Russia close to cutting oil output due to drone attacks, sources say - Exclusive report from Reuters quoting unnamed, apparently Russian sources claiming that Russia will have to cut its oil production because Ukrainian drone attacks have severely damaged much of its transportation and refining infrastructure. A spokesman for Transneft denies the charge.

Key Excerpt: "The appearance of such fake news with reference to some unnamed sources in the Russian fuel and energy complex causes damage to the image of PAO Transneft.” Transneft said in its statement. “It can only be caused by the attempts to destabilize the situation within the framework of the information war unleashed by the West against the Russian Federation," it added.

Conspiracy theories dominate Marjorie Taylor Greene’s weather hearing - E&E News wants everyone to think that weather modification projects are a fiction held in MTG’s brain. Yet, we know that governments and billionaires like Bill Gates are mounting such projects all over the world today. And, as MTG points out in the quote below, many in the climate alarm movement believe weather modification is the key to saving the planet from going up in a ball of plant food-caused flame.