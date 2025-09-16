Global oil and gas field decline rates are increasing, IEA says - In what is possibly the single most breathtakingly ironic statement ever made by this increasingly clownish organization, the IEA suddenly realizes the world needs to dramatically increase investment in the finding and development of new oil resources to meet future demand for crude. This sage pronouncement from Fatih Birol comes just three years after he oversaw the release of a report in which the IEA said there was no longer any need to invest any further in - guess what? - the finding and development of new oil resources.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Key Excerpt:

The natural rate of decline in output from the world's oil and gas fields is speeding up, owing to more reliance on shale and deep offshore resources, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday. That means companies will need to step up the pace of investment just to keep output flat.

My goodness.

JP Morgan is still bullish on the energy transition - Interesting piece at Semafor cribbing from a new JP Morgan report about the way in which the energy transition is evolving in the second Trump era.