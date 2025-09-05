Orsted wins approval for emergency rights issue as Trump threatens US projects - The headline on this Reuters story just about sums it up: Orsted gets to try to raise $9.4 billion in capital to try to keep its U.S. offshore wind projects struggling along, massively diluting the value of already-existing shares with a new issue that more than doubles the number of shares in circulation.

Key reminder: The reason Orsted is doing this is the fact that it could not attract capital by offering major shares in its U.S. projects to big investors. This seems more like an act of corporate desperation than a solid business plan.

Oklo commences first phase construction on nuclear fuel recycling facility - The plan is for Oklo to partner with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to recycle the utility’s used fuel at the new facility and to evaluate potential power sales from future Oklo powerhouses in the region to TVA. If successful, the facility could help cut power generation costs in new and existing nuclear plants in the U.S., assuming the Trump administration is successful in revitalizing the nation’s nuclear sector.