Gore claims US is ‘bullying’ countries to drop climate goals - In an interview with the always accommodating Financial Times, Gore says the Trump administration was “actively attempt[ing] to slow down the pace of the energy transition in every way that they can”. To some extent, this is true. There is no doubt that changes made to energy policy in the US will influence energy policies in its trading partners. This is also happening in the realm of tariff policy and the negotiation of international agreements. A good example of the latter is the upcoming COP30 conference in Brazil, from which the White House has pulled all US participation and funding.

Share

Key Point: His skepticism about climate change in general and intent to radically alter US energy policy was one of candidate Trump’s most constant refrains on the campaign trail in 2024. What he is doing is carrying out the policy choice that Americans voted for last November. Al Gore is at this point nothing more than a gadfly whose opinions on any of this do not matter to anyone outside the halls of the leftwing media and the WEF.