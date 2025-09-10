David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

JoMack
13h

Back on the home front, the permitting time on the part of the BLM is still 9 months from an Application and Permit to Drill and moving a rig on site to another long time frame for completion attemps. It's ridiculous since most of the wells in the Permian, for example, are filed by operators the BLM works with and knows well. It is possibly a DEI workplace and Zeldin needs to clean house on the ground in Santa Fe, NM and get permits out in 3 months so operations and exploration can actually take place. The Trump Administration guidelines sometimes miss the forest for the trees and Zeldin needs all Biden lackeys to go back to McDonald's.

Any Thinking Person
14h

Honest question. Is there really an actual need for carbon capture and storage? Or is that just dogma for the climate alarm religion?

