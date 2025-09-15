Britain and US to sign nuclear power pact during Trump's visit - In the wake of major nuclear R&D projects announced by both countries in recent weeks, President Donald Trump and UK PM Keir Starmer will sign what will basically amount to a memo of understanding to guide cooperation between the two countries in this area during Trump’s state visit to London this week.

"These major commitments set us well on course to a golden age of nuclear that will drive down household bills in the long run," Starmer said on Monday. Trump and Starmer discussed working more closely together on SMRs when they met at the U.S. president's golf resort in Scotland in July. "Today's commercial deals set up a framework to unleash commercial access in both the U.S. and UK," U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in the statement.

OPEC sticks to oil demand forecasts, says economy doing well - After the IEA raised its much lower demand forecast in its own report last week, OPEC held its own, more optimistic forecast steady in a report released on Sunday. Reality is going to come in somewhere in the middle, to no one’s real surprise.