Moving into layoff mode, ConocoPhillips planning to cut 20-25% of its workforce - Yikes. The country’s largest independent producer feeling the effects of this year’s drop in crude prices. We’ve had a trickle of similar announcements in the past few weeks, but I’d expect that to turn into a flood of similar announcements from competitors in the shale patch in the coming weeks now that COP has moved into layoff mode.

Trump Orders More Agencies to Join the Fight Against Offshore Wind - Major report in the NYTimes detailing White House plans to involve HHS, DoD to join DOI, DOE, DoT, and EPA in efforts to kill the offshore wind industry in its cradle. Key nugget from this story: “On Wednesday the Trump administration said in another court filing that it also intended to reconsider federal approvals for the New England Wind project, about 20 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. Construction has not yet begun.”