49] Well, there are some projects out there, like ours, a resolution in Arizona, a project in Minnesota, that are within, I would say, four or five years. If you get the permits, don't get tied up in court forever. But to build a project our size, and I think what Jurgen said was from discovery It's up. First production. Well, that's right. You've got the construction timeline in there. And for the big mines, that is four or five years, even once you get through the permitting, once you got through the education.

David Blackmon [00:23:31] Do y'all have, have y' all been able to, to build any infrastructure at the site yet? Or is it

John Shively [00:23:38] No, in fact, we made a decision early on not to. We didn't even put in an airfield. We've done everything by helicopter to minimize the environmental footprint. Yeah, yeah.

David Blackmon [00:23:50] Well, I, you know, it's, it just such a hard problem. And, and one of the things I talked with Emily about was the fact that almost all of these delays that we see in trying to get these big projects done, emanate out of our major environmental federal laws, the clean air act, clean water act, endangered species act, et cetera, et Cetera. And they, you know, these are laws that have had. Bipartisan support over the years. Most of them were signed by Republican presidents with Democratic Congresses having passed them. And so anytime you talk about modifying or trying to streamline, you're just automatically opened up to all of these negative messaging efforts by these conflict groups that make their money from perpetuating these controversies. And so it's really a... It's really one of the hardest things the government can try to get done. And I have to agree with you. I don't, it's hard to see how, I know there's an effort, uh, in both the house and the Senate now to try to develop a permitting bill, but trying to, to get a 60 votes in the Senate for, for one is just almost impossible. And, um, so it's, it is just a really difficult thing. Um, what, what haven't I asked you in this interview that Uh, you think I should have asked, always, I always like to ask that question as we're getting towards the end.

John Shively [00:25:23] Well, I don't like to get into world peace, that's too complicated.

David Blackmon [00:25:26] Know that, yeah.

John Shively [00:25:28] So, well maybe a little bit, you know, it's not just pebble in Alaska. I mean, Alaska is an unbelievable place. It's way underexplored. And you know we're not the only mine that the Biden administration tried to stop. There's a mine called the Ambler District, up in the Ambler district, which is in the region where I worked when we did the Red Dog Line, where uh, stopped the road that congress had to be built or could be built. Right. Well, it had to be built and, you know, there have been several other mining projects and Alaska is way under explored for minerals and they're well known for our oil and there's no question that what the Trump administration has done in terms of particularly the National Petroleum Reserve. You know, opening that back up. It's an incredible resource, and we're going to need oil and gas. I mean, it's just the way it is. So, you know you can look at Alaska from my perspective and say, you know I'm 82, so I don't know how much longer I got to hang around and look at all of this, but you know within a decade or two this place could be really humming, both with oil and development and we're mineral development. On the other hand, it also could be an economic desert. Because we're a natural resource state. I mean, we're not going to have a Tesla factory. We're not going to make chips here. We might put some data centers here just because of the energy resources. But sure. So, you know, that's my take. I mean, it's a fabulous place and, you know, and course it's known for its tourism. The other thing that people don't understand about Alaska is how big it is. I mean, it's a fifth the size of the whole rest of the United States. Half the states, if you draw a line right down the middle, the western half state you can't get to by road at all. If you draw an east-west line across the middle of the state in Fairbanks, there's one road that goes north of the oilfield. So, you know, we lack infrastructure but we that they do not lack resources.

David Blackmon [00:27:50] Yeah. And I guess the other thing that everyone who watches this podcast really needs to understand is, you know, we can't, we're going to have to have all of these minerals, all of that oil, ultimately, it's all going to have to be recovered for our country. To remain prosperous, prosperous and growing. And, uh, Pebble mine is a big piece of that puzzle. And John, I I can't thank you enough for, for being on here and taking time out of your day. I know you're very busy and, uh, I wish you the best of luck going forward and getting this thing done.

John Shively [00:28:26] Well, thank you, David. I really appreciate you giving me the time. And as you can tell, I'm very excited. I mean, the opportunity is great. So I'm always happy to talk about it, so thank you.

David Blackmon [00:28:36] Well thank you and thanks everyone for watching and I'll be back again next week with another episode of Energy Impacts and that's all for now.

