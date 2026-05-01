Energy NewsBeat Podcast: California Update With Mike Ariza and Assembly Member Stan Ellis
California State Assemblyman Stan Ellis and Mike Ariza stop by the Energy News Beat and the Energy Impacts Podcast with Stu Turley and David Blackmon to discuss the critical nature of the energy crisis facing California, which is about to unfold. Assemblyman Ellis, Mike, and Professor Mische have been working to help get the Federal Government involved to help out California consumers from this potential diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel crash.
Enjoy the show:
Run of show:
1. California's Fuel Supply Crisis
The episode centers on an impending fuel shortage in California caused by multiple factors:
Refineries shutting down (Valero, Rodeo, Marathon, Phillips)
Tanker shipments from Asia halted since mid-March
Imports now account for 40%+ of California's fuel supply
Only 3-7 days of fuel storage remaining (vs. Governor Newsom's claim of 30 days)
Tankers from the Gulf take 25-45 days to reach California due to Panama Canal backups
2. Political Dysfunction in California
Assemblyman Stan Ellis criticizes:
Inefficient time management in the state assembly (spending $40,000/hour on ceremonial resolutions)
Partisan gridlock and ideological rigidity among Democratic leadership
Lack of accountability and poor legislative prioritization
The disconnect between politicians and real-world business operations
3. California's Energy Policy Problems
Key issues highlighted:
CARB regulations: Reformulated fuel requirements (Carbob) limit fuel sources
Cap and Trade: Billions diverted to high-speed rail instead of infrastructure or energy solutions
Environmental lawsuits: Constant litigation blocking oil and gas development
Renewable diesel conversion: Rodeo and Marathon refineries converted away from gasoline/jet fuel production, removing 350,000 barrels/day of capacity
4. Short-term and Long-term Solutions
Proposed remedies include:
Immediate: Import non-Carbob gasoline from the Gulf; suspend Jones Act restrictions
Medium-term: Executive orders to federalize oil and gas as a national security issue
Long-term: Increase domestic drilling, restore refinery profitability, eliminate Cap and Trade, invest in alternative energy (fusion, nuclear, hydrogen)
5. Geopolitical and Supply Chain Issues
U.S. importing 30% of crude oil from the Middle East
Indirect support of Russia through purchases of Indian fuel (which sources from Russia)
Iran's strait closure affecting global oil production
Other countries (Nevada, Arizona) dependent on California's fuel supply
6. Economic and National Security Implications
Oil and gas represent 8% of California's GDP; without it, the other 92% is unsustainable
Military bases (42 in California) dependent on fuel supply
Commercial aviation and trucking (grocery delivery) at risk
Potential for widespread economic disruption if crisis occurs
The overall tone is urgent and critical of California's environmental policies. Things have to change quickly to avoid the crisis.
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A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast
https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/
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Learning is good and all, but when or how will these key players be able to help make necessary changes? The bureaucracy is so over bloated it’s disgusting. $40k an hour to talk about rice and butterflies….