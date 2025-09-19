Trump urges Starmer to ‘drill, baby, drill’ in the North Sea to cut energy bills - In a joint presser with UK PM Keir Starmer, President Donald Trump slammed the Labour Party’s favored wind industry and urged Starmer to “drill, baby, drill” in the North Sea in order to cut utility costs in the British Isles. Looking clearly uncomfortable while Trump answered a question from a reporter on the topic, Starmer offered no direct response when Trump turned to him.

Key Quote: "We don't do wind because wind is a very expensive disaster. It's a joke, frankly,” Trump said of Labour’s favorite subsidized energy source. “And you have a great asset here… it’s called the North Sea. The North Sea oil is phenomenal.”