A hydraulic fracturing array in the Permian Basin

EIA: 10 Permian Basin Counties Drove 93% of U.S. oil growth - The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that 10 counties astride the border of Texas and New Mexico accounted for 93% of U.S. overall oil production growth from 2020-2024. The counties include 2 in New Mexico, Lea and Eddy, which make up the bulk of the sweet spot of the Delaware sub-basin of the greater Permian region. In Texas, Martin and Midland counties in the heart of the Midland sub-basin have been the best performers. This is why about 45% of the active drilling rigs in the country are concentrated in that single area.

Oil price up due to modest OPEC+ production increase - Crude prices rose 2% in the wake of Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting at which the cartel announced production increases starting Oct. 1 that are more modest than many analyst projections. Additional sanctions coming on Russian crude were another factor leading to the slightly stronger price, but given the ineffective nature of the sanctions regime over the past 3 years, that seems a sign of investor gullibility. Even after the rise overnight, WTI remains below $63/bbl, a level that will only ensure layoffs in the oil industry continue.