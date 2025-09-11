House Natural Resources holds hearing on permitting bill - From Cong. Jared Golden’s website:

The SPEED Act will modernize NEPA to help streamline the permitting process and return the law to its intended purpose. It will: ensure environmental reviews focus on direct, significant impacts rather than hypothetical or tenuously connected effects;

create reasonable timelines for agency decisionmaking while protecting public comment and thorough environmental review;

streamline judicial review to create more certainty for those working to build and to reduce opportunities for frivolous litigation; and

improve efficiency and ease burden on agencies, including by clarifying when NEPA is triggered by refining the definition of “Major Federal Action” — a category that has grown so broad that nearly any federal action or funding can trigger a lengthy, complex review. An independent review of the legislation from the Bipartisan Policy Center can be found here.

[End]

I wouldn’t expect any Democrat votes to move this out of committee. The only question will be whether the GOP majority holds together.

Two other bills were also introduced in the hearing -

H.R. 4503, the ePermit Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), will provide legislative direction on how federal agencies should implement electronic permitting systems and clarify CEQ’s authority to coordinate interagency permitting technology efforts.

H.R. 573, the Studying NEPA's Impact on Projects Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.), will inform policymakers on the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969’s (NEPA) impacts by requiring the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) to publish an annual report on NEPA projects and outcomes, ensuring greater transparency.

DOE Dissolves its Climate Working Group - Secretary Chris Wright appears to have made the move in response to a lawsuit filed by the Union of Concerned Scientists. DOE’s statement says the dissolution of the group invalidates the lawsuit. UCS sued because the working group did not hold public meetings as appears to be required for such an advisory group. I’m not sure if that’s correct or not, but DOE was obviously concerned it could lose the suit. I can’t think of any other way to interpret this move.

Trump administration ramps up campaign against EU climate rules - Semafor reports that Secretary Wright will warn EU officials in Brussels today that its net-zero regulatory actions are a threat to the region’s energy security. U.S. gas producers and LNG exporters want to increase their business dealings with EU countries but are worried about the legal exposure and costs of compliance with the group’s new emissions reporting regime. “Europe’s embrace of a climate agenda and a march to net zero was wrong,” Wright told reporters, adding, “We’re here to work on removing non-tariff barriers that are getting needlessly in the way of bringing more energy into Europe.”

IEA’s Monthly report projects an emerging oil glut - With OPEC+ continuing to at least nominally increase output (though the actual numbers indicate the group is only meeting a fraction of the proposed increases) and output from non-cartel countries like Guyana and Brazil and the U.S. continuing to rise, IEA’s gloomy demand outlook leads it to project a big glut coming about in 2026. The outlook projects an implied daily surplus of 3 million barrels per day.

Interestingly, IEA also raised its forecast for demand, upwardly revised its forecast for growth for 2025 to 740,000 bpd, up 60,000 bpd from the previous forecast, citing resilient deliveries in advanced economies. The agency does not provide a forecast yet for 2026.

That is all.