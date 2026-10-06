[Note: Excellent analysis here from Kyle Kohli at EID Climate about yesterday’s Supreme Court hearing in the Suncor v. Boulder County case. Enjoy.]

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument Monday in Suncor Energy Inc. v. County Commissioners of Boulder County, a potentially landmark moment for the nationally-coordinated climate litigation campaign that has sought for more than a decade to bankrupt the American energy industry.

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Attorneys for the companies and the U.S. Department of Justice argued that Boulder is trying to accomplish through litigation what Colorado could not do directly through regulation: impose liability for conduct and emissions occurring far beyond the state’s borders.

Principal Deputy Solicitor General Sarah Harris, representing the Department of Justice, told the justices the suit “egregiously exceeds constitutional limits on state authority.”

According to Harris, Boulder’s theory would allow Colorado to impose liability for fossil-fuel activity “worldwide” based on alleged climate injuries inside the state. The result: anyone who does anything that emits greenhouse gases, like driving a car, flying in an airplane, or ranching, could be sued for their contribution to global climate change.

That is the problem Boulder could not make disappear simply by relabeling its case as “deception.” Its claims still try to impose liability based on the effects of energy production and use occurring far beyond Colorado.

As West Virginia Assistant Attorney General Michael Williams put it after arguments, “federal law forecloses these suits several times over.”