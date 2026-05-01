David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
1h

Learning is good and all, but when or how will these key players be able to help make necessary changes? The bureaucracy is so over bloated it’s disgusting. $40k an hour to talk about rice and butterflies….

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