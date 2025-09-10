EIA says U.S. drivers’ gasoline costs this year are the lowest since at least 2025 - Key finding: “Driven by falling gasoline prices, U.S. drivers’ gasoline expenditures as a share of disposable personal income are likely to be the lowest since at least 2005—excluding the pandemic-affected year of 2020. We estimate expenditures will average less than 2% of disposable income this year, down from an average of 2.4% over the previous decade.” Lots of other compelling data in this latest short-term outlook from the EIA.

Share

New Enverus Study documents the struggles of the Carbon Capture and Storage industry - Key finding: “The CCUS industry is facing a major reality check right now. There’s a growing chasm between ambition and execution, and our data makes that gap startlingly clear,” said Graham Bain, principal analyst at EIR. “Despite more than 600 million tonnes of globally announced capacity, only 29% of projects slated for a 2024 in-service date are actually operational. Looking ahead to 2025, that number plummets to just 2%. This isn’t a single issue, it’s a combination of slow permitting, public opposition and tricky project economics forcing developers to rethink megaprojects in favor of smaller, more manageable builds,” Bain said.

EPA Announces Permitting Reform to Provide Clarity, Expedite Construction of Essential Power Generation, Reshore Manufacturing - EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced new guidance on New Source Review (NSR) preconstruction permitting requirements to provide much needed clarity for the buildout of essential power generation and reshoring of manufacturing. “For years, Clean Air Act permitting has been an obstacle to innovation and growth,” said EPA Administrator Zeldin. “We are continuing to fix this broken system. Today’s guidance is another step to allow the build out of essential power generation, data centers, and manufacturing projects that will bring about America’s Golden Age.”

Interior Department extends Wyoming’s Black Butte Mine permit through 2039 - DOI approved a mining plan change for the Black Butte Mine in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. The change allows the Black Butte Coal Company to recover about 9.2 million tons of federal coal in two new areas, known as Pit 15 and Pit 10. The Black Butte Mine has operated since 1977, supplying coal to the Jim Bridger Power Plant and supporting jobs on federal, state and private lands. With this approval, the mine is expected to continue operating through at least 2039. This is another big step along the way to the Trump goal of reviving America’s coal industry.

Baker Hughes jumps into 500MW California geothermal project - Interesting move here by venerable oilfield services giant Baker Hughes. Geothermal has potential to be a real contributor to the U.S. energy security picture in the coming years as technology advances. One advantage to new generation geothermal is that it deploys technological solutions that are largely indistinguishable from typical oil and gas drilling and completion operations.

Unintentionally hilarious Green Research of the Week: Poor people drinking too many surgary drinks causes global warming - I kid you not, that is exactly the finding in this China-funded research published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

You just cannot make this stuff up.