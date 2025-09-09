US urges Europe to stop buying Russian oil, gas in exchange for tougher Sanctions on Russia - In an interview with the Financial Times, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the Trump administration is prepared to invoke more sanctions on Putin and Russia, but it is contingent on EU countries halting their ongoing purchases of Russian oil and gas. "If the Europeans drew a line and said: 'We're not going to buy more Russian gas, we're not going to buy Russian oil.' Would that have a positive influence on the U.S. leaning in more aggressively (on sanctions) as well? Absolutely," Wright said. Wright’s comments follow those of Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent, who said over the weekend that Europe needs to “follow” the U.S. in placing pressure on Russia, by cutting off imports and imposing secondary sanctions. The EU is currently aiming to phase out Russian oil fully by 2028, but not all member states are on board.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee introduces bill related to biofuel subsidies - Reuters reports that Sen. Lee’s bill would “block President Donald Trump, opens new tab from shifting renewable fuel blending obligations from small refineries to larger ones, according to draft legislation seen by Reuters.” Reuters further notes that “the bill reflects the politically-divisive nature of the U.S. biofuels policy, which pits the country's oil industry against the farm interests that underpin U.S. production of biofuels like corn-based ethanol.”